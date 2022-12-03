Morocco meet Spain in the FIFA 2022 World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday for a place in the quarterfinals against either Portugal or Switzerland. On the same side of the draw as France and England, one of these two teams could be facing Les Bleus or the Three Lions for a place in the final on Dec. 18. Before then, this clash promises to be enticing with plenty of technical brilliance on display in this battle between two teams with historic links off the pitch.

1 DAY AGO