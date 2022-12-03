Two Rivers Wind Project environmental assessment released

LARAMIE – The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are accepting public comments on a report outlining the potential environmental impacts of the Two Rivers Wind Energy Project.

The project, set to be installed in Albany and Carbon counties, is a partnership between BluEarth Renewables and Clearway Energy Group. Planning for the wind farm began in 2016, and it is expected to begin commercial operations in 2024, according to the BluEarth project webpage .

If constructed, it will include 79 wind turbines and generate up to 420 megawatts of energy, according to a news release from the Wyoming State Office. It is expected to provide power to about 100,000 homes each year.

The 165-page environmental assessment was completed in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires a report outline the impacts the project could have on the local environment.

The project was found to have some potential impacts on wildlife, namely on golden and bald eagles that have nests in the area.

“We’re finding that, unfortunately, good places for wind energy are also good places for eagles, because they use the wind to soar and hunt,” said Rob Doster, the deputy chief of the Division of Migratory Birds for the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Because large soaring birds forage for prey on the ground, they don’t see large wind turbine blades next to them while they’re flying, Doster said. These blades can run at a speed over 170 miles per hour, resulting in the death of the bird if there is a collision.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is in the process of approving an eagle take permit for the wind farm, which would allow it to kill a specified number of eagles that is safe to the overall population.

The wind project applied for two separate eagle take permits, one for each of the geographically separate parts of the project. One portion of the project will extend over about 15,657 acres of land in Carbon County north of Medicine Bow and U.S. Highway 30.

The other portion of the project will cover about 4,500 acres and will be located south of U.S. Highway 30 and west of Rock River, according to the release.

To determine the number of eagle deaths permitted, the Fish and Wildlife Service conducts an analysis of eagle populations within 109 miles of a proposed project, and ensures that not more than 5% of the population would die. This includes an analysis of the eagle deaths that are already occurring from other wind farms in the area.

“Right now, because there’s a lot of eagles in this part of Wyoming and a lot of wind projects in the area and a lot of take, we’re getting close to that threshold,” Doster said. “So, it’s something we’re keeping a close eye on.”

The permitting process also includes proposing methods to mitigate eagle deaths. One method is to require a wind company to pay for the retrofitting of utility poles to protect eagles in other spaces.

The retrofitting process involves reconstructing poles to move energy phases farther away from one another, so birds with wide wingspans do not electrocute themselves by touching two at once.

With more future wind projects being studied for the area, concern for eagle populations is growing, Doster said. It will be important to continue strengthening these types of measures to protect eagle populations.

Other impacts

The report also stated that the project could have an impact on the “traditional cultural landscape” to Indigneous people, though it did not specify what or where this impact would be. About 11 different Indigenous groups were interviewed during the environmental assessment process, Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson Allison Stewart said.

The assessment also said the project would result in the permanent loss of 157 acres of grazing land for livestock.

Rock River Mayor CJ Leslie said she doesn’t see the project having a large impact on the town, as most of the employees would be from elsewhere, though the influx of construction vehicles on the dirt roads could be a cause for concern.

The project does include an agreement to spend $9.7 million to compensate the Albany and Carbon county communities for the impact of the project, according to a previous article in the Boomerang .

This includes $1.6 million for Rock River, $662,883 for Laramie and $885,600 for Albany County.

The BLM and Fish and Wildlife Service will issue a finding of “no significant impact” if applicable after the public comment period has ended, according to the news release. The public comment period ends Dec. 9.