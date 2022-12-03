Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Interview: Dave Sarazen of Laden Valley, playing Top of Pelham on Dec. 8
This is one of those “see them now, before they blow up” moments… happening Thursday, December 8 when Laden Valley, an up-and-coming Newport band plays a hometown gig at Top of Pelham. They’re even bringing an internationally known star along for the show. Fellow Newporter Elizabeth...
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: Providence Was a Clue on Last Night’s Jeopardy—That No One Got
It was a clue for the category "State Capitals." "The Renaissance City & PVD." The answer, of course, was Providence. None of the contestants, however, knew the answer. Rhode Island does have a rich history of contestants on the quiz show. As GoLocal reported in 2021:. After 38 consecutive game-wins,...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Week: Dec. 5 – 11
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island this week, Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Luxury Penthouse Overlooking Narragansett Bay
This Rhode Island condo near Newport offers more space than some single-family houses, on top of its gorgeous views. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $6,500,000. Size: 8,235 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. Luxury...
rinewstoday.com
“We hate that” – Ch. 19, LOST Providence – David Brussat
Photo, top: View of Old Stone Square (1984) from Turk’s Head Building (1913), site of author’s Turk’s Head Club luncheon with Journal publisher Michael Metcalf in 1984. (Photo by author) I decided to go with Chapter 19, of LOST PROVIDENCE, “We Hate That” because how could you...
newbedfordguide.com
The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone
Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
Providence bookstore to close after 40 years
Cellar Stories on Mathewson Street in Providence said the landlord is selling the building where the store is located on the second floor.
North Smithfield woman appears on Jeopardy!
A woman from North Smithfield made her debut on the popular game show "Jeopardy!" Tuesday night.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Car Museum hosts ‘Santa Clause For A Cause’, benefit for Four Hearts Foundation
Over 170 families skipped the mall and instead visited “Santa Clause for a Cause” at the Newport Car Museum on Sunday (Dec. 4). The event benefitted the Four Hearts Foundation in its focused effort to rebuild the Portsmouth (R.I.) Community Playground. In addition to telling Santa what they wanted for Christmas (and receiving a professional photo of it), kids wrote letters to be delivered to the North Pole, made magic reindeer food, and participated in story time yoga sessions, among other things.
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
Lifespan, Care New England lost over $100 million combined this year
Newly released annual reports reveal Rhode Island's two largest hospital groups are struggling financially in the wake of the pandemic.
ecori.org
Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting
A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
whatsupnewp.com
Watch – Live Stream: Coronet makes way into Newport Harbor
The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor today (December 2) as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in 1885,...
Woman killed in CT crash remembered as energetic, fun-loving
Samantha Stone's life was cut short when she died in a car crash over the weekend in Stonington.
whatsupnewp.com
BankNewport grows opportunity for STEAM learning at Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm
BankNewport has provided funding to support a sunshade at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm. The farm is a partnership between Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District and Portsmouth Middle School. The after-school program and summer camp, led by Portsmouth School District Science Coach Margie Brennan, teaches kids about sustainable agriculture. The funding will allow the farm to install a covering so that the kids can have a shaded area to be outside at the farm.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Performing Arts Center Board hires national consultant, hopeful of reviving fundraising effort
The board of the Newport Performing Arts Center has hired a national theater consultant, hopeful of revitalizing its fundraising efforts to restore the historic Opera House on Washington Square to its former opulence. The restoration project has been ongoing for more than two decades, a massive project that once was...
iheart.com
Providence Skyscraper to Get New Look
There has been yet another redesign for a long-proposed new Providence skyscraper. Jason Fane, a developer from New York City, revealed the first plans for a trio of towers in the former Route 195 area in 2016. That was downsized to one tower, which became a unique, unsymmetrical single building...
3 local parishes to merge at end of December
The merger formally unites Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: William “Bill” E. Sears
William “Bill” E. Sears, 66, of Middletown, RI, passed away on December 4, 2022, in Newport Hospital. William was born in Fall River, MA, to Georgia (Williams) Sears and the late William H. Sears Jr. He grew up in Fall River, MA. William is survived by his daughter;...
RI fire marshal gives tips for preventing fires this winter
He said building fires become more common as the weather gets colder.
