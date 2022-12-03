ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

14 returning sophomores anchor Moore's Norse

By By Ben Romsaas Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWEBD_0jWCYUyK00

VIRGINIA—Six games into the season, the Minnesota North—Mesabi Range men’s basketball team is 3-3 and already owns an impressive win over nationally ranked Riverland.

Returning 14 sophomores from last year’s team, head coach Tamara Moore says the retention of players—as well as about a dozen freshmen added to this year’s squad—have helped the Norse kickstart their non-conference slate of games so far this year.

“We feel like we’re running ahead of last year,” Moore said. “Last year we ended up in a situation where Covid made us cut a lot of our preseason workouts. We missed a lot of development time in the weight room and with conditioning. This year, we got to have a full month of that before we even touched the ball.

“Retaining 14 sophomores and having 26 guys total in the program, that’s rare for Juco. Now we’re 3-3 and we’ve been in every game but one so we had a chance at being 5-1. Having those sophomores definitely helped with the leadership and it helped build the camaraderie as well as helping us make sure we could bring back our top scorers and rebounders.”

The biggest returning piece for Mesabi Range is sophomore Mark Campbell (Patrick Henry H.S./Minneapolis), who picked up All-MCAC and All-MCAC North honors as a freshman. Moore says teams are more aware of Campbell coming into this season, but that hasn’t stopped him from showing out.

“He’s not a secret anymore so teams are going to be tougher on him. But he did have that breakout 30-point game for us against Riverland. He’s stepped up defensively which is where he thought his game needed the most work and I think, overall, he’s adding to the versatility we have as a team.”

Moore’s also been particularly impressed with her point guard group that includes sophomore transfer Zion Samford (North H.S./Minneapolis, previously Central Lakes College) and freshman Kaelab Roberts (NE Reagen/Austin, TX).

Inside, sophomores Ziaire Davis (Olney Charter/North Philadelphia, PA) and Johnny Spencer (Edison H.S./Minneapolis) anchor the team as well as freshman power forward Chris Rogers (Carnahan H.S./St. Louis, MO).

“There’s a lot of guys with experience and a nice crop of freshmen stepping up for us. It’s helping us look forward to the rest of this non-conference run of games before Christmas break.”

Coaching the Norse for her second year (third if including the canceled Covid-19 year), Moore says the building blocks at Mesabi Range are fully in place and being expanded on.

“I’m the type of coach that loves the camaraderie and passion behind basketball. I’d love to see more of that added into our program. I’m very big on intensity and I think our guys are locking in on that. They’re really starting to buy into that system.

“We have a strong system both offensively and defensively. Defensively, we’ve taken a jump from last year.”

Last year, a key phrase Moore told the Norse was “to become finishers.” While that isn’t their main slogan this year, it still remains a key part of their mantra.

“A lot of games we ended up losing were ones where we were leading with five minutes to go and then we couldn’t finish. Right now we have all the pieces we need to finish games and it’s starting to jell at the right time.

“A slogan of ours now involves focusing on the destination of becoming a Division-I player. But we also are focusing on handling the adversity as it comes to us. We know eyes will be on us. We’re the only school pulling up with a female head coach and that’s still new to some people. A lot of people will question it but we can answer all the questions people might have if we just put our best game on the floor.

“We’re pretty solid. We’re not unstoppable yet because we’ve been stopped but we’re in every game. We have a good core group that can make us finishers but also handle the adversity coming our way.”

Winning nine games last year and sneaking into the region tournament late, Moore says she’d like to see the Norse rise even higher, winning at least 15 games while aiming for a conference title. If Mesabi Range can do all that, then they can take a crack at making the national tournament.

“We’ve already seen the improvement just looking at our record so we want to keep building on that and being more consistent. Our goal is to be a team that makes the playoffs every year and always be in that top four.”

Looking at the rest of the MCAC North, Moore says the division has improved across the board, but the top talents in Central Lakes and Rainy River will be tough for any team to beat.

“With what those two teams did last year, it’s hard not to put them at the top. We return the most sophomores across the division which makes it exciting but those teams always do a great job and have long tenured head coaches.

“We’ve already seen teams like Vermilion and Fond du Lac make big improvements to start this year so I think the division as a whole will be exciting from top to bottom.”

Mesabi Range will play on the road this weekend before returning home for a slate of games next Friday and Saturday. Moore says she’d love to see even greater fan support before Mesabi Range breaks for the holidays.

“This weekend and the games next weekend will be some of our biggest tests before we go on break. We love seeing our fans come out and support us at home so if we can see even more come out next week, that would mean a lot to our guys.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lionsroarnews.com

No. 8 Minnesota defeats Southeastern in National Championship Tournament

Coming off a Southland Conference Championship win, the Lady Lions came up short in their playoff match versus Minnesota. Junior outside hitter Kailin Newsome led the way with thirteen kill shots. Following Newsome was defensive specialist Ansley Tullis with sixteen digs. Despite good individual games, the Green and Gold Lions...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Daily

Rachel Banham inspires next generation of hoopers with podcast

Over the years, Minnesota has become known for its budding basketball culture and its charismatic players. Iconic teams such as the 2003-04 Golden Gophers and the Minnesota Lynx throughout the 2010s started the state’s cultural roots of inspiration and success that helped the future generation of female athletes blossom.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Jets players had awesome theme for road trip to Minnesota

The original “Mighty Ducks” movie was based in Minneapolis, Minn., which is why the Jets went with that theme. They, like many others, are obviously big fans of the film. The “Mighty Ducks” swag did not bring the Jets much luck — at least in the first half. They got off to a slow start and went into the locker room trailing 20-6.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction

MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Metro Transit cuts service to dozens of bus lines, citing driver shortage

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. Metro Transit is scaling back bus service starting Saturday, reducing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis bar shooting leaves man dead

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police continue to investigate a shooting inside a northeast Minneapolis bar that left one person dead. Officers called to Spring Street Tavern late Saturday night found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound and first responders were unable to save him. Investigators say the victim and a man he knew got into an altercation before the suspect drew a gun and shot him. Witnesses detained the suspect until police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the fight. No names have been released.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues

As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund.  The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy