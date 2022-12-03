Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40+ Festive Things to Do in Virginia Beach this WinterScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
In search of great pizza in Norfolk? I tried Cogans in Ghent, and it was delicious!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Couple has wedding after 5 decades: "All our children smiling at us"Amy ChristieSuffolk, VA
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
ODU hires offensive coordinator, OL coach
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Looking to increase the team’s offensive production, Old Dominion football coach Ricky Rahne has hired an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from a school that had the top-ranked offense in FCS this past season. Kevin Decker has been hired to be the Monarchs’...
Virginia Tech reserve linebacker Keshon Artis to transfer
Virginia Tech inside linebacker Keshon Artis has announced that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal for his final season of collegiate eligibility. A former three-star prospect out of Chesapeake, VA, has played in over 40 games during his time at Virginia Tech, recording one start as the key reserve to Dax Hollifield.
WSLS
‘I’m going to bet on my kids’: Heritage ready for Class 3 title game with Phoebus
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was 45 degrees and raining at Heritage’s practice on Tuesday. While some teams may move inside, the Pioneers suffered through, building character, confidence, and motivation, all in preparation for Saturday’s Class 3 State Championship game. A dream these players have had since 8th...
Virginia Beach, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Virginia Beach. The Landstown High School basketball team will have a game with Tallwood High School on December 05, 2022, 14:30:00. The First Colonial High School basketball team will have a game with Princess Anne High School on December 05, 2022, 14:30:00.
Gatesville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gatesville. The Pasquotank County High School basketball team will have a game with Gates County High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing. “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
3 Things To Do This Week: December 5 – 11
3 Things to do This Week: December 5 – 11, including ideas for fun activities, including holiday events, happening around Hampton Roads this week!
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Seafood AREC Facility Opens In Downtown Hampton
HAMPTON—A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 30, to officially mark the opening of the new Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Hampton. The new facility is located on the waterfront behind the Virginia Air and Space Science Center. Funding for the $10 million,...
Missy Elliott To Deliver Commencement Address to Norfolk State University Graduates
Grammy-award-winning singer, rapper, songwriter and producer Missy Elliott will deliver the keynote address to approximately 400 graduating students at Norfolk State University’s Commencement Ceremony. The 109th Commencement will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall, located on the campus of Norfolk State...
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney's new commercial
Virginia Beach natives, The Pocta Family, were selected to be a part of JCPenney's new holiday commercial
Singer collects for families in need ahead of holiday drag performance
K'Bana Blaq will take the stage as Vivian Valentine on Saturday, December 10, but first, he wants to make sure those without a home for the holidays can keep warm.
WAVY News 10
Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing firearm
Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing …. Family says loved one’s death at hands of police …. "The family wants this tragic event to be a learning lesson to the community. The crimes that were committed aren't acceptable and resulted in my brother's death." Read more: https://bit.ly/3VCZM2x. More...
WAVY News 10
Chopper 10: Holiday Lights at the Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Chopper 10 takes you for an aerial view of the Holiday Lights at the Beach at the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. Check out the video above. The event runs through Jan. 1. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Go to beacheventsvb.com or call 757-385-7873 for...
Duo who monitored police scanner app amid Virginia Beach Food Lion burglary sentenced
Two men convicted in a Food Lion burglary earlier this year have been sentenced.
Helicopter squadron's 3rd Santa Flight crisscrosses above Hampton Roads
Over two hours Saturday morning, Santa Claus traveled across Hampton Roads in aboard an MH-60S Navy helicopter, waving to delighted families below.
Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha honored with Highway Marker
NORFOLK, Va. — A highway marker has been Dedicated to the Iota Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Norfolk. The marker stands at the First Baptist Church on Bute Street. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, and Vice President Kamala Harris...
Woman injured following overnight shooting at Virginia Beach gentlemen’s club
According to police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of Potters Road.
WAVY News 10
Police: Man shot in October on Nicholson St. in Norfolk has died
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who was shot in October on Nicholson Street in Norfolk and had been in the hospital in serious condition died Monday, Norfolk Police said. Around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 22, Norfolk Police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street for a report of a gunshot victim. There, police found Travis L. Blakely, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Food distribution to be held on Dec. 6 in Norfolk
Food distribution to be held on Dec. 6 in Norfolk at the closed Family Dollar grocery store location
WAVY News 10
Two men missing in Suffolk considered endangered
Nine months after WAVY's initial investigation, Norfolk says 4 of the 8 parking garages from our original report have surveillance cameras back online. The 61-year-old victim later died at Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital. She has not been identified at this time, but her body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk. A second victim, a 64-year-old man, had a minor injury and refused treatment at the scene.
Comments / 0