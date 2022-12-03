Read full article on original website
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
atozsports.com
Hendon Hooker gets the news that Tennessee Vols fans have been dreading
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker got some unfortunate news on Monday night. Hooker is not one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists. Instead, it’s Georgia’s Stetson Bennet, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and USC’s Caleb Williams. At one point this season, Hooker was...
Ohio State Football: Two Buckeyes enter the transfer portal
The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. Two current Buckeyes have entered the transfer portal. It has been a very busy week for head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. Between recruiting, losing an offensive coordinator, learning that they would play Georgia in the CFP, and having to navigate the transfer portal, Day’s head has to be spinning.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba done playing at the Ohio State Football program
We knew this was a distinct possibility. The Ohio State Football team had been without Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the season, only seeing him suit up in parts of three games this season. He was the best player on this team quite frankly. Yet, his hamstring kept staying...
Notre Dame Football: 6 transfer quarterbacks the Irish could target
Drew Pyne was a pleasant surprise with his play this season for Notre Dame football. A third-year sophomore, Pyne was 8-2 as the starting quarterback, throwing for 2,021 yards and 21 touchdowns against six interceptions. According to Pete Sampson of the Athletic, Pyne was informed by the team that they would look for a quarterback in the portal, but he was welcome to stay and compete to start the following season.
Best NHL Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Puck Lines and Totals for Wednesday, December 7)
Seven games take the ice tonight in the NHL this Wednesday evening, with a fantastic matchup shaping up out in Denver between two of the top squads in their respective conferences. The 20-3-1 Boston Bruins head to the rockies to take on the Colorado Avalanche, who will be without star...
Pistons vs. Pelicans Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, December 7 (Pelicans Stay Hot at Home)
The Detroit Pistons shocked the Miami Heat on Tuesday night with a 20-point road win, and they’re back in action on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson. The Pelicans are coming off a 15-point win over the Denver Nuggets and have won four straight games to...
NCAA Basketball: Ranking the final 10 unbeaten teams for 2022-23 season
We’re at just about a month into the NCAA Basketball season and we’ve already seen quite a lot on display. There have been holiday tournaments, unforgettable matchups, conference challenges, buzzer beaters, coaching fiascos, and everything in between for the nearly four hundred D1 college basketball programs. What happens in the first month of the season can be important for a team trying to establish itself and gain momentum, but we all know that the games in March are certainly more important.
FanSided
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
