ourquadcities.com
Muscatine woman sentenced on drug charges
Susan Jean Stroughmatt, 33, of Muscatine, was sentenced on Dec. 5, 2022, to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following her imprisonment, Stroughmatt was ordered to serve five years of supervised release, according to a Tuesday release from the U.S....
ktvo.com
Wrong-way driver from Ottumwa arrested on 6 Macon County charges
BEVIER, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was arrested on a half-dozen charges in northeast Missouri following a weekend report of a wrong-way driver in Macon County. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 36 near Bevier. The suspect is identified as Randall Leigh Walker Junior, 32,...
KCJJ
Hills woman arrested for OWI twice in just over two months with dangerously high BAC
A Hills woman has been arrested for drunk driving twice in just over two months with what police say were dangerously high levels of intoxication. The latest incident was at the Iowa City Kwik Star on Keokuk Street, where 53-year-old Darci Orcutt of Sierra Park Drive was arrested just before 2:15 Tuesday morning. Orcutt reportedly admitted to driving her 2003 GMC Yukon from Hills after consuming alcohol throughout the night. Multiple open bottles of liquor were reportedly found inside her vehicle, and her breath alcohol concentration was measured at .284%. A study from the University of Toledo says a BAC of .25-.30% means “mental, physical and sensory functions are severely impaired”. Accidents are very likely, there is little comprehension, and the subject may pass out suddenly.
ourquadcities.com
Narcotics Unit alleges woman had meth in backpack
A 27-year-old Goose Lake, Iowa, woman is behind bars to face drug-related charges after police allege she took off from officers – first on a motorcycle, then on foot. Elizabeth Carstensen faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.
kciiradio.com
Suspect Wounded In Mount Pleasant Altercation
On Saturday, December 3 at approximately 10:04 p.m. the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the 700 block of Main Street in Mt. Pleasant. According to the call, a male subject was being held at gunpoint. Upon...
ktvo.com
Bomb-like device taped to front of northeast Missouri sheriff's office
KAHOKA, Mo. — A Heartland man is accused of attaching a device that looked like a bomb to the front of a northeast Missouri sheriff's office. It happened last Thursday morning at the Clark County Sheriff's Office in Kahoka. The suspect is Jacob Ryan McFarland, 27, of Kahoka. According...
KWQC
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher has been found guilty of secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of privacy, one count each of preventing...
Radio Iowa
Man shot by police in Mt. Pleasant after reported hostage situation
The Iowa DCI is investigating an apparent hostage situation that led to the shooting of a man by a police officer in Mount Pleasant Saturday night in southeast Iowa, as Theresa Rose reports:. Officers were called to a residence when a man reported being held at gunpoint. Police and sheriff’s...
KBUR
Fairfield man arrested following standoff with police
Fairfield, IA- A Fairfield man was arrested Thursday, December 1st, following a standoff with police. Jesus Garcia-Goytia of Fairfield has been charged with Interference with Official Acts and Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. TV station KTVO reports that Fairfield Police Officers were contacted by Garcia-Goytia’s family due to them...
Armed suspect injured in officer involved shooting in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An armed suspect was injured in an officer involved shooting in Mount Pleasant Saturday night. At around 10:04 p.m. officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Main Street. According to an Iowa Division […]
KCCI.com
Centerville school employee likely won’t face criminal charges
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A Centerville school employee accused of inappropriate behavior with a minor likely won't face criminal charges. The Centerville Police Department determined the allegations aren't criminal after interviewing the female student involved. However, the case does remain open. Last week, KCCI reported two employees were placed on...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
One dead after shooting in Davenport
One man is dead in Davenport after police responded to a report of shots fired. Davenport Police officers were called to the 1500 block of West 16th Street on Monday, December 5 at approximately 5:06 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a 40-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot […]
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH BRANDON MARQUARDT
On today’s program, we’re talking with Brandon Marquardt, Chief Deputy for Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, about their annual toy drive, going on now.
KCJJ
Washington man sentenced to 30 years in prison after impregnating adopted daughter twice
A Washington man will spend decades in prison after police say he impregnated his adopted daughter twice, then helped her to obtain abortions. According to a news release from Washington County Attorney John Gish, 65-year-old Kevin Orris was charged with Incest and 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse in September of 2021. Washington Police say they learned Orris repeatedly committed sex acts with his daughter, whom he and his wife adopted in 2009, between 2016 and 2021. On two occasions, Orris impregnated her, and each time he helped her get an abortion.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of throwing stolen $3,000 merchandise scanner in the garbage after realizing it was not a cellphone
An Iowa City woman faces charges that she threw away a stolen $3,000 merchandise scanner after realizing it wasn’t a cellphone. Iowa City Police say 40-year-old Rihana Alamin of East Market Street is seen on surveillance video browsing the aisles of CVS Pharmacy in the Old Capitol Town Center just before 12:45pm on November 10th. At one point, she can allegedly be seen taking an Iron Man electronic merchandise scanner and putting it in her purse. The scanner had been left unattended on top of some merchandise.
KCRG.com
One injured following Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on North Marion Road and County Home Road at around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. At the scene, crews learned...
KCJJ
Convicted felon accused of carrying firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of Coralville 3-year-old now wanted by police after skipping court date
A convicted felon accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a Coralville shooting that killed a three-year-old child is now wanted by police after skipping a court date. Court records indicate 33-year-old Chris Gordon failed to appear at a case management conference on Monday. A warrant was...
ourquadcities.com
QC gang member sentenced to prison
A 27-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to prison for weapon-related charges. Darion Daquan Gardner was sentenced Tuesday to 450 months, or 37 1/2 years, in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, a news release says.
ourquadcities.com
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
