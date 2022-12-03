Read full article on original website
How to create and personalize your best iOS 16 Lock Screen for your iPhone
IOS 16 arrived back in September, and one of the biggest talking points (and upgrade incentives) this year is the new customizable lock screens for your iPhone. The iOS lock screen has been fairly stagnant for years, but this latest update gives everyone the opportunity to turn theirs into a conversation starter – particularly if you have the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with the always-on display.
Microsoft is trying another push to get people to switch to Windows 11
With adoption still struggling, Microsoft has found yet another route to push its latest Windows 11 operating system, specifically to users of Windows 10. The company is hoping that a new out-of-the-box experience, prompting users to upgrade to Windows 11, will make it easier and smoother, as many users may be more likely to conform during setup.
Can Apple Watch Ultra really replace a dive computer? We asked an expert diver
The Apple Watch Ultra is billed as a watch that can support you throughout your adventuring highs and lows – sometimes literally. Designed to withstand temperatures from -4F / -20C to 130F / 55C, and with a built-in altimeter and compass, and water-resistance to 50 meters, this is wearable that promises to be an essential companion whether you're up a mountain or beneath the waves.
Sony's best small OLED TV is suddenly much more affordable
Sony's 42-inch OLED was ludicrously expensive, but now the price is right
Apple finally stumps up cash for MacBook customers hit by butterfly keyboard problems
Do you own a MacBook with a butterfly keyboard which required a repair? Well, you might be able to claim some money as part of a settlement to a lawsuit on behalf of affected parties, with a judge in California now having granted preliminary approval to that settlement. Apple has...
Nothing founder Carl Pei reveals company is working on new phone for the US
Mid-range phone brand Nothing is looking to make its US debut, according to company founder Carl Pei, but is facing some logistical issues – not to mention competition from major rivals. In a conversation with CNBC (opens in new tab), Pei states the company is currently in “early conversations...
OLED TV glow-up: brighter, more efficient panels are coming – but you'll have to wait
New OLED TVs with significantly brighter output look set to be on their way, thanks to a breakthrough in how the panels are manufactured. As reported by FlatpanelsHD (opens in new tab), Universal Display (UDC – one of the largest OLED material makers), says it is on target to commercialize phosphorescent blue emitters by the end of 2024 that could appear in the best 4K TVs or super-detailed monitors.
Why MPB is the best one-stop-shop for all your photography needs this Christmas (and beyond)
Photography can be a daunting hobby for newcomers and experienced shutterbugs alike. With so many cameras and lenses to choose from (many of which will happily drain your wallet without a second thought), it can be tricky to navigate the photography gear minefield. Enter MPB (opens in new tab) —...
Corsair K100 Air Wireless vs Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro: which wireless gaming keyboard is for you?
Both the Corsair K100 Air Wireless and the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro are at the top of the pile when in comes to low-profile wireless gaming keyboards.In this guide, we aim to help you choose between the two. Available at a steep price of $279 (£279, AU$479), the Corsair K100 Wireless is an ultra-thin keyboard featuring tactile switches. Razer’s DeathStalker V2 Pro is as ultra-thin as the Corsair K100, sports linear switches, and costs $219 (£249, AU$359).
WavePad audio editor review
WavePad, from NCH Software, boasts compatibility with a huge variety of platforms and formats, with useful batch functions. The attractive interface offers streamlined and customisable menus, teaching resources in the app and varied views including spectral analysis. As a multi-platform audio editor, there are more options for Windows than for Mac. WavePad does what it does well and looks and sounds great doing it.
Chats in Google Messages are about to get even more secure
Google has announced that it's bringing end-to-end encryption to group chats in the Google Messages app. The security upgrade is heading to beta users first before being rolled out more widely. End-to-end encryption means no one, not even Google, can read the content of messages. It's already supported in the...
It just got a lot easier to find the best custom maps and modes in Halo Infinite
Christmas has come early to Zeta Halo as The Winter Update gets another facelift. The new content is just in time for a festive free-for-all that makes it easier than ever to play custom maps, modes, and throw down in the latest variation of The Pit. Halo Infinite is the...
Google says Rust is the key to cutting Android vulnerabilities
The Rust programming language is the key to making the Android operating system safer, Google’s engineers have claimed. In a blog post (opens in new tab) published by Android security engineer Jeffrey Vander Stoep, the Googler says the number of severe memory vulnerabilities has significantly dropped in the last three years and suggests it’s all thanks to the OS moving away from memory-unsafe programming languages, C and C++.
Sony WH-1000XM5 still at lowest price ever at Amazon after Black Friday
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the world's best headphones – combining looks, tech, and sound quality – and right now they're on sale for $348 (was $399) (opens in new tab) at Amazon. A $50 price cut may not seem like the biggest deal here, but this is the...
Dell Dual Charge Dock
The Dell Dual Charge Dock is a great option for any workspace, offering enough solidity and capability to run your desk setup with ease while also providing ample connectivity, including USB-A ports, USB-C ports, and HDMI output. With wireless charging capabilities included too, it's worth considering when looking for a new dock (with the caveat that the host USB-C cable is not interchangeable).
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED
The Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED has the full package: great looks, handles work and play like a boss, thin and light, an amazing OLED touchscreen, a solid sound system - the list goes on. Too bad it's so difficult to actually buy one!. Pros. +. Stunning, thin, lightweight.
What is cloud backup and how does it work?
Cloud backup is a method of storing copies of your data, documents or files in an offsite location, preserving it in the event of an incident or emergency. Also known as online backup or remote backup, cloud backup usually relies on third-party cloud providers that offer the use of their servers for backup services. The fees charged for backup will usually depend on the amount of space required, the data transmission bandwidth needed, the number of users or the number of times data is accessed.
Best streaming deals December 2022: current live offers on Paramount Plus, Showtime, and more
There's no better time to ensure you're signed up to the right streaming service for you. As we head into the wintry, colder months, curling up on the couch in front of a good movie or TV show is the chosen pastime for many. And luckily for you, there are plenty of great streaming deals across some of the most popular platforms.
Geekom Mini IT11 review
Another high-quality design from Geekom offers a good computing platform and GPU combination. Able to cope with tasks that would swamp other NUC designs. The only weakness here is the cheap NVMe drive that comes pre-installed. Geekom Mini IT11: Two minute review. A global operation headquartered in Taiwan, Geekom makes...
Nvidia may be mulling an RTX 4080 price cut, but not because of AMD, it swears
The next-gen graphics card fight between Nvidia and AMD looks to be heating up ahead of the launch of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX in a week's time as Nvidia is reportedly set to cut the price of its RTX 4080 in mid-December to compete with Team Red's latest flagship.
