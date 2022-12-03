Read full article on original website
R.L. 67
3d ago
The kid is a good role model. I wish a lot more kids nowadays had his mindset. God Bless on your Journey and keep the Faith.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
Former Harrisburg, Texas A&M LB Andre White Jr. says he is entering transfer portal
Former Harrisburg star Andre White Jr. is looking for a new college football home. White Jr., who announced Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal, spent the past four years at Texas A&M. He will have one season left to play at his next stop. White Jr. played in...
FOX43.com
High School Football: Harrisburg will take on mighty St. Joseph's Prep in PIAA Class 6A state final
YORK, Pa. — Harrisburg's opponent in Saturday night's PIAA Class 6A championship game needs no introduction. St. Joseph's Prep is the final obstacle between the Cougars and a first-ever state championship. But the Hawks are certainly a formidable obstacle. St. Joseph's, which won its sixth straight District 12 title...
Mid-Penn Keystone Division 2022-’23 wrestling preview, preseason predictions and wrestler of the year
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Conference wrestling previews conclude with the Keystone Division and a group of teams looking to rise up and give defending champion Carlisle a run. Coaches completed surveys for this exercise and also gave their picks for preseason wrestler of the year and their predicted order of finish, which is how the teams are listed below.
Mason Blazer, Tyson Leach lead Middletown past Twin Valley
MIDDLETOWN - When it comes to early season stock-risers in the Mid-Penn, you could say Mason Blazer is blazing his way right to the top of the list. Because, after a 28-point over the weekend, Blazer was the leader again for Middletown Tuesday in a 51-40 win over Twin Valley.
Red Land boys basketball falls to Ephrata 44-34
In non-conference boys basketball action, Red Land (0-1) dropped a 44-34 decision to Ephrata (1-0) Tuesday. Tyler Kerlin and Anderson French paced the Patriots with 11 points apiece. Kerline knocked down nine points from beyond the arc. Dylan Kohl led the Mountaineers with 17 points.
PhillyBite
What State is Harrisburg in?
- Located on the east bank of the Susquehanna River, Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania. The city's population is approximately 50,000. Several colleges and universities are located in the area. What State is Harrisburg in? Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Harrisburg is also the site of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, which takes...
Five ways Bishop McDevitt can flip 2021′s script and topple Aliquippa in the PIAA championship
After the buzzer sounded and the Bishop McDevitt Crusaders saw their 2021 season end with a 4A state championship game loss to Aliquippa last year in Hershey, underclassmen players vowed they’d do everything they could to get back to that spot—and hopefully see the same foe. • Sign...
Boiling Springs sweeps Gettysburg in boys and girls swimming showdown
On the opening night of swimming action, Boiling Springs secured victories over Gettysburg in boys and girls action. The Bubbler boys downed the Warriors 101-75, while the girls earned a 106-77 win. Braelen Mowe paced the Bubblers with two individual victories. Mowe captured top honors in the 200 Freestyle (1:47.17)...
pennbets.com
Parx Satellite In Shippensburg Now Scheduled For February Opening
Gambling-oriented residents of the Shippensburg area of south-central Pennsylvania have been waiting a long time for a mini-casino to open near them, and they will have to be patient a little longer. Parx Casino in Bucks County, which will operate the mini-casino in Cumberland County as a smaller, satellite facility...
NASA rocket launch this week might be visible from Pa.
If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible a few states away. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
Cisse, Bednostin, Brown lead balanced Trinity offense as Shamrocks cruise past Lancaster Mennonite
Flashing offensive balance for the second time in as many outings, Trinity cruised to a 72-38 victory over Lancaster Mennonite in non-league boys basketball action Tuesday night at home. Adelphe Cisse netted 16 points, Mike Bednostin checked in with 15 and Reece Brown added 12 for the Shamrocks (2-0). In...
‘It’s bogus’: Steel-High standout Durrell Ceasar Jr.’s father says suspension for state title game is unjust
It looks like Durrell Ceasar Jr. won’t be suiting up for Steel-High in Thursday’s Class A state title football game, and the father of the record-setting Rollers’ receiver says that is just not right. Ceasar Jr. was suspended for two games after being ejected for a pair...
Police identify man wanted for series of violent crimes in Philadelphia area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A violent crime spree has spanned three counties in the Philadelphia region. Now, the search is intensifying for a man considered armed and dangerous. Zahkee Austin, 22, of Philadelphia, is accused of committing an attempted homicide in Middletown Township, an armed robbery in West Goshen Township, and another armed robbery, carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia.The attempted murder in Middletown Towsnhip has neighbors on edge. "It's scary, you know? You worry," a man said. "You don't feel safe anywhere you go now," a woman said. Officers were first called to the Franklin Station development after the shooting inside a home. Eyewitness News...
West Perry girls basketball downs Camp Hill behind strong outings from Alexsa Frederick and Allison Yoder
Alexsa Frederick and Allison Yoder turned in strong performances to propel West Perry to a convincing, 53-23 victory over Camp Hill Tuesday. Frederick led all players with 16 points, while Yoder finished the contest with 12 points. Julia Consiglio led the Lions with eight points.
Second-half rally propels Carlisle boys basketball to 61-44 victory against Gettysburg
Gettysburg kept things close in the first half, but Carlisle blew things up in the second half as the Herd earned a 61-44 win Tuesday. The Warriors trailed by just three points at the intermission, but the Herd went on a 20-10 run in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
Rylie Bell, Linda Brown lead Christian School of York girls basketball to emphatic victory
Christian School of York improved to 3-0 on the young season with a decisive, 39-6 victory against York Country Day Tuesday. The Lady Defenders jumped out to a 12-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 21-3 lead by intermission en route to the blowout. Rylie Bell...
Jill Jekot, Sienna Manns power Cumberland Valley girls basketball to road victory against Chambersburg
Cumberland Valley built a sizable early lead and never looked back en route to a convincing, 55-27 victory against Chambersburg Tuesday. The Eagles led 25-2 by the end of the first quarter and never let the Trojans back into contention. Jill Jekot turned in a superb performance to pace the...
Central Dauphin boys basketball falls to Wilson despite strong showings from Keon Dockens, Wayne Fletcher II
Central Dauphin put together a strong fourth quarter, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to overcome an early deficit as the Rams dropped a 59-48 decision to Wilson Tuesday. The Bulldogs led 18-4 by the end of the first quarter. The Rams went on a 21-9 run in the fourth quarter but were unable to close the deficit.
Middletown girls basketball falls to Northeastern 52-44 in non-conference showdown
Jayla Koser’s stellar outing wasn’t enough for Middletown as the Blue Raiders dropped a 52-44 non-conference tilt to Northeastern Tuesday. Koser led all players with 21 points, 14 boards, and 5 steals. Teammate Emma Cleland tallied 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals in a strong performance of her own.
Self-storage brokerage purchases 43,000-square-foot building to serve as new HQ
A company that specializes in self-storage real estate has a new place to call home. The Investment Real Estate Group of Companies purchased a 43,000-square-foot building on Nov. 8 at 320 N. George St. in York to serve as its new headquarters. The firm moved to the new headquarters last week from 10 Bentzel Mill Road in Manchester Township.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
83K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 14