Buhl, MN

Rangers facing unique challenge with football team still aiming for a state title

By By Ben Romsaas Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

MOUNTAIN IRON—The beginning of the boys’ basketball season has been a little unusual for Mountain Iron-Buhl.

That’s because it’s still football season for most of their players.

With the Rangers scheduled to take on Spring Grove today in the Class 9-Man Prep Bowl, the bulk of this year’s MI-B basketball team has yet to shift from fall sports to winter, putting head coach Jeff Buffetta in another unique position.

Despite what will be a late start for his team, Buffetta believes the late finish to the football season comes with plenty of positives.

“They should be bringing in a nice, winning, competitive attitude,” Buffetta said. “Win or lose their championship game—and hopefully it’s a win—it’s got to help their confidence so we’re seeing it as a major positive.”

Looking at both sides of the coin, there will be some challenges for the Rangers. Mountain Iron-Buhl is scheduled to play their first game of the season on Tuesday, meaning those that played on the football team will have one full day of practice going into it.

“Normally you have two weeks to get into your system and get kids reps. Even then you have a week between fall and winter sports where you just recover. Now these kids are getting ready to play for a state championship and then turn right around and play basketball. We’ll have to take Monday to figure out who’s where and who’s not too dinged up. It’ll be a challenge but it’s worth the challenge. The football guys have had a great season and deserve their chance to win. We’ll figure out Tuesday when it comes.”

Buffetta says fatigue will definitely play a factor in how Tuesday’s game pays out.

“We’ll need to be very careful with how we go about it. It’ll be an intense football game and maybe some won’t play basketball on Tuesday. We’ll have to wait and see. We know we have enough kids to play regardless so we’ll take things slow. Normally you’d like to be full-go by early December but with our situation, we’re going to shoot for Christmas.”

Whenever the Rangers do get their entire roster back, they should be pretty pleased with what they have on the court, returning around eight or nine players that saw consistent playing time at the varsity level the year before. Led by top scorers Asher Zubich and Nik Jesch, there’s plenty of consistency when it comes to MI-B.

“The core of this team has been here now for the four years that I’ve coached the boys. They have experience and that should be an advantage for us. We also have some young guys that are fighting for some playing time too. The late start will make this a unique beginning of the season for us but we’re excited for the year and I think the fall successes should only help that.”

Returning with about as much height as they had the year before, Buffetta says the uptempo, high intensity offense the Rangers are known for should return as they hope to develop even more scoring threats on all positions of the floor.

“We’re not big, but maybe a little bit bigger than years in the past. We have to play uptempo and with aggression. If we can surround the court with a bunch of people that put the ball in the basket, we’ll be fine. We want to play some high-scoring games. It makes it fun.”

Falling to eventual 7A champion Cherry last year in the section semifinals, Buffetta expects this year’s field to be about as deep as last year’s. If the Rangers can play the high level of basketball they’ve come to expect, they have decent odds of making a strong playoff push.

“There’s a lot of talent in the section. Cherry is very talented and has that state experience now. Everyone wants to knock them off. There’s a lot of teams you can’t overlook including Deer River, North Woods and South Ridge. We think we’re in that strong group too. You go down the line and there’s a lot of talent.

“Our guys know what it takes. They’ve been playing together since elementary school. They’ve put in the time so they should be excited for this season.”

Running combined practice for grades 7-12 with those not on the football team, Buffetta says the early goings have been a unique opportunity for just about everybody.

“I’m not really made out to be a junior high coach so maybe I’ve been a little bit crazier than normal but it’s been good seeing the guys we have right now working hard and getting their reps in. Maybe they’re getting more reps than they’d get with everyone here but we’re treating things like business as usual for now.”

