ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 25

I brought the weed
3d ago

Now, is this a good flower joint or is it a pre roll that uses the bottom of the bag swag that is too ugly to sell by itself?...

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Pass The Remote: Hole In The Head Fest Continues, Spotlight On Christine Choy, Seijun Suzuki

The Another Hole in the Head film festival wraps up in-person screenings this week, but you'll still have an opportunity to catch many of its genre offerings that are streaming through Dec. 18. In its final days of live experiences, the fest spotlights the ingenuity and fearlessness of Bay Area filmmakers in its Strictly Local series, which compiles regional shorts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

4 San Francisco restaurants earn new Michelin stars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Michelin Guide released its 2022 edition on Monday, and 89 California restaurants received a star. Eighteen of those restaurants were given a star for the first time, and four of those are in San Francisco. Nisei Nisei, located at 2316 Polk Street in the Russian Hill neighborhood, serves Japanese/contemporary cuisine. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

This Famous SF Pizza Now Comes With A Pre-Rolled Joint

San Francisco is famous for its casual and widely-accepted cannabis use and renowned dispensaries. We’re also well known for our award-winning pizza restaurants. This writer never thought that the two would come together in such perfect harmony, but that day has finally arrived. As SFGATE reported, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana has partnered with North Beach Pipeline, the neighborhood’s first cannabis dispensary, to offer the “Up In Smoke” pizza and joint combo. The packaging for this special combo was designed by celebrated SF illustrator Jeremy Fish. Fish, a North Beach fixture, designed the pizza box to serve as a “pizza bib.” After...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula

A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
PALO ALTO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Most Famous $72 Bowl of Fried Rice Is Coming Back

In an Instagram post on Monday, Inner Richmond Vietnamese restaurant Lily announced that its most notoriously pricey dish is set to return. It’s called DB Fried Rice, and it is certainly a decadent option, replete with rock shrimp, Hokkaido uni, A5 wagyu beef, trout roe from Tsar Nicoulai caviar and Urbani truffle caviar, as well as both king crab and Dungeness crab. Served as part of a five-course, New Year’s Eve tasting menu, it will also be available for 50 to-go orders.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

A massive, floating swimming pool on San Francisco Bay? Here’s where a developer wants to build it

Ever wished you could swim on the bay without actually immersing yourself in the frigid, murky water?. A new proposal would turn an old pier on the San Francisco waterfront into the Bay Area’s first public floating pool, where guests could swim laps, play water polo or lounge in a hot tub while soaking up a view of the Bay Bridge. The plan also includes offices, shops and apartments — and for those who do prefer cold salt water, a protected cove for open water swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area, LA hip hop royalty team up on new rap album

SAN FRANCISCO -- Having already played a soldout show in Oakland, the Mount Westmore collaboration between California Hip-hop pioneers Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, E-40 and Too $hort now has released a new 16-track album to further captivate  their fans and more is on the way.The album and the collaboration was a product of the pandemic lockdown."During the pandemic, we didn't have nothing to do," E-40 said during a Tuesday interview with KPIX. "We were all locked down. No shows. We couldn't do any shows. We would have love to, but it was like we need something to do. So it...
OAKLAND, CA
Building Design & Construction

SmithGroup-designed public restroom debuts in San Francisco

The number of toilets accessible to the public could be as low as eight per 100,000 people in the U.S., according to one estimate, inconveniencing the general populace and exacerbating the nation’s homeless problem. Some cities, such as Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., have, in recent years, launched programs to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Is Getting Hit by a Covid Sneaker Wave

Covid is once again on the rise, and most infected San Franciscans might not even know they have it. Roughly 1 in 20 people who come to UCSF hospitals are now asymptomatic and testing positive for Covid, according to public health expert Bob Wachter. Though the sample is not random, Wachter and other experts say that this data helps provide an idea of community risk.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

San Francisco's Tenderloin Center closes

Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician …. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. Six years later, Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. East Bay restaurant owned by Marshawn Lynch provides …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. San Francisco restaurant owners face deadline to …. KRON4's Rob...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy