USA vs. Netherlands World Cup recap: Sloppy defense proves costly as USMNT gets knocked out

By USA TODAY Sports Staff
 4 days ago

The United States is out of the 2022 World Cup, losing 3-1 to the Netherlands on Saturday in the Round of 16, a third consecutive defeat at this stage of the tournament.

The Netherlands took an early lead and added a goal just before halftime, but Haji Wright pulled one back in the 76th minute for the Americans, only to have the Dutch come right back and score to essentially ice the game.

It's a disappointing end of the road for a young USMNT, which had failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament. The 2026 World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico .

WORLD CUP KNOCKOUTS: Bracket schedule, news and match analysis

MEET THE TEAM: Get to know every member of the U.S. men's national team

FINAL: Netherlands 3, United States 1 – USMNT knocked out of World Cup

The Americans had a glimpse of hope in the second half after Haji Wright’s goal made it 2-1, but the Netherlands scored minutes later to put the game out of reach. The U.S. squandered a few chances in the first half and careless defending helped the Dutch score their goals. It’s the third consecutive exit in the Round of 16 for the Americans (2010, 2014).

The Netherlands, who also failed to qualify in 2018, will face the winner of Argentina-Australia in the quarterfinals on Friday.

For the U.S., it’s back to the drawing board ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup next summer. As one of the hosts of the 2026 World Cup , the Americans won’t have to go through the rigorous qualification process for the tournament.

Goal Netherlands! 3-1 lead should put this match to bed

With the United States pushing for an equalizer, the Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries headed home a cross from Daley Blind to make it 3-1 – and seemingly kill off the Americans' hopes for a comeback with less than 10 minutes left.

Goal USA! Netherlands 2, United States 1 with 15 minutes left

Substitute Haji Wright poked home a goal over Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert to cut the lead to 2-1 in the 76th minute. It's game on!

Minutes later, Wright got through on goal again but Noppert came way out of his net to clear it.

Time running out for USMNT

With 20 minutes to play, the United States still trails 2-0. Both teams have had a few looks at goal in the second half with American goalkeeper Matt Turner doing well to prevent the Netherlands from scoring a third goal.

In 68th-minute substitutions for the U.S. Haji Wright replaced Weston McKennie and      Brenden Aaronson came on for Tim Weah.

Gio Reyna comes on for USMNT as second half gets underway

American fans have been clamoring for Gio Reyna to get more playing time, and U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter brought on the 20-year-old to start the second half with his team trailing 2-0 against the Netherlands.

Reyna replaced Jesús Ferreira while the Dutch made two subs at the half with Teun Koopmeiners coming on for Davy Klaassen and Steven Bergwijn for Marten de Roon.

HALFTIME: Netherlands 2, USA 0 – Dutch score just before the whistle

After a period of American pressure in the dying minutes of the first half, the Netherlands delivered a gut-punch with Daley Blind's goal to make it 2-0 in stoppage time.

It's tough to see a way back for the Americans now chasing two goals, but coach Gregg Berhalter is going to have to make some aggressive substitutions ( Gio Reyna? ) if there's any hope of turning things around in the second half.

Americans struggling to find their footing in the first half

The U.S. started the match on the front foot, but Memphis Depay's 10th-minute goal took the wind out of the Americans' sails. A huge strength in the group stage, the U.S. midfield looks tired and has been unable to break through a Dutch defense that seems happy to concede possession.

Goal! Memphis Depay puts Netherlands up 1-0 early

The United States trails for the first time in this World Cup after Memphis Depay's 10th-minute goal for the Netherlands. The Barcelona man first-timed a cross inside the penalty area, beating USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner at the far post.

It's the first goal the Americans have conceded from open play here in Qatar.

USMNT shares the weight of the world. It's not just on Christian Pulisic.

For years, Christian Pulisic carried the burden of the USMNT's failure to make it to the 2018 World Cup. Now, with a talented, young squad, that lift is a lot lighter.

“Honestly, this team helps me so much to take the pressure off of me,” Pulisic said Thursday . “A couple years ago there were times maybe I felt I needed to do more. But with these guys, I don’t feel that way at all, to be honest. I know they have my back.”

