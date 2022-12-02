ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

KCTV 5

KC Streetcar turns to buses Monday because of downtown incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident at a nearby building off 16th Street and Main Street in downtown Kansas City is forcing changes to the KC Streetcar operations Monday. Northbound Main Street between 16th Street and Truman Road is closed and will be all day and night. Instead, riders will use the Ride KC Transit buses with detours around certain areas as they fix this up.
KANSAS CITY, MO
momcollective.com

Top Toys and Gifts By Age | Kansas City MomCast Episode 34

It’s holiday time and just a few more weeks of shopping left! If you’re looking for gift ideas, this episode is for you. Jane Girson, owner of The The Learning Tree in Prairie Village, highlights top toys by age group, which Toyas are worth investing in and the importance of shopping local. You will walk away with some great ideas for not only holiday gifting but year-round ideas!
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Our readers pick best holiday lights in Johnson County 🎄

It’s become something of an annual December tradition for the Post. Check out last year’s list. There are some old favorites on this year’s list, but we start with a newer entry:. KC Winter Wonderland (Olathe) Located at KC Wine Co.’s vineyard at 13875 S. Gardner Road...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kshb.com

Weather Blog: A series of storm systems, chance of a white Christmas

SYSTEM #1 (TODAY):. This is a small system and will bring some drizzle to locations mostly south of Kansas City. Some of the drizzle may sneak into southern Kansas City. Temperatures will be above freezing, so no icing is expected. Roads may get damp to wet in drizzle areas as rainfall will be a trace to .02".
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City Photographer finds Perfect Picture for KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When travelers walk through the new KCI terminal next spring, they'll find an image they may not recognize. "It is a tetrahedron," explained photographer John Hans. "What it does is it picks up the air, the cones I believe are a visual for the pilots as they come into land. So it being aeronautic, I thought it was perfect for the Kansas City International Airport."
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty's Wendy's now open

LIBERTY — There’s good news for Wendy’s fans in Liberty. The new restaurant opened Monday, Dec. 5, after being closed for 594 days. On April 20, 2021, a fire engulfed the Liberty Wendy’s fast food restaurant near Kansas Street and Victory Drive. While there were no injuries, the structure was totaled. In early October 2021, demolition took place of the former restaurant.
LIBERTY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Four great Kansas City non-restaurants

Our definition of a restaurant for the purposes of our top 40 list is a place where you can sit and eat comfortably that maintains regular hours at least a few days per week. Here are a few spots that have great food but didn’t meet that criteria. •...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fordauthority.com

Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant Gets Repaved

The Ford Kansas City Assembly plant has been in operation since 1951, employing over 7,000 people currently and churning out a large number of vehicles over the years – including more than one million Ford Transit vans. Regardless, as it finds itself in the midst of a major EV pivot, FoMoCo is also investing $3.7 billion in its Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri assembly plants to support the production of new models and add thousands of jobs. At least some of that money recently went to the Ford Kansas City Assembly plant, which just received an asphalt surface overhaul.
KANSAS CITY, MO
flatlandkc.org

Concerned Civic Leaders Form Group to Support the Country Club Plaza

The Country Club Plaza is celebrating its centennial next year and top civic leaders are laying plans to assure the venerable but frayed landmark enjoys a vibrant second 100 years. “This isn’t about a sentimental journey to restore the past, but an interest in moving forward to an exciting future,”...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

