Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Has New NFL Team
Oklahoma’s favorite quarterback has found his new home. Former OU signal-caller Baker Mayfield, just one day after being released by the Carolina Panthers, was claimed on waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With starting quarterback Matthew Stafford out for at least the...
Bengals Sign Drue Chrisman, Boost Tight End Depth and Release Former Fourth-Round Pick
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed punter Drue Chrisman to the active roster on Tuesday. The second-year pro has nine punts for 461 yards (51.2 gross average) in three games this season. He also has five punts inside the 20-yard line. Cincinnati also signed tight end Tanner Hudson to the...
Steelers Are Going to Pull Off the Impossible
PITTSBURGH -- For all the times we said the Pittsburgh Steelers season was over, this team is about to prove a lot of people - myself included - wrong. The Steelers are on the verge of a longer season. Somehow, they took a team with no life, no quarterback, a blurry future and a bad coaching staff and turned them into believers. And heading into Week 14, the football gods are working overtime to get them into the dance.
Harbaugh Regrets James Proche Pass Attempt Vs. Broncos
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens attempted a trick play against the Denver Broncos that backfired. Wide receiver James Proche took the ball on a double reverse and threw a pass in the end zone intended for Kenyan Drake in the fourth quarter. However, the Broncos read the play and were in double coverage, which led to an interception by Justin Simmons.
Bears Who Need More Playing Time After Bye Week
Bears coach Matt Eberflus has been asked at least two or three times so far since the current six-game losing streak began about getting a look at more inexperienced players. The question almost seems comical because of the large number of inexperienced players they've already had to use due to injuries on defense, or on offense due to injuries or inadequate play.
49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback Josh Johnson for Fourth Time
With Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season, the 49ers are adding depth to the quarterback room. San Francisco announced it has signed veteran Josh Johnson on Tuesday to back up Brock Purdy, who is expected to start moving forward. Since entering the league in 2008, Johnson has played for almost...
NFL Draft Profile: Charlie Cleveland, EDGE, Tiffin Dragons
Ja’Marr Chase Makes Bold Declaration About Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals past the Chiefs on Sunday. The star quarterback has helped Cincinnati win four-straight games. They're 8-4 after starting 0-2 this season. Burrow's stellar play has caught the attention of Ja'Marr Chase. "He's the best quarterback in the league, that's a fact," Chase...
Dolphins-49ers: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-4 on the season with their 33-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Fourth-Down Incompletion. After not looking particularly impressive for a good part of the game...
Winners and Losers From the Bengals’ 27-24 Win Over the Chiefs
The Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in a massive game on Sunday, positioning themselves in a good spot in the AFC playoff race. Burrow was simply amazing against the Chiefs. He threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns and added a score and 46 more yards on the ground. This was the Bengals' biggest game of the season and he stepped up big time. He’s now 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes and is undoubtably one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.
Pat Freiermuth Continues to Prove Steelers Right
After watching the travesty that was the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line last season, there was a portion of the fanbase that was still annoyed that Kevin Colbert opted to select a tight end before shoring up the offensive line. Still, Pat Freiermuth had a productive rookie season, catching seven touchdown passes which tied Eric Green for the most touchdown grabs for a rookie in a Steelers uniform. In his second act, Freiermuth just keeps leveling up, proving himself to be a dynamic weapon while proving the Steelers made the right decision last April.
