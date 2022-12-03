ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Bluejackets will hang their hat on defense

By By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnuGM_0jWCYKOI00

HIBBING—Tom Aune has been involved with the Hibbing High School basketball program for 30 years, mainly as an assistant coach.

This season, Aune will be donning a new hat as head coach of the Bluejackets as they get set to start their season Friday, Dec. 9, at Superior.

Needless to say, Aune is looking forward to the challenges of being a head coach.

“It certainly feels different,” Aune said. “We had a good first week. We had a scrimmage the Saturday after Thanksgiving, so we knocked the rust off, and we’ll go from there.”

Hibbing doesn’t have a senior on this year’s squad, but there’s seven juniors including Finley Cary, Ethan Aune, Drew Forer, Ethan Eskeli, Nathan Gustafson, Justin Walker and Noah Schacht.

“These juniors, I’ve actually coached since kindergarten, and on our traveling teams in the spring and fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grades during the season,” Aune said. “There’s some skill there, but we’re going to be young and inexperienced.”

With that much youth, Aune is hoping the learning curve is accelerated. They will have to learn the ins-and-outs of varsity basketball quickly because there will be no days off with Hibbing’s schedule.

“Our conference and section aren’t easy,” Aune said. “We open on the road with Superior, Cloquet and Hermantown, so they’re going to be thrown into the fire right away.”

Sophomores who will be counted on for some minutes will be Lucas Arnhold and Gavin Bexell. Finn Eskeli is out with an injury.

Freshmen Adam Reckmeyer and Evan Bolden will be thrown into the mix, as will a couple of eighth-graders, if needed.

Offensively, that will be a work in progress for Hibbing.

“I want these guys to make some plays, the right plays, the right shots,” Aune said. “We have guys that like to shoot it. We’ll put up shots, but none of them have been in the varsity mix.

“Shooting in practice is one thing. It’s a different speed than these guys are used to, but we’re not going to sit and hold it.”

With those 30 years of experience on the offensive side of the ball, Aune said some things will remain the same, but there will be differences, too.

“There’s stuff I’m pulling from everywhere,” Aune said. “It’s going to be simplified. We’re not going to have 70 out-of-bounds plays or anything like that. We don’t have that huge anchor on the inside, but that’s what basketball is now, a lot of wing guys.”

Defensively, that’s what Aune wants his team to hang their hat on.

“Defense travels,” Aune said. “We’ve been preaching that in this first week-and-a-half. We’re in the process of playing a little more man-to-man than we have in the past, but we’ll still throw in a zone here and there.

“We have to play with energy and effort. They’re enjoying it.”

There will be some growing pains this season, but one thing is certain.

“We’ll be learning,” Aune said. “We want to grow each day. This is going to be a process.”

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota

Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
kaxe.org

KAXE Announces News Expansion in 2023

KAXE Receives Funding for Local Journalism from Blandin Foundation and Northland Foundations. The function of journalism is to uncover vital information of interest to the public and to put it in a context that can improve the human condition. Northern Community Radio is a non-profit, community public broadcast organization, operating...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
mprnews.org

Duluth looks to 'tiny homes' to help ease housing crunch

On a busy street in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood back in October, developer Sean Dixon stood in front of the pilot “tiny home” he’s building and described its interior. It didn’t take long. "So, we have 175 square feet, with a sleeping loft, single bathroom and...
DULUTH, MN
wdsm710.com

Mayor Larson Elected To League Of Cities Board

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson has been elected to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors. Larson was also asked by Board President Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington to serve on her executive committee to help guide the work of the national organization for the next year.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Today, Jon Otis is a senior member of the Duluth Fire Department but in his youth, he was a rebel without a job. “I needed a job so I walked in here as a punk kid with bleached yellow hair and a nose ring and Denny took a chance on me and gave me a job here.” said Otis.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

17 charged in major drug trafficking case

Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

‘Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar’ To Open On Island Lake

ISLAND LAKE, Minn. — The co-owners of Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar in Duluth’s Canal Park are expanding with a new restaurant on Island Lake called Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar. The menu will be similar to Lake Ave.’s, but the vibe will be centered around the Northwoods. Click the video above to see the progress of the new location, which is expected to open in early 2023.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Nurses reach deals with Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, call off strike

Union nurses called off strikes at seven of the state’s largest health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth area after reaching tentative agreements that include the largest pay raises for nurses in two decades. St. Luke’s in Duluth announced a tentative agreement on Monday night, which was followed on Tuesday morning by announcements from […] The post Nurses reach deals with Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, call off strike appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Woman rescued after car goes into Saginaw pond

SAGINAW, MN -- Crews rescued a woman whose car went into a Saginaw pond Tuesday morning. According to our reporter on scene, first responders were still trying to remove the vehicle from the small body of water off Munger Shaw Road as of 9:15 a.m. Authorities tell us the middle-aged...
SAGINAW, MN
FOX 21 Online

17 People Arrested For Allegedly Being Part Of Northland Drug Ring

MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force says it has busted up an alleged drug ring in the Northland. 17 people have been arrested on accusations of being involved in it. The task force says the group worked with other drug traffickers to bring in narcotics to...
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy