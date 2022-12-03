ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WRAL News

Emu on the loose in Person County

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. — Person County Animal Services is trying to find the owner of an emu on the loose in the Hurdle Mills area. On Monday afternoon, the agency posted to Facebook about the “emu at large” on Burlington Road. Anyone knows who the emu belongs...
PERSON COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Angels of Assisi helps rescue 24 cats from Patrick County home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two dozen cats are now safe after being rescued from a home in Patrick County. Angels of Assisi assisted Patrick County Animal Control in rescuing cats from a home. The organization says it rescued 24 cats with extensive medical care needs due to the poor conditions...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
Queen City News

‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
PERSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

$5K reward for info in Greensboro murder case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday. 22-year-old Xavier Wells was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Donlora Drive around 6:30 p.m. over the weekend. He later died at the hospital. There's a $5,000 reward for information...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Savannah

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Savannah! She's a 3-year-old who has been waiting patiently for someone to adopt her. If you'd like to adopt her just know she likes to get her "zoomies" out by getting outdoors and running around, but once you bring her back in she'll be tired enough to be your snuggle companion.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after fire on Cypress Park Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after a fire in Greensboro. The Greensboro Fire Department responded to a fire at Cypress Park Road around 9:37 a.m. Friday, and found one person had died, according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control...
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Walnut Cove community center nearing reality

On Aug. 30, UNCG architecture students visited the site of the future Walnut Cove Community Center to begin design work, led by Professor Travis Hicks (back row, far left). They were hosted by Times of Refreshing Director, Pastor Leslie Bray Brewer (far right), whose nonprofit plans to build the facility.
WALNUT COVE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

129 jobs coming to Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after crash on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard off-ramp to I-840, troopers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– A Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Tuesday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 10:19 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 840 west in Guilford County. Krishna Dilipkumar Shah, 20, of Greensboro, was going south on the Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard […]
GREENSBORO, NC
