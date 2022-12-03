Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Baker Mayfield’s New Team Revealed
Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield after appearing in seven games with the team this season. Moments ago, he was officially claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield posted a 1-5 record as a starter, throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Beach, Offensive Lineman, Wisconsin Badgers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Deion Sanders’ arrival swipes buzz from bungling Broncos. The Denver Broncos have spiraled through one of the most disappointing seasons after acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson and hiring rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Marcus Mariota MyCole Pruitt Pull Falcons Within Score vs. Steelers
The Atlanta Falcons have reached the endzone for the first time of Sunday's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers ... with just under one minute to go in the third quarter. In need of a scoring drive after Pittsburgh's fourth field goal of the game, the Falcons resorted to the strength that's put them in position to contend for the NFC South lead: the rushing game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Power Rankings: Bills Back on Top?
The Buffalo Bills (9-3) are still basking in the glory of their third consecutive win last Thursday night against the New England Patriots. On Sunday, the Bills got to sit back and relax while watching the Kansas City Chiefs fumble the top spot in the AFC following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons Rookie Review: Arnold Ebiketie - Faith in Future
At the bye week, the Atlanta Falcons have just one less sack than they did all of last season. The catch? Atlanta has, of course, already played 13 games thus far ... and ranked dead last a year ago with just 18 sacks, 11 fewer than the next-lowest team. But...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase Lead Way in Cincinnati Bengals Week 14 Player Rankings
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Chiefs for the third time in a calendar year, bringing their record to 8-4 on the season and putting them in a good spot to win the AFC North again. Here are our Bengals players power rankings for Week 14:. For more on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Dion Dawkins: Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award Nominee
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has been chosen as the team’s nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Many of the Year Award, the NFL announced Tuesday. Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide (named for the late Chicago Bears legendary running back) recognizes players for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. After trading for the former No. 1 draft pick in the offseason, the Panthers released Mayfield on Monday at the quarterback’s request. Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this season, but suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the 49ers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has had a slow day in Atlanta, catching one pass for two yards three-quarters into the ballgame with the Falcons. That slow day has caused frustration, and the rookie isn't shy to let the coaches, and quarterback, know what's bothering him. As he walked off the field after a fourth quarter drive, Pickens was caught by television cameras telling his offense to throw him the ball.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Red Flag’ Odell - What If Injured OBJ Can’t Play?
FRISCO - We've been trying to tell Cowboys Nation this since Oct. 24, when the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys first became a serious consideration here inside The Star. And now, to be frank, the Cowboys are willing to leak what we already reported, with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Entering Uncharted Waters Amid Historic, MVP-Worthy Season
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Since winning the team's quarterback battle three months ago, Geno Smith has dazzled under center for the Seahawks, completing north of 70 percent of his passes while leading a young, upstart franchise and writing one of the most unlikely NFL fairy tales in recent memory in the process.
Comments / 0