Bianco set to lead Wolvers in senior year

ELY—In a crowded Section 7A, Ely head coach Tom McDonald knows his Timberwolves will need to find ways to improve if they hope to compete with the top half of teams this year.

That all starts with senior Joey Bianco, Ely’s leading scorer from last year who averaged 22.9 points per game in his junior campaign. He also led the team in rebounds per game at 8.6.

“It’s good to have him back,” McDonald said. “As Joey goes, we’ll go. We’re not very big but I’m hoping we’ll have enough guys we can throw in there and compete. When you’re small like us, you have to be quick and I don’t think we’re the quickest team yet so we’ll need to find other ways to win.”

Other returners include seniors Erron Anderson and Jason Kerntz, who both started last season for Ely. Freshman and No. 2 scorer Jack Davies (nine points per game) will also be called upon as well as Jake Cochran, who saw significant time off the bench, and sophomore Caid Chittum.

More senior-heavy than in years prior, McDonald hopes the hard work of his most veteran players can pay off this year.

“Joey’s been playing for us now for years. This is his fourth year starting for us, got past 1,000 points last year. He’s leading well along with the other seniors. A lot of these guys have put in the time and hopefully it all comes to fruition this year and we’re an improved team compared to a year ago.”

In terms of how well his players mesh so far, McDonald says the group gets along well.

“They play well together. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of hogging the ball. They know how to play as a team but we’re going to have to get better defensively. I think we look OK when we’re playing against each other but we have some tough teams on our schedule that we’ll have to get better to play with.”

Ending last year with a record of 15-12, the 10 seed in 7A and a first round exit in a blowout loss to Northland, McDonald hopes the Wolves can improve their record, their performance on the court and find a way to sneak into one of those top eight spots in the section.

“I hope we’re better. I hope our record is a little better and I hope we can compete in more games. There’s a half dozen games last year where we just got blown out including that playoff game. Hopefully we can compete a little bit better and avoid those blowouts.”

Looking at the rest of the section, McDonald was honest about his own team’s chances against the field.

“We’ll be in the middle of the pack at best even if we compete well. Hopefully we have a better seed than last year but there are so many teams that have a lot coming back. It all starts with Cherry and MI-B at the top but then you have that second tier of really good teams in Northland and Deer River. Then throw in Chisholm, North Woods and South Ridge. They all bring key pieces back so there’s a lot of quality teams in the section.”

Ely opens with Floodwood on Monday. McDonald says defense will be at the top of his list of things to look out for.

“I just hope we defend well. I think at this point in the year, your defense has to be ahead of your offense. Offensively, we’re still building that but defense has to come right from the start with all the effort and communication it takes. If we want to compete we’ll have to defend.”