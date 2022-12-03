ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.L. 67
3d ago

The kid is a good role model. I wish a lot more kids nowadays had his mindset. God Bless on your Journey and keep the Faith.

Mid-Penn Keystone Division 2022-’23 wrestling preview, preseason predictions and wrestler of the year

PennLive’s Mid-Penn Conference wrestling previews conclude with the Keystone Division and a group of teams looking to rise up and give defending champion Carlisle a run. Coaches completed surveys for this exercise and also gave their picks for preseason wrestler of the year and their predicted order of finish, which is how the teams are listed below.
Red Land boys basketball falls to Ephrata 44-34

In non-conference boys basketball action, Red Land (0-1) dropped a 44-34 decision to Ephrata (1-0) Tuesday. Tyler Kerlin and Anderson French paced the Patriots with 11 points apiece. Kerline knocked down nine points from beyond the arc. Dylan Kohl led the Mountaineers with 17 points.
What State is Harrisburg in?

- Located on the east bank of the Susquehanna River, Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania. The city's population is approximately 50,000. Several colleges and universities are located in the area. What State is Harrisburg in? Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Harrisburg is also the site of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, which takes...
Parx Satellite In Shippensburg Now Scheduled For February Opening

Gambling-oriented residents of the Shippensburg area of south-central Pennsylvania have been waiting a long time for a mini-casino to open near them, and they will have to be patient a little longer. Parx Casino in Bucks County, which will operate the mini-casino in Cumberland County as a smaller, satellite facility...
NASA rocket launch this week might be visible from Pa.

If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible a few states away. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
Police identify man wanted for series of violent crimes in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A violent crime spree has spanned three counties in the Philadelphia region. Now, the search is intensifying for a  man considered armed and dangerous. Zahkee Austin, 22, of Philadelphia, is accused of committing an attempted homicide in Middletown Township, an armed robbery in West Goshen Township, and another armed robbery, carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia.The attempted murder in Middletown Towsnhip has neighbors on edge. "It's scary, you know? You worry," a man said. "You don't feel safe anywhere you go now," a woman said. Officers were first called to the Franklin Station development after the shooting inside a home. Eyewitness News...
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

