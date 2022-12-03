Read full article on original website
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
NC science center welcomes newborn fishing cat kitten
The center announced on Instagram Monday that they were celebrating the birth of a sweet baby fishing kitten.
2 girls killed in Salisbury fire had ‘energy of 10,000 people,’ family says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A somber memorial sits at a Salisbury home on Church Street where two girls died in an overnight fire last weekend. Jesus Cedeno said his nieces, 4-year-old Rosemary and 3-year-old Isabella had the “energy of 10,000 people.”. “To be honest with you, they had a...
Emu on the loose in Person County
HURDLE MILLS, N.C. — Person County Animal Services is trying to find the owner of an emu on the loose in the Hurdle Mills area. On Monday afternoon, the agency posted to Facebook about the “emu at large” on Burlington Road. Anyone knows who the emu belongs...
Raincoats, coffee creamer and spare batteries: strange ways fires can start in your home
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Burlington house caught on fire after a pile of laundry burst into flames. The homeowner had just taken his stuff out of the dryer and put it on the bed when flames ignited. “I initially was like, I was drying clothes, so it must be...
dailypaws.com
'Happy, Silly' Chino Finally Adopted After Lonely Year in North Carolina Shelters
Chino, a sweet and fun-loving 6-year-old terrier mix, was starting to feel the effects of spending more than a year in two North Carolina shelters. The longtime resident stayed at one shelter for a year then an additional two months at Burlington Animal Services. Laura Michel, Burlington Animal Services' marketing...
WBTV
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center. Two children have died and one other person was taken to a burn center following a house fire in Salisbury, according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. At Carmel Country Club, a Toys for Tots drive was held...
WDBJ7.com
Angels of Assisi helps rescue 24 cats from Patrick County home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two dozen cats are now safe after being rescued from a home in Patrick County. Angels of Assisi assisted Patrick County Animal Control in rescuing cats from a home. The organization says it rescued 24 cats with extensive medical care needs due to the poor conditions...
‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
$5K reward for info in Greensboro murder case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday. 22-year-old Xavier Wells was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Donlora Drive around 6:30 p.m. over the weekend. He later died at the hospital. There's a $5,000 reward for information...
Residents in Ramseur deal with brown water coming out of the faucet
RAMSEUR, N.C. — It's water, but when it lands in your cup, it looks more like iced tea. Folks in Ramseur continue to have issues with brown water. For three straight days, many have dealt with brown water pouring out of the faucets. The latest round of brown water...
2 The Rescue: Meet Savannah
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Savannah! She's a 3-year-old who has been waiting patiently for someone to adopt her. If you'd like to adopt her just know she likes to get her "zoomies" out by getting outdoors and running around, but once you bring her back in she'll be tired enough to be your snuggle companion.
NC church receives outpouring of support after food pantry break-in
People in the Triad came together like never before for one small Greensboro church.
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: How to prepare your home and car for the cold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The low temperatures in the morning are giving us a taste of what's to come of this Winter. Governor Roy Cooper declared December 4-10 Winter Weather Preparedness Week. State and local agencies want to make sure you are prepared for Winter weather. Steven Gross is the...
4-year-old North Carolina girl dies in crash
A 4-year-old is dead after a crash at a Greensboro intersection, according to police.
1 dead after fire on Cypress Park Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after a fire in Greensboro. The Greensboro Fire Department responded to a fire at Cypress Park Road around 9:37 a.m. Friday, and found one person had died, according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control...
thestokesnews.com
Walnut Cove community center nearing reality
On Aug. 30, UNCG architecture students visited the site of the future Walnut Cove Community Center to begin design work, led by Professor Travis Hicks (back row, far left). They were hosted by Times of Refreshing Director, Pastor Leslie Bray Brewer (far right), whose nonprofit plans to build the facility.
129 jobs coming to Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after crash on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard off-ramp to I-840, troopers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– A Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Tuesday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 10:19 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 840 west in Guilford County. Krishna Dilipkumar Shah, 20, of Greensboro, was going south on the Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard […]
Greensboro, NC
