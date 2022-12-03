ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

Bluestreaks have experience back for 2022-23 season

By Gary Giombetti
 4 days ago

CHISHOLM—If the Chisholm High School boys basketball team has one goal this season, it’s a simple statement, make a deep run in the playoffs.

That’s what new Bluestreak coach Nick Milani and his team will be trying to do as the Bluestreaks get set to open the 2022-23 season.

There’s no reason why Chisholm can’t make that deep run because Milani has a talented group of players returning from last year’s squad, including seniors July Abernathy, Shane Zancauske, Charlie Thompson, Dom Olson, Jackson Workman and Aidan Thompson.

“They will be instrumental in our season,” Milani said. “July, Shane and Charlie have been playing all of the way through, so they have to play big minutes for us this year. I’ll need their leadership and consistency.

“I’ll ask July and Shane to do a lot offensively and defensively.”

They will be joined by juniors Sean Fleming, Philip Barnard, Trent Forsline, Hayden Roche, Trace Yaroscak and Mason Yaroscak.

“From last year, Sean and Phil played a lot of minutes,” Milani said. “I’ll have higher expectations for those two having the experience they have. We need the rest of them to be ready to come off of the bench and produce for us.”

Sophomores Lawrence Oberg, Dom Pascuzzi and Ethan Lauzen will be pieces of the puzzle.

“Ethan got some time last year,” Milani said. “He could be big for us, but he’s still coming into his own. He’s finding his game. He has to take a step forward, and hopefully, play some big minutes.

“Lawrence has grown up a lot. He’s finding minutes for himself just by the way he’s been working.”

With some of that experience back, Milani is putting in an offense that fits his team best.

“We want to play up tempo, fast, stay spread out and get open looks at the basket,” Milani said.

A lot of that offense could be elicited by how Chisholm plays on defense.

“We’re focusing on playing man-to-man this year,” Milani said. “We still have our zone defense, but playing man is our main focus.”

That infamous 1-2-2 press will also be utilized.

“We haven’t gone into that yet, but getting turnovers out of our man defense, we’ll look to do that,” Milani said. “They’re catching on to it . It’s new, but they’re getting better every day. They should be ready for the season.”

If things fall together, the Bluestreaks will be competitive, but Section 7A is going to be tough to advance out of.

“We have good teams at the top of our section, and depth at the top, too,” Milani said. “We have seven or eight teams competing this year. We’ll need to take a big step mentally, overcoming the expectations and the assumed outcomes of the season.

“That’s going to be a big thing.”

Virginia, MN
