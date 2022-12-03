14 returning sophomores anchor Moore's Norse

VIRGINIA—Six games into the season, the Minnesota North—Mesabi Range men’s basketball team is 3-3 and already owns an impressive win over nationally ranked Riverland.

Returning 14 sophomores from last year’s team, head coach Tamara Moore says the retention of players—as well as about a dozen freshmen added to this year’s squad—have helped the Norse kickstart their non-conference slate of games so far this year.

“We feel like we’re running ahead of last year,” Moore said. “Last year we ended up in a situation where Covid made us cut a lot of our preseason workouts. We missed a lot of development time in the weight room and with conditioning. This year, we got to have a full month of that before we even touched the ball.

“Retaining 14 sophomores and having 26 guys total in the program, that’s rare for Juco. Now we’re 3-3 and we’ve been in every game but one so we had a chance at being 5-1. Having those sophomores definitely helped with the leadership and it helped build the camaraderie as well as helping us make sure we could bring back our top scorers and rebounders.”

The biggest returning piece for Mesabi Range is sophomore Mark Campbell (Patrick Henry H.S./Minneapolis), who picked up All-MCAC and All-MCAC North honors as a freshman. Moore says teams are more aware of Campbell coming into this season, but that hasn’t stopped him from showing out.

“He’s not a secret anymore so teams are going to be tougher on him. But he did have that breakout 30-point game for us against Riverland. He’s stepped up defensively which is where he thought his game needed the most work and I think, overall, he’s adding to the versatility we have as a team.”

Moore’s also been particularly impressed with her point guard group that includes sophomore transfer Zion Samford (North H.S./Minneapolis, previously Central Lakes College) and freshman Kaelab Roberts (NE Reagen/Austin, TX).

Inside, sophomores Ziaire Davis (Olney Charter/North Philadelphia, PA) and Johnny Spencer (Edison H.S./Minneapolis) anchor the team as well as freshman power forward Chris Rogers (Carnahan H.S./St. Louis, MO).

“There’s a lot of guys with experience and a nice crop of freshmen stepping up for us. It’s helping us look forward to the rest of this non-conference run of games before Christmas break.”

Coaching the Norse for her second year (third if including the canceled Covid-19 year), Moore says the building blocks at Mesabi Range are fully in place and being expanded on.

“I’m the type of coach that loves the camaraderie and passion behind basketball. I’d love to see more of that added into our program. I’m very big on intensity and I think our guys are locking in on that. They’re really starting to buy into that system.

“We have a strong system both offensively and defensively. Defensively, we’ve taken a jump from last year.”

Last year, a key phrase Moore told the Norse was “to become finishers.” While that isn’t their main slogan this year, it still remains a key part of their mantra.

“A lot of games we ended up losing were ones where we were leading with five minutes to go and then we couldn’t finish. Right now we have all the pieces we need to finish games and it’s starting to jell at the right time.

“A slogan of ours now involves focusing on the destination of becoming a Division-I player. But we also are focusing on handling the adversity as it comes to us. We know eyes will be on us. We’re the only school pulling up with a female head coach and that’s still new to some people. A lot of people will question it but we can answer all the questions people might have if we just put our best game on the floor.

“We’re pretty solid. We’re not unstoppable yet because we’ve been stopped but we’re in every game. We have a good core group that can make us finishers but also handle the adversity coming our way.”

Winning nine games last year and sneaking into the region tournament late, Moore says she’d like to see the Norse rise even higher, winning at least 15 games while aiming for a conference title. If Mesabi Range can do all that, then they can take a crack at making the national tournament.

“We’ve already seen the improvement just looking at our record so we want to keep building on that and being more consistent. Our goal is to be a team that makes the playoffs every year and always be in that top four.”

Looking at the rest of the MCAC North, Moore says the division has improved across the board, but the top talents in Central Lakes and Rainy River will be tough for any team to beat.

“With what those two teams did last year, it’s hard not to put them at the top. We return the most sophomores across the division which makes it exciting but those teams always do a great job and have long tenured head coaches.

“We’ve already seen teams like Vermilion and Fond du Lac make big improvements to start this year so I think the division as a whole will be exciting from top to bottom.”

Mesabi Range will play on the road this weekend before returning home for a slate of games next Friday and Saturday. Moore says she’d love to see even greater fan support before Mesabi Range breaks for the holidays.

“This weekend and the games next weekend will be some of our biggest tests before we go on break. We love seeing our fans come out and support us at home so if we can see even more come out next week, that would mean a lot to our guys.”