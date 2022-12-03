Bluejackets will hang their hat on defense

HIBBING—Tom Aune has been involved with the Hibbing High School basketball program for 30 years, mainly as an assistant coach.

This season, Aune will be donning a new hat as head coach of the Bluejackets as they get set to start their season Friday, Dec. 9, at Superior.

Needless to say, Aune is looking forward to the challenges of being a head coach.

“It certainly feels different,” Aune said. “We had a good first week. We had a scrimmage the Saturday after Thanksgiving, so we knocked the rust off, and we’ll go from there.”

Hibbing doesn’t have a senior on this year’s squad, but there’s seven juniors including Finley Cary, Ethan Aune, Drew Forer, Ethan Eskeli, Nathan Gustafson, Justin Walker and Noah Schacht.

“These juniors, I’ve actually coached since kindergarten, and on our traveling teams in the spring and fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grades during the season,” Aune said. “There’s some skill there, but we’re going to be young and inexperienced.”

With that much youth, Aune is hoping the learning curve is accelerated. They will have to learn the ins-and-outs of varsity basketball quickly because there will be no days off with Hibbing’s schedule.

“Our conference and section aren’t easy,” Aune said. “We open on the road with Superior, Cloquet and Hermantown, so they’re going to be thrown into the fire right away.”

Sophomores who will be counted on for some minutes will be Lucas Arnhold and Gavin Bexell. Finn Eskeli is out with an injury.

Freshmen Adam Reckmeyer and Evan Bolden will be thrown into the mix, as will a couple of eighth-graders, if needed.

Offensively, that will be a work in progress for Hibbing.

“I want these guys to make some plays, the right plays, the right shots,” Aune said. “We have guys that like to shoot it. We’ll put up shots, but none of them have been in the varsity mix.

“Shooting in practice is one thing. It’s a different speed than these guys are used to, but we’re not going to sit and hold it.”

With those 30 years of experience on the offensive side of the ball, Aune said some things will remain the same, but there will be differences, too.

“There’s stuff I’m pulling from everywhere,” Aune said. “It’s going to be simplified. We’re not going to have 70 out-of-bounds plays or anything like that. We don’t have that huge anchor on the inside, but that’s what basketball is now, a lot of wing guys.”

Defensively, that’s what Aune wants his team to hang their hat on.

“Defense travels,” Aune said. “We’ve been preaching that in this first week-and-a-half. We’re in the process of playing a little more man-to-man than we have in the past, but we’ll still throw in a zone here and there.

“We have to play with energy and effort. They’re enjoying it.”

There will be some growing pains this season, but one thing is certain.

“We’ll be learning,” Aune said. “We want to grow each day. This is going to be a process.”