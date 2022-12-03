Ice skating is back in Portland, Corpus Christi for December 2022

Time to strap on your skates and zoom — or wobble — around the rink, because ice skating is back in Corpus Christi and Portland in December 2022.

The ice skating rink under the Joe Burke Pavilion at the Portland Community Center opens Saturday, Dec. 3, following the tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. as part of the 2022 Christmas on the Coast. The rink will be open Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 3-20, and then daily Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. Skates are available in both kid and adult sizes, and your $10 admission is good for the entire day.

In addition, the Portland Parks and Recreation Department will host several events at the rink including the Jingle Bell Rock Concert Series at 6 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. The week before Christmas is filled with fun events starting at 6 p.m. each day, including a Candy Cane Drop and Inflatable Frenzy Wednesday, Dec. 21, Christmas Extreme with a rock-climbing wall and inflatables Thursday, Dec. 22, and Christmas Movie and Popcorn Night on Friday, Dec. 23.

Ice skating at Portland’s Christmas on the Coast 2022

Go ice skating daily from Dec. 3 through Jan. 1 at the Joe Burke Pavilion of the Portland Community Center, 2000 Billy G. Webb Drive. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Thursday through Sundays Dec. 3-20 and 5-10 p.m. daily Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. Admission includes skate rentals and is good all day. Cost: $10 admission. Information: https://www.portlandtx.com/659/Christmas-on-the-Coast.

The American Bank Center has brought back the popular Coastal Christmas indoor ice skating at its arena from Monday, Dec. 19, through Friday, Dec. 23. Because of the popularity of the event, skating is divided into 45-minute skate sessions each day. Skaters can bring their own skates or rent them at the arena, and also enjoy holiday photo ops and purchase seasonal refreshments. The popular DJ Late Night Skate is back from 8 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and new this year is a Sensory Friendly Skate Session with no lights, no music and no crowds on Monday before the public skating begins. Be sure to reserve your slots early!

2022 Coastal Christmas Ice Skating at American Bank Center

The American Bank Center presents 2022 Coastal Christmas Ice Skating Monday, Dec. 19, through Friday, Dec. 23, at 1901 N. Shoreline Blvd. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and skaters sign up for 45-minute sessions that begin on the hour. Kids and adults will enjoy indoor ice skating, family photo ops, holiday characters, holiday refreshments and more. Cost: $12 for skate rental and rink admission, $8 for rink admission with own skates, free entry for non-skaters and free parking. Information: https://americanbankcenter.com/event/4th-annual-coastal-christmas/.

And if you want to try some ice skating for free, the American Bank Center and Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department have teamed up for the inaugural Holiday by the Bay on Saturday, Dec. 17. Attendees can enjoy free ice skating inside the American Bank Center, then head outside to the North Shoreline Boulevard turnaround for arts and crafts, inflatable toys, and a meet and greet with Santa Morris and The Grinch, or purchase food from food trucks and vendors. Then stick around for a live concert by local country music artist Robert Ray at 7 p.m.

Holiday by the Bay

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department and the American Bank Center present the inaugural “Holiday by the Bay” from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, outside the American Bank Center, 1901 N. Shoreline Blvd. The area will transform into a winter wonderland with ice skating inside the American Bank Center and outdoor activities for children, including writing letters to Santa Claus, arts and crafts, inflatable toys, and a meet and greet with Santa Morris and The Grinch. The outdoor activities will take place at the North Shoreline Boulevard turnaround. The event also will host six food trucks and four vendors. Stick around for a live performance by local country music artist Robert Ray from 7-9 p.m. on Shoreline Street on the east side of the American Bank Center. Cost: Free, food available for purchase. Information: https://www.cctexas.com/parks.