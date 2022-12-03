ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

It's Bowl Time! Javelinas ready to end season on positive note vs. East Central

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago
The Javelinas are going bowling!

For the first time since 2016, Texas A&M-Kingsville will play in a postseason game when it faces off with former Lone Star Conference rival East Central University in the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl in Corsicana.

The Javelinas will be looking to finish the season on a high note after a rough end to the season where they lost four straight games. Over that stretch, A&M-Kingsville (7-4) lost the last three games by an average of six points.

The Javelinas, though, have had some recent success in postseason bowl games, including winning the Agent David Barry Live United Bowl 24-7 against Southern Arkansas in 2016.

FUN TOWN RV HERITAGE BOWL

EAST CENTRAL UNIVERSITY VS. TEXAS A&M-KINGSVILLE

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Community National Bank & Trust Stadium at Tiger Field

Records: Texas A&M-Kingsville 7-4; East Central University 8-3

Last game: Western Oregon 48, Texas A&M-Kingsville 37; East Central 31, Southeastern Oklahoma State 10

How to watch/follow: CW and live stats available on JavelinaAthletics.com.

Key Players to watch

QB Jacob Cavazos, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Cavazos finished the regular season completing 182 of 305 passes for 2,119 yards for 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

LB Devon Roush, East Central University

Roush totaled a team-best 100 tackles this season, including 44 solo with 7.5 tackles for loss.

What to know

The Javelinas take an impressive postseason record into Saturday's bowl game, having compiled a 24-6 record, including the win in their last bowl game appearance in 2016. ... East Central had 16 players earn spots on the Great American All-Conference team, including three who were named to the All-Super Region team. ... Quarterback Kenny Hrncir is one of the Tigers top offensive weapons with 2,409 passing yards and 18 touchdowns this season.

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

