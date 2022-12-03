ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up This Week: Dec. 5 – 11

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island this week, Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence.
NEWPORT, RI
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Luxury Penthouse Overlooking Narragansett Bay

This Rhode Island condo near Newport offers more space than some single-family houses, on top of its gorgeous views. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $6,500,000. Size: 8,235 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. Luxury...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
rinewstoday.com

“We hate that” – Ch. 19, LOST Providence – David Brussat

Photo, top: View of Old Stone Square (1984) from Turk’s Head Building (1913), site of author’s Turk’s Head Club luncheon with Journal publisher Michael Metcalf in 1984. (Photo by author) I decided to go with Chapter 19, of LOST PROVIDENCE, “We Hate That” because how could you...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone

Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Car Museum hosts ‘Santa Clause For A Cause’, benefit for Four Hearts Foundation

Over 170 families skipped the mall and instead visited “Santa Clause for a Cause” at the Newport Car Museum on Sunday (Dec. 4). The event benefitted the Four Hearts Foundation in its focused effort to rebuild the Portsmouth (R.I.) Community Playground. In addition to telling Santa what they wanted for Christmas (and receiving a professional photo of it), kids wrote letters to be delivered to the North Pole, made magic reindeer food, and participated in story time yoga sessions, among other things.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ecori.org

Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting

A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Watch – Live Stream: Coronet makes way into Newport Harbor

The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor today (December 2) as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in 1885,...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

BankNewport grows opportunity for STEAM learning at Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm

BankNewport has provided funding to support a sunshade at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm. The farm is a partnership between Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District and Portsmouth Middle School. The after-school program and summer camp, led by Portsmouth School District Science Coach Margie Brennan, teaches kids about sustainable agriculture. The funding will allow the farm to install a covering so that the kids can have a shaded area to be outside at the farm.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
iheart.com

Providence Skyscraper to Get New Look

There has been yet another redesign for a long-proposed new Providence skyscraper. Jason Fane, a developer from New York City, revealed the first plans for a trio of towers in the former Route 195 area in 2016. That was downsized to one tower, which became a unique, unsymmetrical single building...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: William “Bill” E. Sears

William “Bill” E. Sears, 66, of Middletown, RI, passed away on December 4, 2022, in Newport Hospital. William was born in Fall River, MA, to Georgia (Williams) Sears and the late William H. Sears Jr. He grew up in Fall River, MA. William is survived by his daughter;...
MIDDLETOWN, RI

