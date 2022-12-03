ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

How to create and personalize your best iOS 16 Lock Screen for your iPhone

IOS 16 arrived back in September, and one of the biggest talking points (and upgrade incentives) this year is the new customizable lock screens for your iPhone. The iOS lock screen has been fairly stagnant for years, but this latest update gives everyone the opportunity to turn theirs into a conversation starter – particularly if you have the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with the always-on display.
TechRadar

Microsoft is trying another push to get people to switch to Windows 11

With adoption still struggling, Microsoft has found yet another route to push its latest Windows 11 operating system, specifically to users of Windows 10. The company is hoping that a new out-of-the-box experience, prompting users to upgrade to Windows 11, will make it easier and smoother, as many users may be more likely to conform during setup.
TechRadar

Can Apple Watch Ultra really replace a dive computer? We asked an expert diver

The Apple Watch Ultra is billed as a watch that can support you throughout your adventuring highs and lows – sometimes literally. Designed to withstand temperatures from -4F / -20C to 130F / 55C, and with a built-in altimeter and compass, and water-resistance to 50 meters, this is wearable that promises to be an essential companion whether you're up a mountain or beneath the waves.
TechRadar

Nothing founder Carl Pei reveals company is working on new phone for the US

Mid-range phone brand Nothing is looking to make its US debut, according to company founder Carl Pei, but is facing some logistical issues – not to mention competition from major rivals. In a conversation with CNBC (opens in new tab), Pei states the company is currently in “early conversations...
TechRadar

OLED TV glow-up: brighter, more efficient panels are coming – but you'll have to wait

New OLED TVs with significantly brighter output look set to be on their way, thanks to a breakthrough in how the panels are manufactured. As reported by FlatpanelsHD (opens in new tab), Universal Display (UDC – one of the largest OLED material makers), says it is on target to commercialize phosphorescent blue emitters by the end of 2024 that could appear in the best 4K TVs or super-detailed monitors.
TechRadar

Corsair K100 Air Wireless vs Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro: which wireless gaming keyboard is for you?

Both the Corsair K100 Air Wireless and the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro are at the top of the pile when in comes to low-profile wireless gaming keyboards.In this guide, we aim to help you choose between the two. Available at a steep price of $279 (£279, AU$479), the Corsair K100 Wireless is an ultra-thin keyboard featuring tactile switches. Razer’s DeathStalker V2 Pro is as ultra-thin as the Corsair K100, sports linear switches, and costs $219 (£249, AU$359).
TechRadar

WavePad audio editor review

WavePad, from NCH Software, boasts compatibility with a huge variety of platforms and formats, with useful batch functions. The attractive interface offers streamlined and customisable menus, teaching resources in the app and varied views including spectral analysis. As a multi-platform audio editor, there are more options for Windows than for Mac. WavePad does what it does well and looks and sounds great doing it.
TechRadar

Chats in Google Messages are about to get even more secure

Google has announced that it's bringing end-to-end encryption to group chats in the Google Messages app. The security upgrade is heading to beta users first before being rolled out more widely. End-to-end encryption means no one, not even Google, can read the content of messages. It's already supported in the...
TechRadar

Google says Rust is the key to cutting Android vulnerabilities

The Rust programming language is the key to making the Android operating system safer, Google’s engineers have claimed. In a blog post (opens in new tab) published by Android security engineer Jeffrey Vander Stoep, the Googler says the number of severe memory vulnerabilities has significantly dropped in the last three years and suggests it’s all thanks to the OS moving away from memory-unsafe programming languages, C and C++.
TechRadar

Sony WH-1000XM5 still at lowest price ever at Amazon after Black Friday

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the world's best headphones – combining looks, tech, and sound quality – and right now they're on sale for $348 (was $399) (opens in new tab) at Amazon. A $50 price cut may not seem like the biggest deal here, but this is the...
TechRadar

Dell Dual Charge Dock

The Dell Dual Charge Dock is a great option for any workspace, offering enough solidity and capability to run your desk setup with ease while also providing ample connectivity, including USB-A ports, USB-C ports, and HDMI output. With wireless charging capabilities included too, it's worth considering when looking for a new dock (with the caveat that the host USB-C cable is not interchangeable).
TechRadar

Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED

The Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED has the full package: great looks, handles work and play like a boss, thin and light, an amazing OLED touchscreen, a solid sound system - the list goes on. Too bad it's so difficult to actually buy one!. Pros. +. Stunning, thin, lightweight.
TechRadar

What is cloud backup and how does it work?

Cloud backup is a method of storing copies of your data, documents or files in an offsite location, preserving it in the event of an incident or emergency. Also known as online backup or remote backup, cloud backup usually relies on third-party cloud providers that offer the use of their servers for backup services. The fees charged for backup will usually depend on the amount of space required, the data transmission bandwidth needed, the number of users or the number of times data is accessed.
TechRadar

Geekom Mini IT11 review

Another high-quality design from Geekom offers a good computing platform and GPU combination. Able to cope with tasks that would swamp other NUC designs. The only weakness here is the cheap NVMe drive that comes pre-installed. Geekom Mini IT11: Two minute review. A global operation headquartered in Taiwan, Geekom makes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy