Cherry, IL

Cherry has one goal in mind; winning a state title

By By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

CHERRY—After placing fourth at the Class A State Tournament last year, the Cherry High School boys’ basketball team set one goal this season: Becoming state champions.

With a bunch of returning players off of last year’s squad, the Tigers might just be able to accomplish that feat as the 2022-23 season kicks off.

Cherry coach Jordan Christianson believes this team has what it takes to get the job done.

“Our expectations are to go down there and win the whole thing,” Christianson said. “That’s our goal. We’ll work like heck to try and achieve it. We have a special group, but we know things won’t be given to us on a golden platter.

“We’ll have to work every day to achieve what we want to achieve: A state title.”

Leading the way will be the lone senior on the team, Kaleb Rinerson.

“He’ll be our catalyst on the defensive side of the floor,” Christianson said. “He’s one of the toughest kids we have. He has one mode, play hard, whether it’s in practice or a game.

“He’ll be instrumental, especially on the defensive side of the ball.”

The junior class consists of Isaac Asuma, Andrew Staples, Landon Ruotsalainen and Logan Ruotsalainen.

Staples, Ruotsalainen and Ruotsalainen will be important for the success of the Tigers.

“Andrew is coming off an injury,” Christianson said. “He was out all of last year. He played in nine games, then had a fracture, which kept him out the rest of the year. He’s our biggest kid, so he’ll guard the other teams’ post player.

“He can clear out space for rebounding. Logan and Landon are both capable shooters. They will stretch the floor for us. They play similar styles. They’re quick, fast, have good hands and they’re both good shooters as well.”

Isaac Asuma will be the straw that stirs the drink for Cherry, but Christianson knows he still has room to grow.

“We’ll need better leadership out of him,” Christianson said. “He sets the tone for the rest of the team. He has high expectations for himself, and that trickles down to the other guys as well.

“He has to keep doing what he’s been doing.”

The sophomore class consists of Carson Brown, Noah Sundquist, Ayden Cappo and Mason Heitzman.

“Noah provides a lot of length and athleticism,” Christianson said. “He has varsity experience, so he gives us a good scoring option off of Isaac. Carson has a high basketball IQ, who is an underrated defender.

“He’s vocal, which we need on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. He provides another punch for us. He has to be accounted for. Ayden and Mason know their roles.They know the system. That’s important for those two.”

Freshmen Noah Asuma, who had the best 3-point shooting percentage on the team last year, and eighth-grader Isaiah Asuma will round out the team.

“Noah has to take a leap for us,” Christianson said. “He’s getting bigger, so he’ll provide us some toughness under the basket. He has to keep shooting the ball like he has been shooting the ball. He has to keep that consistency.

“Isaiah has to be able to attack the rim more. He has to be more of an offensive threat for us. He’s settling into being a varsity basketball player.”

The Tigers will have no shortage of shooters on offense.

“That’s a good thing,” Christianson said. “Everyone will have to be accounted for at all times. They can’t zone in on Isaac. We have a lot of weapons. We should be able to take advantage of some mismatches we’ll have through the season.”

Defensively, Cherry will use mainly a man-to-man set.

“The best thing about our team is as soon as we shore up our rotations, these guys are willing defenders,” Christianson said. “They like to play defense, which is hard to find, at times. We take a lot of pride in our defense.

“Last year, we played a lot of man-to-man. There are times when we might have to make adjustments, but we’ll primarily be a man team this year.”

As Christianson said earlier, nobody is going to hand the Tigers a 7A title.

“We’re one of the more underrated sections in the state,” Christianson said. “Mountain Iron-Buhl will be good this year. They have a veteran group that has played varsity ball for years. Deer River is going to be tough, with a lot of depth and shooters.

“North Woods will be good. Jonah Burnett took a huge step this summer. Northland has the same starting lineup they’ve had the past four or five years, and South Ridge has that height that nobody else has.”

ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

