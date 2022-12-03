ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bay News 9

Winter outlook for the Tampa Bay area

The Climate Prediction Center released its outlook for the upcoming winter and it calls for warmer than normal temperatures and below normal rainfall across all of Florida. The reasoning behind this year’s winter outlook comes from conditions in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean, where water temperatures have been cooler than normal. This is known as La Niña.
FLORIDA STATE
sbstatesman.com

Pine beetles killing thousands of trees across Suffolk County

Thousands of trees infected by the southern pine beetle (SPB) will be cut down across Suffolk County in the coming weeks. SPB have been found in regions across Suffolk County. Previously, the beetle had only been verified in seven parks and preserves on Long Island. They are considered one of the most destructive pests for pine trees.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WETM

Winter outlook for the Twin Tiers for the 2022-2023 season

New York & Pennsylvania (WETM) – A La Niña winter is predicted for the third consecutive year in a row but what exactly does that mean for the Twin Tiers?. For three years in a row now, we have had a La Niña pattern for winter. What exactly is La Niña though? It is a cooling event of the water in the equatorial region. This cooling is due to trade winds which blow from east to west. During La Niña events, these trade winds are stronger than normal which pushes warm water near the equator to the west and results in upwelling of colder water. This is why the sea surface temperatures end up lower near the equator during La Niña events.
ELMIRA, NY
fox5ny.com

Dining options on Long Island are plentiful

Research shows that Long Islanders are staying closer to home when they go out for a meal. The rate of restaurants opening in suburban markets is higher than the rate of restaurants opening and staying open in urban markets, according to the research firm Datassential.
The Center Square

Report: New York power grid at risk

(The Center Square) – A nonpartisan advocacy organization for upstate New York is raising concerns about the state’s future power grid after a report found that demands could stress the system, especially during extreme weather. Upstate United said in a statement Friday, the state’s future seems “problematic” after the New York Independent System Operator released its 2022 Reliability Needs Assessment last week. The coalition of business and trade groups cites a push by New York officials to implement a zero-emissions policy by 2040. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured

Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut

The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
WILTON, CT
27 First News

Windy and cold to lake effect snow: Where the heaviest will fall

(WKBN) — A powerful storm is moving through the region with strong gusty wind and falling temperatures. We will turn even colder tonight with lake effect snow showers developing off of Lake Erie. How high did the wind gust today?. Wind gusts ramped up as a cold front moved...
OHIO STATE

