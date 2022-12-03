Humane Society of West Alabama:

Cher is a gorgeous house panther who has really started coming out of her shell and needs a forever home where she can fully find her confidence.

This girl is super-quiet and shy, but she's begun venturing out of her cat-tree castle and exploring. Slowly but surely, she's finding new friends and learning the power of a good Squeeze-Up or wet food.

She'll most likely do best in a quiet, calm environment, and she's been fine with most other cats in the Cat House once she gets to know them.

If you're interested in Cher or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please email humaneswa@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-554-0011.

LOOKING FOR A PET? Visit Tuscaloosa-area adoption agencies at www.petfinder.com . Animals are available for adoption at:

• Metro Animal Shelter, 205-752-9101, www.metroanimalshelter.org .

• Humane Society of West Alabama, 205-554-0011, www.humanesocietyofwa.org .

• Alabama SPCA, 205-440-3647, www.alabamaspca.org .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: PET OF THE WEEK: Dec. 4, 2022 | Cher