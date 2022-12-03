Cardinals have a new coach, a new system

HIBBING—When Kenzie Krowiorz took over the Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team, it was sight unseen.

Krowiorz didn’t know much about the team, including who he had coming back from the 2021-22 season, but the Cardinal mentor was ready for the challenge of his first season as a head coach.

Two months into the season, Krowiorz is starting to mold this Hibbing team into what he believes will be a contender in the MCAC Northern Division.

Krowiorz did have some returning players in sophomores Schuyler Pimentel, Alvin Judd, Owen Smith, Conor Goggin, Nick Moore, Ray Washington-Battle Jr., Kionte Cole, Ramaj Gordon and Jalen Cloud, so the cupboard wasn’t left bare after last season.

“The biggest thing was getting them acclimated to what we expect, which is continuing to develop as young men in the classroom, on the floor and off of the floor.,” Krowiorz said. “It was learning their personalities, learning what makes them tick, what makes them go is the biggest thing that I’ve had to find out in those returning guys.

“They’re great young me and I’m excited to get to work with them. I want to continue to see them grow. We still have some work to do, but we’re getting there.”

On the floor, Krowiorz needs those sophomores to step up their play, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

“We have to have that every-day mentality of consistency,” Krowiorz said. “A large percentage of those sophomores are starting to understand that it has to be an every-day thing.

“That’s what’s going to help them when they play at the next level.”

The first-year players include, Steven Ferguson, Sam Serna, Shawn Brown Jr., Stephen McGee, Colten Pagnac and Jan Caceres.

“I’ve been a big believer in getting older, and trying to have as much basketball experience as we can coming into our team,” Krowiorz said. “We have a lot of transfers, one-year transfers and guys who had some COVID time, with two years of eligibility remaining.

“We tried to get older. We took some guys who did some prep years, some post-grad years and out of high school as well. The biggest thing for the guys who were in different programs is being able to take the experiences they’ve had, and understand what I’m looking for and fit their skills and talents to what we do now.”

Offensively, Krowiorz said his team will play with pace in the halfcourt, but running isn’t out of the question.

“In the halfcourt, we like to play as conceptually as possible, mixing in some motion concepts with some dribble-drive concepts,” Krowiorz said. “We like to play with some ball-screen actions as well.

“We’re trying to take advantage of where we see mismatches, whether it be schematically, talent-wise, size-wise and athleticism. We’ll use our players’ talents to their best fit, but we’ll run when we get the opportunity.”

So far, Hibbing has done a lot of the dribble-drive action.

“We’ve been able to get to the rim well,” Krowiorz said. “We’ll try to continue to take advantage of that, then open up some other opportunities. The guys are continuing to understand it, and they’re getting better at it each day.”

Defensively, man-to-man pressure is the preferable defense for Krowiorz.

“We like to provide a significant amount of pressure, as much as we can,” Krowiorz said. “We’ve always been that pressure, up-tempo defense to get out and force turnovers. We want to make teams uncomfortable.

“As most players grow up, that’s what they don’t like to play against. If we can put teams in that situation, that puts us in the best position to be successful.”

To do that takes athleticism and physicality, but that’s how this Cardinal team is built.

“You hear that term now of positionless basketball, which is guys who are just basketball players,” Krowiorz said. “They have some size to them and some athleticism to them. We like guys who can guard multiple positions, and be able to contain the basketball.

“If we’re able to switch and let other guys guard by eliminating rotations and what actions teams can run, that’s what helps us be successful defensively.”

Krowiorz would like to see his team compete for a state berth this season.

“I would like to see us make the state tournament,” Krowiorz said. “That’s a goal a lot of our guys have, and that’s what we’ve instilled in them. It’s been a couple of years since this team has made the state tournament, and we want to get that back on track.

“We want to do that as consistently as we can.”

It won’t be easy because it will be tough to advance out of the North Division.

“It’s a lot tighter than people may have seen in the past,” Krowiorz said. “There’s some new coaches this year, some new blood in terms of the players that are coming into the north side of the league.

“It’s been nice to see that competitive nature, being able to compete with the teams from the south. It’s a deep league this year. One through eight in the north is going to be a battle every-single night, which is fun. It’s time for these guys to learn how to win, and it’s an opportunity to grow.”