ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Potluck salad for holiday gatherings is loaded with color and nutrients

By Bethany Thayer
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39SkTt_0jWCaRtl00

It’s holiday potluck season, and today’s recipe for Confetti Salad is the perfect dish for every event.

This salad is a feast for the eyes and stomach with its beautiful color and crunch. It also happens to be loaded with nutrients, but only you need to know that.

Here's what makes this salad a nutritional all-star.

Start with raw crunchies

We take advantage of the beautiful colors of sweet peppers and use the red, orange and yellow varieties to give this salad flair. Red, yellow, and orange peppers are riper, sweeter versions of green bell peppers, with almost twice as much vitamin C and more than 10 times the beta-carotene. Beta-carotene works as an antioxidant to help fight chronic diseases and can be converted to vitamin A, which supports your eye and skin health while lowering the risk of several cancers. Peppers are virtually fat- and sodium-free, have just 24 calories per medium pepper and deliver about 200 mg of potassium per half-cup.

Alongside the peppers, red onion provides another twist of color and flavor. It contains a unique antioxidant called quercetin, which fights inflammation and boosts the immune system.

Easy freezy

Thawed frozen peas and corn add to the kaleidoscope of colors. These veggies are convenient sources of nutrients and fiber, which helps maintain bowel health and lower your cholesterol levels.

Beans, beans are good for the heart

Beans are a good source of fiber and a low-fat, low-calorie, cholesterol-free source of protein. A single cup provides around 15 grams of protein. Beans also contain a resistant starch, a type of carbohydrate that makes you feel fuller and keeps your blood sugar lower.

Dress it up

The sweet and sour lime-cilantro dressing provides zingy, refreshing flavor and vitamin C. A small percentage of people have a smell-receptor gene cluster called OR6A2 that makes cilantro taste like soap to them. If you want to leave the cilantro out, you can use parsley instead.

Lots of leftovers

This is a 12-serving recipe designed for holiday gatherings. But don’t worry if your party is small. Simply portion the leftovers into single-serving containers for no-fuss lunches or quick dinners that will be a change of pace from rich holiday foods.

Bethany Thayer is a registered dietitian nutritionist with Henry Ford Health. For more recipes and health information, visit henryford.com/blog. For questions about today’s recipe, email HenryFordLiveWell@hfhs.org.

Confetti Salad with Lime-Cilantro Dressing

Makes: 12 servings, about 2/3 cup each / Prep time: 30 minutes / Total time: 30 minutes plus marinating time

1 large yellow bell pepper, diced

1 large orange bell pepper, diced

1 large red bell pepper, diced

½ cup diced red onion

12 ounces frozen peas, thawed

12 ounces frozen corn, thawed

14.5-ounce can Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed

¼ cup olive oil

4 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon lime zest

1 ½ tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1/3 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

In a large bowl, toss together diced peppers, red onion, peas, corn and beans. Set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, honey, salt, pepper and cilantro. Pour over the vegetable mixture and stir well. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours before serving.

From Henry Ford LiveWell.

171 calories (26% from fat), 5 grams fat (0.5 grams sat. fat), 26 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams protein, 102 mg sodium, 0 mg cholesterol, 39 mg calcium, 6 grams fiber. Food exchanges: 2 vegetables, 1 starch, 1 fat.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!

A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
The Daily South

The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas

Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
findingfarina.com

3 of the Most Popular Cannabis Strains

Have you been curious about trying some cannabis? In 2021, the global cannabis seed market was estimated to be worth USD 1,445.05 million. The legalization of cannabis in the United States and other countries worldwide has led to a boom in the cannabis industry. Products such as oils, tinctures, edibles, and other products have risen over the past few years.
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
cohaitungchi.com

Can diabetics eat honey nut cheerios?

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Cheerios are a popular breakfast for many people across the world. Upon a diabetes diagnosis, one has to sit back and reconsider their meal choices. Diabetics are advised to steer clear of carbs and sugars and go for foods rich in nutrients and fiber.
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion

Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy