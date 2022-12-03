Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Mayfield Heights barber college mourns death of colleague
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular barber college instructor was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on I-90 in Cleveland on Dec. 2. Matthew Flowers, 26, worked at LaBarberia Institute of Hair in the Golden Gate Shopping Center in Mayfield Heights. According to Cleveland police, Flowers, 26, was eastbound on...
Reward raised for man wanted for killing 4 year old boy, Akron students outraged that classmate got loaded gun past metal detectors: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn the reward available for helping find a man wanted for killing a 4 year old boy in Mahoning County,...
Cavaliers vs. Lakers: Live updates as Cleveland looks to keep strong home start going
CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers look to keep their strong home start going as they host the Lakers tonight. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7:30 p.m. The Cavs (15-9) are 10-1 at home this year. They return home after dropping a 92-81 decision to the New York Knicks on Sunday. Cleveland fell to 5-8 on the road this season with the loss.
How to give seeds, native plants or even a full garden by shopping local in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The holiday season is here again, and if you are looking for a gift idea for a gardener or nature enthusiast in your life, how about a Northeast Ohio wildlife sanctuary—in the form of native plants?. From seeds to plants to a pre-designed garden, giving a...
LeBron James’ latest return home proves the Cavaliers are no longer defined by his greatness
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The last Laker gold-clad Clevelanders emptied section 109 at around 10:45, when a security guard told them, “He’s already gone.”. They were waiting, of course, for LeBron James, who made his latest visit to Cleveland Tuesday night. James will always touch Cleveland’s heart, as evidenced by the video tribute, rousing ovations and lingering fans who awaited him at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. But he no longer defines Cleveland’s basketball identity after the Cavaliers’ 116-102 win over his Lakers.
Cleveland Cavaliers continue writing their own story without LeBron James, show they don’t need him anymore
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell sat on the scorer’s table while a special LeBron James video tribute played throughout the arena after the initial first-quarter stoppage Tuesday night. As a kid who grew up in New York idolizing LeBron and rooting for the Cavaliers, Mitchell wanted to soak in the moment.
Parade for Glenville state football champs on Thursday
Thursday, Dec. 8 the city of Cleveland will celebrate Division IV state champions, the Glenville Tarblooders, with a parade and rally, according to the city of Cleveland.
OHSAA gymnastics preview: Brecksville’s Gianna Ravagnani, Highland’s Paige Yu top gymnasts to watch in 2022-23
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gymnastics is an intricate sport. A mere inch can be the difference between perfection or months of frustration. Off by a second, and your score plummets. Hit your mark, and you feel invincible. Aiming for its 20th straight team title, Brecksville-Broadview Heights has felt that invincibility at...
cleveland19.com
17-year-old shot and killed at Cleveland recreation center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland EMS, a 17-year-old male was shot and killed at a City of Cleveland recreation center Tuesday. The shooting occurred at the Earle Turner Recreation Center located at 11300 Miles Avenue around 7 pm. There is no information on any suspects or arrests. This...
OHSAA wrestling preview: Who are the top wrestlers to watch in 2022-23?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Of the 672 state wrestling tournament qualifiers in the 2021-22 season there were 148 from the cleveland.com seven-county area in Northeast Ohio. A new chapter will be written this year. Legacies will be cemented. And in the end, only a handful will be able to call themselves champions.
Josh Bell adds contact, walks and a bit more pop to Guardians lineup
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The first shoe has dropped in the Guardians offseason quest to fortify a lineup that at times lacked power last season, and could stand to see upgrades at first base, designated hitter and catcher in pursuit of a return to the playoffs in 2023. Cleveland agreed...
Morning showers: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Showers will move out of the area Wednesday morning leaving behind a chance for some additional drizzle and highs around 48. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the rest of the day with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s. Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.
Gold medalist, cancer survivor Scott Hamilton to host free skating show Thursday at Public Square rink
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio native, 1984 Olympic gold medal figure skater and cancer survivor Scott Hamilton is hosting and emceeing a free ice-skating show on the Cleveland Foundation Rink in Public Square. The show – Sk8 to Elmin8 Cancer Cleveland -- will include performances by Scott’s skating-star friends from the Team USA as well as two dozen local children. The free, standing room-only show will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8.
New Wolf Pack Chorus restaurant to open in Club Isabella space in Cleveland’s University Circle
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new concept -- Wolf Pack Chorus, owned and operated by Chef Chris Wolf and his wife Katie -- is taking over the former Club Isabella space in on Cornell Road in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, with an opening date set for late January, early February. Envisioned as approachable fine dining, the 100-seat restaurant sits where the University Hospitals campus meets Little Italy. Despite the neighborhood, it will not be an Italian restaurant.
OHSAA gymnastics preview: Can Brecksville earn 20th straight state title in 2022-23?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Twenty years of dominance. That’s what Brecksville-Broadview Heights gymnastics is looking to solidify as it embarks on another historic season with the weight of perfection bearing down on coach Maria Schneider and her gymnasts. The Bees will try to earn their unprecedented 20th straight gymnastics...
clevelandmagazine.com
Orlando Baking Co. in Cleveland Celebrates 150 Years
The family-owned bakery divulges the secrets behind the company's longevity. By Jacob DeSmit. The secret recipe to Orlando Baking Co.'s longevity, as it celebrates its 150th year anniversary, isn’t much of a secret at all — it’s in the name. A career in the family business tends...
Two Akron schools temporarily locked down after seventh grader brings gun to school
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two schools went into lockdown Monday afternoon when authorities learned that a student had brought a gun to school. Before 2 p.m. Monday, a group of seventh- and eighth-grade students at Litchfield Community Learning Center informed several staff members of a rumor that a student had a weapon in his bag, the district’s spokesman, Mark Williamson, said.
Brooklyn hoping to deter potential deer hunters with penalty increase
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- City council recently upped the ante and added some teeth regarding deer poaching in Brooklyn. “Council thought this necessary due to an increase in these types of activities,” Brooklyn City Council President Ron Van Kirk said. “As with all penalties, this increase in penalty is to deter people from hunting in Brooklyn.
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio
The other day, I was craving some classic American food, specifically a burger and hot dog. To satisfy my craving, I went to Hot Dog Diner, a beloved local restaurant in Parma, Ohio which was voted the best hot dog in Greater Cleveland by cleveland.com readers.
Here’s the deal with that confusing tax document sent to Cleveland residents
There have been questions raised about a letter some people are getting in the mail. It is causing concern because it asks for a lot of sensitive information.
