LCSD1 Student of the Week for week of Dec. 5

Alexis Johnson

East High, 12th grade

Parents’ names: Troy Johnson (Dad), Melanie Johnson (Mom) and Amber Johnson (Stepmom)

Alexis Johnson, who is a senior at East High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Dec. 5.

She was nominated by the selection committee because she has excellent attendance, maintains a 4.0 GPA and is one of East’s top 16 students for GPA out of 305 seniors.

According to the selection committee, Johnson is great student who has high expectations for herself and is always willing to contribute her talents to help other students.

She volunteers for Friday Food Bag Foundation and participates in National Honor Society, Interact Clubs and SkillsUSA. When she is not at school or volunteering, she enjoys traveling and working out at the gym.

After high school, she wants to attend the University of Wyoming to study biomedical engineering and then go on to medical school. Johnson’s dream is to create artificial organs to assist with saving lives.

Her favorite teacher is Mark Seivley, because he is super helpful and makes class fun.

