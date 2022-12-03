ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois officers prepare for the Safe T Act

By Laura Simon, Liz Dowell
 4 days ago

ILLINOIS — In less than a month, Illinois law enforcement agencies will execute the Safe-T Act.

However, officers did not obtain everything they needed, particularly clarification on body cameras.

The act, as worded, mandates all law enforcement officers to wear body cameras by 2025. Kenny Winslow is the former police chief of Springfield and the current president of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

He requested that lawmakers specify which cops are required to wear body cameras. Because he believes that if every officer does so, it will place a significant cost on taxpayers. Winslow feels that modifying the terminology could help reduce costs.

MostSecurElectionEva
3d ago

The real issue will be the court system collapsing. By mid year 2023, if you get a speeding ticket it'll likely be 5 to 6 months before your court date. In California I saw where a guy was arrested 3 times with 48hrs, each time given a notice to appear. Upon being released after the 2nd time the guy walked out jumped in running squad car and drove off lol. get ready for madness

Byron Benitez
3d ago

is there more to this story or did the writer just have a stroke mid paragraph?

Rhonda Niebergall
3d ago

everything about it is wrong.. Pritzker is a failure like the rest of his party

