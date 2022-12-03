Giants young but ready to grow

AURORA—In his second season as head coach of the Mesabi East boys’ basketball team, Erik Skelton is seeing a lot of momentum heading into the new year.

Getting the chance to put together his own summer program this time around, Skelton knows he’ll field a young team this year, but it’s a team full of athletes looking to get better.

“We’re going to be really young,” Skelton said. “Starting three sophomores, maybe four. They’ll get a lot of playing time but they all played summer ball with me. We’re walking into this season knowing our offense and knowing what kind of defense we want to play.”

Skelton says that extra time on defense should pay big dividends.

“That’s one of the most important things we have going for us. We have that extra emphasis on defense and, two weeks in, the guys are getting the hang of it.”

While his team looked young a year ago, the Giants got older as the season went on by virtue of bringing back former players that returned to the program. By the end of the season, the Giants were starting four seniors and a freshman.

Now a sophomore, Hayden Sampson will be the lone returning starter for the Giants and Skelton says the game will revolve around him for a time.

“He’s going to be our big rebounder just because of his size and the offense will have a lot to do with him. What’s nice about him is that he’s a team player. He’s got the height and he’s willing to learn and do what’s best for the team. We’ll need a lot more of that this season.”

While the lineup is still being worked on, Skelton said he’s seen an influx of players into the program this year. Some of those players, Skelton says, came from Rock Ridge or even from the pool of hockey players at Mesabi East.

“We had one kid move over who saw an opportunity to play for us. There’s a couple other kids that came out that are just athletes. They were playing hockey but maybe saw the writing on the wall and decided they wanted to come play basketball instead. They’re athletes. Maybe they’re unpolished but that’s why we practice and get better.”

Skelton believes the growing interest from across the school is a sign of good things to come.

“I think I bring a little different attitude and energy to the teams that I coach. The younger kids knew that we needed numbers and they went out and did a good job recruiting within their peer group. It makes me think we’re doing something right; that they are encouraging and eager to recruit their friends to join us.”

Regardless of the team’s age or experience at the varsity level, Skelton is encouraged by what he’s seen so far.

“I have the best group you could want as a coach because these guys are a bunch of gym rats. They’re putting in a lot of work at practice and I can’t keep them off the court. They come in to shoot and work every chance they get. The future looks bright but we have a heck of a lot of good teams to play so we have some work to do.”

Ahead of their season opener with Deer River this coming week, Skelton says a jamboree Saturday at Hinckley-Finlayson will do his team some good just before the regular season opens.

“It’ll be a chance for our kids to get some real varsity experience and that’s something we’re lacking. There’s a lot of talented teams on the Iron Range right now and for us to join that group, it’s going to take some time. I have a bunch of guys that want to get good and we’re seeing improvement individually. Now, we have to take that and adhere to the team concept and get better as a team. If we do that, we can start seeing some good basketball.”

In their weekend scrimmage, Skelton wants to get that first glimpse of what’s next to work on.

“I want to see good defense and some good ball movement. If we can take care of those two things, we’re on the right track. I don’t have to worry about selfish ball handlers on this team but I do have the opposite problem. We need to know when to take the right shot and pick up the pace and push the tempo a bit.”

Overall, the potential positives for the Giants this year appear massive.

“There’s plenty of work for us to do but these guys are ready to make that effort. It’s been very encouraging so far.”