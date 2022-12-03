Illinois officers prepare for the Safe T Act

ILLINOIS — In less than a month, Illinois law enforcement agencies will execute the Safe-T Act.

In less than a month, law enforcement agencies will put the Safe-T-Act into effect. This week, an amendment to the law was passed.

However, officers did not obtain everything they needed, particularly clarification on body cameras.

The act, as worded, mandates all law enforcement officers to wear body cameras by 2025. Kenny Winslow is the former police chief of Springfield and the current president of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

He requested that lawmakers specify which cops are required to wear body cameras. Because he believes that if every officer does so, it will place a significant cost on taxpayers. Winslow feels that modifying the terminology could help reduce costs.

