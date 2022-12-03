U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. After one of David Schwartz’s followers found a mention of XRP II in Ripple Labs’ official documents, Ripple CTO took to Twitter to explain what it is. According to Schwartz, XRP II is a separate legal entity controlled by Ripple Labs and needed to conduct separate, specific activities. In the next tweet, he separately clarified that XRP II is not a cryptocurrency but an LLC, which appears to have been previously named XRP Fund II. As stated in the original document, XRP II is involved in the sale of cryptocurrencies to third parties. Thus, this company was selling XRP in exchange for fiat money.

1 DAY AGO