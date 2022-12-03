Jugovich takes the helm at North Woods

COOK—The North Woods boys’ basketball team is entering a new era under the guidance of first-year head coach Andrew Jugovich.

The 2016 Chisholm High School graduate takes over the job from Will Kleppe, who retired after the end of last season. Stepping into a solid program after playing under legendary Bluestreaks coach Bob McDonald, Jugovich says he sees a talented core of returning players coming back for the Grizzlies this year.

“I see three strong leaders on this team and that includes both Chiabotti boys, Jared and Brenden, as well as Jonah Burnett,” Jugovich said. “Having them be leaders at practice and helping out with the younger kids, even freshmen and sophomores that haven’t seen much playing time, they make the kids excited to come to practice. It’s a good atmosphere to have and it’s a group of three guys I can count on.”

The Grizzlies will be joined by three other seniors in Kaden Ratai, Eli Smith and Ben Kruse. Those three mainly saw JV minutes last season. Graduating eight seniors off the 2021-22 team, Jugovich says that trio has been stepping up in their own way as well.

“You see them in the weight room, working hard and putting in that time at practice that you need in order to get better and compete. It’s been encouraging to see so far. We have a lot of guys that didn’t get much varsity time just because of the number of seniors that there were last year. Now they’re trying to step up and fill those shoes.”

Filling out the roster will be juniors Luke Will and Evan Kajala.

“Luke’s been looking very strong in practice. Evan is a new body for us. He’s pretty raw but he’s showing the effort that we want. If he sees a ball on the floor, he’s going to throw his body on it and go get it. He’s been great to have.”

Sophomore Louie Panichi will also see significant time for North Woods.

“He’s a key defensive player for us. He’s a ball handler as well. For other 10th graders, we’ll evaluate them and see how it goes. Guys like Talen Jershaw, Trajen Barto and Aidan Hartway could all see some time as well as maybe even some freshmen who are pushing to earn a spot.”

From his own experience playing with Coach McDonald in Chisholm, Jugovich says he’s used to a set system that worked one way for many years. With the group he’s inheriting at North Woods, the new coach says he won’t try to fit a square peg into a round hole.

“When I played in school, it was a very structured zone defense, taking the ball down the court and running through your plays every time. The guys here at North Woods, they can adapt to a 3-and-D, run-and-gun style. This team has the pieces for that. I don’t see the system changing too much just because I’m a new head coach. They’re used to a run and gun offense, attacking the rim and kicking out to shooters and we want to keep that going.”

One thing that will transfer over after learning from Bob McDonald is the value of effort.

“Mr. McDonald always stressed to me as a player that you have to put in the work if you want to play. You have to be the hustler at practice. In the game, if you’re walking down the court during a fast break instead of running down looking for a rebound, you’ll be on the bench sitting next to me. That’s something we have to have night in and night out.”

With the Grizzlies knocked out in the 7A semifinals last year and earning multiple state title game appearances over the last 10 years, Jugovich knows his team has its work cut out for them in a very competitive Section 7A.

“Some of the more experienced guys have been to that state tournament and they know what it takes to make it that far. A lot of them know what it’s like last year getting that two-seed in the section and how hard they have to work to get there. For us it starts with our opener against South Ridge.

“They were an eight-seed last year and they have the two best big men in the section and it’s not even close. They’re both over six-foot-seven. They’re ball handlers. They’re shooters. Our guys know right away this is an important game. It matters for seeding and it matters to have a strong start.”

Looking at the top of the section, Cherry and Mountain Iron-Buhl would be the favorites according to Jugovich. Finding a way to fit somewhere in the next three spots is an attainable goal moving forward.

“If we come out every game and give it our all, we can compete for a top five, four or even three seed. MI-B and Cherry are at the top looking at each other but they know they can’t get comfortable. Now it’s up to us to show what we can do and try to move up as high as we can.”