Scenes from Qatar for USA vs. Netherlands

DOHA, QATAR — Al Khalifa is the one stadium that also has a track, which pushes the seats far back from the field. It's definitely taking away some of the pre-game energy, though the USMNT fans made themselves heard when Christian Pulisic was introduced. Lots of US flags in the stands— or people wearing flag-like shirts — along with one England banner. Why? Your guess is as good as mine.

— Nancy Armour

USA vs. Netherlands lineups

Christian Pulisic starts for the USMNT. Jesús Ferreira will see his first minutes of the tournament, while Josh Sargent is unavailable with an ankle injury. The USMNT will dress 25 players against the Dutch.

The Netherlands is currently dealing with a flu going around the team. Coach Louis van Gaal gave players the day off Thursday instead of running a typical 11-on-11 match.

He declined to elaborate on how many players are affected.

Contributing: Associated Press

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter is very familiar with Dutch soccer

DOHA, Qatar — Gregg Berhalter can admit now to being “totally unprepared” for professional soccer when he went to the Netherlands out of college.

He’d lay the ball off to someone’s wrong foot. And get yelled at. He had a teammate who wanted balls delivered with no spin, something Berhalter struggled to do. So he’d get yelled at. His passes weren’t always as crisp as they needed to be. So he’d get yelled at some more.

“There was a lot of details I was missing in college that I learned in Holland,” Berhalter said Friday.

And those lessons he learned then can be seen now in the U.S. men.

It’s fitting the USMNT’s path to the World Cup quarterfinals goes through the Netherlands, given the influence the Dutch game has had on this squad.

— Nancy Armour

Oranje feeling green

Like several other World Cup teams at this tournament, the Netherlands is battling the flu. The bug ran through the U.S. squad last week.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal gave his team the day off on Thursday instead of running a typical 11-on-11 match.

“I gave them a day of rest,” Van Gaal said Friday. “With this group, they communicate that to me. I listen to my players.”

He declined to elaborate on how many players are affected, but by abandoning the typical training schedule Van Gaal created speculation that at least six players are ill.

“We are not going to elaborate on that,” he said. “But if it goes around in the group, it is worrying.”

Frenkie de Jong has said a scratchy throat disrupted his ability to communicate during a victory over Qatar, and Marten de Roon told reporters he had a cold earlier this week.

— Associated Press

USA's 3 keys to beat the Netherlands in World Cup Round of 16

Standout defense, Christian Pulisic and plenty of stamina are important factors for the USMNT during Saturday's World Cup knockout game against the Netherlands.

USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour digs into what the U.S. must do to advance to its second quarter final appearance in 20 years.

World Cup schedule: Bracket, news and match analysis

Don't miss a moment of the knockout rounds. Find the full schedule, add matches to your calendar and keep up to date with the latest tournament news.

Who will win the World Cup?

The U.S. men have never won the World Cup. In fact they've only been to the quarterfinals of the competition twice before.

Meanwhile, reigning champion France attempt to do something only Italy and Brazil have done before — win back-to-back FIFA men's World Cup trophies. But the path to victory won't be easy with their increasing list of injuries.

Here's who USA TODAY Network reporters think will come out champions (disclaimer: picks were made before the tournament started):

USWNT wins more with USMNT's Round of 16 appearance

The USMNT is guaranteed at least $13 million in prize money from this World Cup, a figure that could rise to $17 million if they beat the Netherlands in Saturday’s round of 16 game. Thanks to the historic collective bargaining agreement reached in May between U.S. Soccer and its national teams, half that prize money will go to the U.S. women.

That's more than what the women's team earned in their last two championship runs...combined.

Will Christian Pulisic play?

Signs say "yes."

Pulisic says, "I’m doing everything in my power to be able to be out there on the field on Saturday.” The USMNT star was cleared to play Friday night, after he’d gone through training.

Pulisic came off at halftime against Iran with a pelvic contusion. He’d taken a knee to his pelvic bone in a full-speed collision with Iran’s goalkeeper after scoring in the 1-0 win that sent the USMNT into the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

Contributing: Nancy Armour

USA vs. Netherlands — 10 a.m.

Time: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. ET

Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium

How to watch: FOX and Telemundo or stream on fuboTV and Peacock (Spanish)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA vs. Netherlands World Cup recap: Sloppy defense proves costly as USMNT gets knocked out

Comments / 8

