Wolverines come in experience-heavy in first year

EVELETH—Bringing together two programs for the first time this year, the Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team will have plenty of varsity experience stepping onto the court.

Wolverines head coach Spencer Aune says this year’s Wolverines team enters with eight seniors and plenty of juniors with both groups seeing a lot of varsity time from years prior. On how the combination of Blue Devils and Golden Bears is going so far, Aune says it’s been nothing short of success.

“The kids blew me away with how much they got along immediately,” Aune said. “A lot of them knew each other through other sports and competing with each other. To see how well they jelled so quickly and became friends was great to see.”

Aune said all of that started in the summer, shortly after he was hired to lead the boys’ program. Most recently, Aune was the head coach of the Virginia girls for the last 10 years. On his decision to apply for the new boys position, Aune said he wanted to embrace a different challenge.

“Everyone had to re-apply after last year for the new Rock Ridge jobs so I thought this would be a good chance for me to take on an exciting challenge. The decision for me came down to whether I was not going to coach or if I wanted to go after the boys job and I’m happy I did. I’m excited to get to be a part of this new adventure.”

Filling out the coaching staff for Rock Ridge are Derek and Drew Aho at the varsity and JV level, Justin Reid as the C-team coach and Mike Williams, Brian Skadsem, Tom Norman, Kyle Colbert and John Stanaway coaching at the junior high level.

Looking back at the summer, Aune said two of his seniors in Carter Mavec and Noah Mitchell were key in bringing the Wolverines together.

“They really led us in the offseason in bringing all the guys together. They’re two seniors that will be looked upon to help lead us for sure. They did a great job and then that went all the way down. Even the young guys meshed well. It wasn’t just the seniors leading.

“They’re excited to compete with each other and to have competitive practices. We have so many talented kids on the roster and every day it’s a joy to be there to watch them get better.”

Filling out the roster for Rock Ridge are fellow seniors Kaden Akerson, Griffin Krmpotich, Jaden Lang, AJ Roen, Tyson Wilson and Grant Hansen (who transferred to Rock Ridge this year from Greenway). The Wolverines will also utilize juniors Casey Aune, Zane Lokken, Jalen Miskowitz, Indalecio Romero, Aaron Spry and Max Williams.

With a large majority of those juniors and seniors already playing varsity minutes for their respective teams in past years, Aune believes the Wolverines will have no shortage of experience on the court.

“We talked about how many minutes of varsity experience we have coming back and it’s way more minutes than we have available to play. Everybody is going to take on a different role than they have in the past and so far those kids have accepted those roles. They’re going to continue to evolve as the season goes on.

“I think they understand that they really want to be a part of this special thing we have going on. They really do see the benefits of having this competition at practice every day. It’s been fun to be around this first week and a half.”

The number of experienced bodies presents positives for the Wolverines, but that doesn’t mean it’s without its drawbacks.

“This is a team where every night, someone different is going to step up for us and that’s the best way to have a good team. You’re going to see a lot of enthusiasm from these guys for all of their teammates and that’s what we want to see.

“But there’s definitely going to be some learning experiences. Playing time will come up as an issue and we all know that can happen in most team sports. When you bring this many guys to varsity, we end up putting guys who played varsity last year on the JV and that’s a change for them. It’s okay to be a sophomore and be on the JV because that’s where you should be. It could be a big change but I think everybody sees the bigger picture.”

Asked about his team’s identity when they step on the court, Aune says an uptempo game will be what the Wolverines hope to run.

“I want to see that we’re always going and not quitting. We want to push the ball offensively and defensively and I think having a large number of older players will only help with that.”

When it comes to expectations on the court, Aune says with the right amount of work, the Wolverines could be contenders in Section 7AA.

“I think we can compete. There will be challenges. There’s no other school in the state of Minnesota going through what we are right now trying to bring two together. If we come together, we can be in the mix with the top teams in our section. Esko is one of those very good teams and we open with them on Friday. It’ll be a gauge of where we sit.

“Win, lose or draw, that first game is just a first game. It doesn’t define our season. Our goal is to be playing our best come march. We have a long way to get there, but we’re working hard every day.”

Ultimately, Aune is excited about the start of something new.

“It’s been a joy to watch them come together and bring both of these communities together with them as Rock Ridge. It’ll be fun and a lot of hard work but I think this group is looking forward to it.”