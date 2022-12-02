Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and was subsequently fired. An Olive Garden media relations representative confirmed to KCTV5 a manager at the restaurant on 95th Street sent the below message to staffers:. I hope you...
Kansas City shelter needs help providing Christmas to houseless
Kansas City group Shelter KC asks for donations of basic needs like toothbrushes and toothpaste to give to homeless for Christmas.
KCTV 5
KC Streetcar turns to buses Monday because of downtown incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident at a nearby building off 16th Street and Main Street in downtown Kansas City is forcing changes to the KC Streetcar operations Monday. Northbound Main Street between 16th Street and Truman Road is closed and will be all day and night. Instead, riders will use the Ride KC Transit buses with detours around certain areas as they fix this up.
momcollective.com
Top Toys and Gifts By Age | Kansas City MomCast Episode 34
It’s holiday time and just a few more weeks of shopping left! If you’re looking for gift ideas, this episode is for you. Jane Girson, owner of The The Learning Tree in Prairie Village, highlights top toys by age group, which Toyas are worth investing in and the importance of shopping local. You will walk away with some great ideas for not only holiday gifting but year-round ideas!
bluevalleypost.com
Our readers pick best holiday lights in Johnson County 🎄
It’s become something of an annual December tradition for the Post. Check out last year’s list. There are some old favorites on this year’s list, but we start with a newer entry:. KC Winter Wonderland (Olathe) Located at KC Wine Co.’s vineyard at 13875 S. Gardner Road...
kshb.com
Weather Blog: A series of storm systems, chance of a white Christmas
SYSTEM #1 (TODAY):. This is a small system and will bring some drizzle to locations mostly south of Kansas City. Some of the drizzle may sneak into southern Kansas City. Temperatures will be above freezing, so no icing is expected. Roads may get damp to wet in drizzle areas as rainfall will be a trace to .02".
kmuw.org
Meet the Union Station volunteers who keep these tiny trains on track during the holidays
Union Station has one of the largest model rail exhibits in the United States, with more than 80 trains of all sizes. When decorating for the holidays starts in October, the display gets even bigger. Oversized wreaths can be viewed from outside , hanging in the Grand Hall’s massive windows,...
How Kansas City home sellers can boost their selling price with these kitchen upgrades
Kansas City, Mo. - Even with housing prices continuing to rise across the Kansas City metro, there are still things home sellers can do to help boost their home's selling price.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Photographer finds Perfect Picture for KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When travelers walk through the new KCI terminal next spring, they'll find an image they may not recognize. "It is a tetrahedron," explained photographer John Hans. "What it does is it picks up the air, the cones I believe are a visual for the pilots as they come into land. So it being aeronautic, I thought it was perfect for the Kansas City International Airport."
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty's Wendy's now open
LIBERTY — There’s good news for Wendy’s fans in Liberty. The new restaurant opened Monday, Dec. 5, after being closed for 594 days. On April 20, 2021, a fire engulfed the Liberty Wendy’s fast food restaurant near Kansas Street and Victory Drive. While there were no injuries, the structure was totaled. In early October 2021, demolition took place of the former restaurant.
kansascitymag.com
Four great Kansas City non-restaurants
Our definition of a restaurant for the purposes of our top 40 list is a place where you can sit and eat comfortably that maintains regular hours at least a few days per week. Here are a few spots that have great food but didn’t meet that criteria. •...
fordauthority.com
Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant Gets Repaved
The Ford Kansas City Assembly plant has been in operation since 1951, employing over 7,000 people currently and churning out a large number of vehicles over the years – including more than one million Ford Transit vans. Regardless, as it finds itself in the midst of a major EV pivot, FoMoCo is also investing $3.7 billion in its Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri assembly plants to support the production of new models and add thousands of jobs. At least some of that money recently went to the Ford Kansas City Assembly plant, which just received an asphalt surface overhaul.
flatlandkc.org
Concerned Civic Leaders Form Group to Support the Country Club Plaza
The Country Club Plaza is celebrating its centennial next year and top civic leaders are laying plans to assure the venerable but frayed landmark enjoys a vibrant second 100 years. “This isn’t about a sentimental journey to restore the past, but an interest in moving forward to an exciting future,”...
KMBC.com
Church prepares for 'Longest Night' service with over 150 crosses representing KCMO homicide victims
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A somber reminder is going up Monday at a church in Independence, Missouri, of families suffering in the Kansas City community. Over 150 crosses are up on the lawn of The Gathering Baptist Church on Noland Road. Each one is a small memorial for a family...
Dancers, drummers pay it forward to retiring drill team leader
KANSAS CITY, Kan. —The Gateway Highsteppers have been high stepping across the metro for 25 years with LaVeda Davis leading the way. Laveda started the dance and drum team as a young mother who loved to dance. She said she wanted to give the kids in the neighborhood something to do. J’La Williams has been […]
KCMO man says city left him in dark, wants light pole returned to neighborhood
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is blaming the city for leaving him in the dark without answers after removing a light pole from his neighborhood.
1 person dead in crash at 33rd Street, Indiana Avenue
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon at Indiana Avenue and East 33rd Street, near Central High School.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
KCMO attempted porch pirate leaves empty-handed after neighbor intervenes
Roger Leib and Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging the public to protect packages this holiday season after a close call with an attempted porch pirate.
Comments / 0