Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Morocco vs. Spain live stream: How to watch 2022 World Cup live online, TV channel, prediction, odds
Morocco meet Spain in the FIFA 2022 World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday for a place in the quarterfinals against either Portugal or Switzerland. On the same side of the draw as France and England, one of these two teams could be facing Les Bleus or the Three Lions for a place in the final on Dec. 18. Before then, this clash promises to be enticing with plenty of technical brilliance on display in this battle between two teams with historic links off the pitch.
TechRadar
Portugal vs Switzerland live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere
Portugal take on Switzerland in Lusail on Tuesday with a place in the quarter-finals at stake. These two sides have already met twice so far this year with one win apiece. Who will come out on top? Here's how to watch a Portugal vs Switzerland live stream in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
TechRadar
How to watch Tell Me Everything online in the UK and abroad
Billed as ITV’s answer to Skins and Euphoria, provocative new drama Tell Me Everything is set to present a truthful look at the issues facing teens today. A launch show for the UK broadcaster's new ITVX streaming service, the six-episode series promises to explore how the mental health of its young characters are impacted by the overbearing presence of social media. Here's how to watch Tell Me Everything online from anywhere for free below.
TechRadar
How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 online, A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort
This season has seen the Rickest Rick really mellow: being prepared to sacrifice himself for cosmic dinosaurs and saving Jerry from a fortune cookie-shaped fate worse than death. Now the more ‘evolved’ Rick is trying to prevent Morty from enlisting with a group of Arthurian knights. We explain below how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 online now and from anywhere.
Fact check: False claim that Qatar rejected German plane for LGBTQ symbol
The Fanhansa aircraft only flew the German national football team to Oman, according to official statements. The team chose to switch to another jet.
TechRadar
Meet the tech making online censorship "a very difficult thing to achieve"
Footage of people taking to the streets in China have been filling the news for over a week. The nationwide wave of demonstrations against the strict zero-Covid policy is considered to be the biggest since the 1989 massacre of Tiananmen Square. It's not confined to the streets, though - the...
The Weeknd to Release ‘Nothing Is Lost,’ Theme Song From ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
The Weeknd will release “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from the soundtrack to the film “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Hollywood Records on December 15. The song, which was teased last week, was written by the Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen. The album will also feature an original score from Grammy-winning composer Simon Franglen; the film opens in theaters on Friday, December 16. Last month, the Weeknd completed the North American leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour — belatedly, as the originally scheduled final date of the tour had...
TechRadar
Ukraine hails "priceless" help from Amazon Web Services
The vice prime minister of Ukraine has praised the role of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in helping keep the country's vital systems online and operational following the Russian invasion. Speaking at the recent AWS re:Invent 2022 event in Las Vegas, Mykhailo Fedorov, who also acts as the Ukrainian minister for...
Comments / 0