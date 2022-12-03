Good and bad, more of everything is a reality | GARY COSBY JR.

There really are more bad things happening than ever before. It isn’t just a feeling; it is reality. The explanation for why is very simple.

There are more human beings alive on planet Earth right now than at any time, and the population is only going to continue growing. This means that earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, floods and hurricanes, to name just a few disasters, seem to have more catastrophic impacts than ever before. With more people living in areas susceptible to disaster, when disaster comes, the magnitude of those disasters becomes more horrible.

At the time Jesus Christ lived in this world, the entire population of the planet was only estimated to be between 200 and 300 million people. That’s less than the current population of the United States. Even as recently as 1900, there were only just over 1.5 billion people alive, which is roughly the population of China right now.

Just a couple of weeks ago, demographic and population experts estimated that the world population had topped 8 billion people. In practical terms, this means that there is a very real reason to be concerned about natural disasters, crime, war, the consumption of natural resources, and the resulting waste emissions.

For instance, in 1950, there were only 25 million registered automobiles in the world. Today, that number stands at 1.446 billion and is growing as affluence is on the rise around the world. Think of the massive increase in fuel consumption and the resulting emissions that are currently driving the concerns about global warming.

And climate change is a very real thing. Scientists believe we have passed the point of no return as it regards warming trends, that it is too late to reverse the damage done by a warming planet. I have no idea if that is true or not, but one thing is absolutely certain; we are about to find out.

Emissions are but one consequence of population growth. Think about the two most basic needs of mankind; food and water. A prolonged drought in the western United States is creating a water crisis for the huge population centers in the West. Without adequate water, not only does it affect life for westerners, it also impacts the growth of food in places like California, where much of the nation’s produce is grown.

America is not in imminent danger of a massive food crisis because we have plenty of land to grow food and adequate water to bottle and ship to the western cities to ensure no one dies of thirst, but we are the leading first-world nation, and our population is somewhere between 325 and 350 million people. China and India have populations far in excess of 1 billion people each.

What happens if those nations begin to have trouble feeding themselves? You know the answer: War. Then there are the African nations where famines over the past decades have been largely ignored in the western world but have claimed the lives of millions. Should global climate change begin to impair the ability of the world to feed itself, then we will have wars over the resources that remain.

We in America have lived in an extremely sheltered environment because of our wealth. Even the poorest of our poor can get help if they need it or want it, but that is not true in many nations on earth. But even that is not the full extent of the problem.

Look at the growth of incidences of violent crime, particularly mass murders where multiple people are killed in a single incident. It used to be that we felt fairly safe from such nonsense in this country. When I was a boy in school, you didn’t have to lock the schoolhouse doors or pass through metal detectors at stadiums and arenas, but the times have changed.

We had isolated incidents, to be sure, but now those incidents are pervasive. What has happened? At least some of that answer is that there are more than 100 million more people living in America now than when I was a kid. That’s a population growth of about 35 percent since I was in school in the 1970s and 1980s. This means there are more good people, but it also means there are more bad people.

I don’t truly believe people are necessarily better or worse now than they have ever been, but there are most certainly more of us than at any time in history. That means we see more tragic and evil incidents, and we will continue to see more in the future. The real key is for those of us who are decent people to be the dominant force in this world and not permit those who are indecent from ruining life as we know it.

Gary Cosby Jr. is the photo editor of The Tuscaloosa News. Readers can email him at gary.cosby@tuscaloosanews.com.