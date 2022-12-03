ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Mayfield Heights barber college mourns death of colleague

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular barber college instructor was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on I-90 in Cleveland on Dec. 2. Matthew Flowers, 26, worked at LaBarberia Institute of Hair in the Golden Gate Shopping Center in Mayfield Heights. According to Cleveland police, Flowers, 26, was eastbound on...
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
LeBron James’ latest return home proves the Cavaliers are no longer defined by his greatness

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The last Laker gold-clad Clevelanders emptied section 109 at around 10:45, when a security guard told them, “He’s already gone.”. They were waiting, of course, for LeBron James, who made his latest visit to Cleveland Tuesday night. James will always touch Cleveland’s heart, as evidenced by the video tribute, rousing ovations and lingering fans who awaited him at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. But he no longer defines Cleveland’s basketball identity after the Cavaliers’ 116-102 win over his Lakers.
CLEVELAND, OH
17-year-old shot and killed at Cleveland recreation center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland EMS, a 17-year-old male was shot and killed at a City of Cleveland recreation center Tuesday. The shooting occurred at the Earle Turner Recreation Center located at 11300 Miles Avenue around 7 pm. There is no information on any suspects or arrests. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
Gold medalist, cancer survivor Scott Hamilton to host free skating show Thursday at Public Square rink

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio native, 1984 Olympic gold medal figure skater and cancer survivor Scott Hamilton is hosting and emceeing a free ice-skating show on the Cleveland Foundation Rink in Public Square. The show – Sk8 to Elmin8 Cancer Cleveland -- will include performances by Scott’s skating-star friends from the Team USA as well as two dozen local children. The free, standing room-only show will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8.
CLEVELAND, OH
New Wolf Pack Chorus restaurant to open in Club Isabella space in Cleveland’s University Circle

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new concept -- Wolf Pack Chorus, owned and operated by Chef Chris Wolf and his wife Katie -- is taking over the former Club Isabella space in on Cornell Road in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, with an opening date set for late January, early February. Envisioned as approachable fine dining, the 100-seat restaurant sits where the University Hospitals campus meets Little Italy. Despite the neighborhood, it will not be an Italian restaurant.
CLEVELAND, OH
Orlando Baking Co. in Cleveland Celebrates 150 Years

The family-owned bakery divulges the secrets behind the company's longevity. By Jacob DeSmit. The secret recipe to Orlando Baking Co.'s longevity, as it celebrates its 150th year anniversary, isn’t much of a secret at all — it’s in the name. A career in the family business tends...
CLEVELAND, OH
Two Akron schools temporarily locked down after seventh grader brings gun to school

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two schools went into lockdown Monday afternoon when authorities learned that a student had brought a gun to school. Before 2 p.m. Monday, a group of seventh- and eighth-grade students at Litchfield Community Learning Center informed several staff members of a rumor that a student had a weapon in his bag, the district’s spokesman, Mark Williamson, said.
AKRON, OH
