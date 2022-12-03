Teamwork will help Spartans succeed

NASHWAUK—Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball coach Kyle Giorgi has lost a lot of talent the last two seasons, but the cupboard isn’t bare in Spartan-land.

That’s because Giorgi has some talented players coming back as Nashwauk-Keewatin prepares for the 2022-23 season.

The Spartans might not have that one or two standout players, but they have a good mixture of experience and youth that has to mix together to find success.

Seniors Marcus Moore, Conner Perryman, Shi Oswad, Carter Haithcock and Morgan Majewski will lead the way for Nashwauk-Keewatin.

“They will definitely play a big role for us, both in leadership and the role we need them to play, whether that be big minutes or contributing in the scorebook,” Giorgi said. “Certainly having some experience at the varsity level makes a big difference.

“We’ve got guys with experience, but not a ton of varsity minutes. They have to adjust and get up to speed quickly. We have some tough games right out of the gate, so we’ll be tested early.”

Those seniors will be joined by juniors Nick Groshong, Ryder Tardy and Isaiah Holland.

“They’re going to get a lot of minutes,” Giorgi said. “We’ll be looking for the junior class to contribute, whether they’re coming off the bench or something else.

“They will be an intricate part of our success this year.”

Sophomore London Roe could also be a contributor, too.

If the Spartans have one strength, it will be their offense.

“We’re going to be balanced,” Giorgi said. “We should be able to get scoring contributions from a number of guys, maybe seven or eight deep in the book. We have a variety of guys that will lead us in scoring throughout the year.”

To do that, Nashwauk-Keewatin will have to share the basketball.

“A lot more of our scoring will come from the perimeter, transition and creating off of the dribble,” Giorgi said. “We’re not going to be a big team, so our guards are gonig to have to create shots.

“We have to play team basketball to find the best looks.”

Defensively, that will be one of the keys to the Spartans’ success.

“We are athletic,” Giorgi said. “We have guys with speed and length. We need to be a strong defensive team. That will be our focal point. We need to get guys bought in defensively.

“We’ll need great effort on defense for us to be a competitive team.”

The Spartans finished with a .500 record last year, and Giorgi believes this team can improve upon that.

“We can if we put in the work and commit to being student/athletes,” Giorgi said. “Defensively, we have a ways to go, so we’ll probably go through some growing pains. They have to be committed to the process. If they do that, we’ll be competitive at the end of the year.”

Even if Nashwauk-Keewatin can become that kind of team it won’t be easy to get through Section 7A this season.

“It’s going to be tough,” Giorgi said. “We more than likely have the best team in Class A in the state in our section. Mountain Iron-Buhl is not too far behind. Northland will be tough this year, and North Woods has some nice pieces.

“Chisholm will always be formidable. They’re a team that’s well coached, and South Ridge has two kids at 6-feet-10-inches. That’s a match-up nightmare for anybody.”

As for the Spartans, they’re somewhere in the middle of that pack of teams.

“We have to get after it, and show up every day ready to work,” Giorgi said. “We have to have the mindset to get better, commit to being a team, grinding things out. It’s all about working hard and being a good teammate.”