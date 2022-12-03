ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

ODU hires offensive coordinator, OL coach

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Looking to increase the team’s offensive production, Old Dominion football coach Ricky Rahne has hired an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from a school that had the top-ranked offense in FCS this past season. Kevin Decker has been hired to be the Monarchs’...
Virginia Tech reserve linebacker Keshon Artis to transfer

Virginia Tech inside linebacker Keshon Artis has announced that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal for his final season of collegiate eligibility. A former three-star prospect out of Chesapeake, VA, has played in over 40 games during his time at Virginia Tech, recording one start as the key reserve to Dax Hollifield.
Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing.   “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
Virginia Seafood AREC Facility Opens In Downtown Hampton

HAMPTON—A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 30, to officially mark the opening of the new Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Hampton. The new facility is located on the waterfront behind the Virginia Air and Space Science Center. Funding for the $10 million,...
Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing firearm

Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing …. Family says loved one’s death at hands of police …. "The family wants this tragic event to be a learning lesson to the community. The crimes that were committed aren't acceptable and resulted in my brother's death." Read more: https://bit.ly/3VCZM2x. More...
Chopper 10: Holiday Lights at the Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Chopper 10 takes you for an aerial view of the Holiday Lights at the Beach at the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. Check out the video above. The event runs through Jan. 1. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Go to beacheventsvb.com or call 757-385-7873 for...
Police: Man shot in October on Nicholson St. in Norfolk has died

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who was shot in October on Nicholson Street in Norfolk and had been in the hospital in serious condition died Monday, Norfolk Police said. Around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 22, Norfolk Police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street for a report of a gunshot victim. There, police found Travis L. Blakely, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Two men missing in Suffolk considered endangered

Nine months after WAVY's initial investigation, Norfolk says 4 of the 8 parking garages from our original report have surveillance cameras back online. The 61-year-old victim later died at Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital. She has not been identified at this time, but her body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk. A second victim, a 64-year-old man, had a minor injury and refused treatment at the scene.
