Honesdale's Aaron Kennedy celebrates his very first professional MMA victory

STROUDSBURG — Former Honesdale High School wrestling star Aaron Kennedy has been working extremely hard to make a name for himself on the mixed martial arts scene … and now all that effort is starting to pay big dividends.

Kennedy began fighting back in 2014. And, thanks to his natural ability and innate toughness, he quickly climbed the rankings ladder. By 2017, Aaron was Pennsylvania’s top-rated amateur in his weight class.

The future seemed bright, but then came a major turning point. Kennedy, suffered a heartbreaking loss in his professional debut. That setback had a huge impact on Aaron’s career track … and his self-confidence.

“Since that time I’ve spent many hours focusing on rebuilding myself and my life to become a more complete martial artist,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of growing up in the past four years.”

Pivot Point

Finally, after countless hours of training, Kennedy decided he was ready to take that next big step.

Aaron strode back into the cage in April and absorbed what can most charitably be described as a “controversial” loss.

While Kennedy was disappointed in the judges’ decision, his newfound sense of confidence and perspective allowed him to use this loss as motivation. Aaron wasted no time in scheduling his next bout, tweaking his regimen a little bit more in the process.

And so when “fight night” arrived Saturday, November 19, Kennedy was as prepared as he could possibly be.

Aaron put on a dazzling display before a big raucous crowd at Stroudsburg’s Sherman Theater. He dominated this featherweight bout against Steve Calero right from the start. Kennedy used a whirlwind attack and a dizzying array of weapons to post an electrifying unanimous decision.

“That loss in April broke my heart,” Aaron admitted. “So this time I was brutal and aggressive and flagrant. I was brash. But from now on, that’s how I will fight because I refuse to allow an uneducated judge to take away my victory ever again.”

Kennedy’s overall MMA record stands at 8-5 and he’s 1-2 as a pro. Now, he’s laser focused on what promises to be an exciting future … one he hopes will eventually lead him to the UFC and stardom.

“It’s a long game, so you have to be persistent and patient,” Aaron said. “But I’ll rack up three or four fights next year, sharpen my skills and keep plugging away. This is my passion and my purpose, it’s what I need to do.”

On the Mat

Aaron is the son of Paul Kennedy and Donna Schiavo. He grew up in Honesdale and attended Wayne Highlands schools.

Kennedy enjoyed a stellar wrestling career during his varsity years. Aaron amassed 92 wins against just 24 losses while making three straight trips to the Northeast Regional Tournament.

His talent, work ethic and determination made an indelible impression on both of his high school mat mentors.

“Aaron was an absolute hammer for us,” said veteran skipper Ryan Chulada. “He was aggressive and relentless and he never, ever gave up.

“Aaron was one of the hardest working kids I have had the privilege of coaching. It is not surprising to me at all to see him having the same level of success carry over to the MMA discipline.”

Longtime assistant coach Joe Arnone couldn’t agree more.

“I’m not surprised that Aaron is finding success in the cage. There have been few if any wrestlers who have worked as hard as Aaron did in the room.

“He definitely is a driven and determined athlete and won’t be an easy out for any challenger out there. I hope he keeps his vision to reach his dreams and aspirations.”

The Art of War

“Move swift as the Wind and closely-formed as the Wood. Attack like the Fire and be still as the Mountain.”

This quote is taken from The Art of War, a masterpiece of ancient literature written by legendary Chinese military expert Sun Tzu. It was penned sometime in the fifth century BC by a man who’s considered one of history’s great tacticians and analysts.

I couldn’t help but think of The Art of War while talking with Kennedy about his approach to fighting. After all, he’s not just an MMA practitioner … he’s also a deep thinker who studied philosophy in college.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I was captivated by the idea of becoming so strong and powerful that no one could hurt me,” Aaron said.

“As time went on I realized that physical invincibility is impossible. We all die and we all feel pain. However, I believe that our minds are unfathomably powerful. Mental invincibility is attainable. Mental mastery is possible.

“Martial arts is the path I chose to master my mind and cultivate my spirit.”

The truth in those words lies in Kennedy’s actions both in the cage and in everyday life. Aaron trains relentlessly, meditates daily and pays strict attention to nutrition.

He graduated from Bloomsburg University in the Spring of 2018 with an undergraduate degree in philosophy. His unique mixture of athleticism, intelligence, introspection and blue collar work ethic make him as formidable a fighter as you’ll find.

Not surprising then that Aaron “moves swift as the Wind and closely-formed as the Wood … attacks like the Fire and is still as the Mountain" each time he steps into the cage.

All About Redemption

Kennedy’s triumphant return to action turned out to be a vindication of every aspect of his training regimen.

A big vocal group of supporters packed the Sherman Theater to cheer Aaron on and he certainly didn’t disappoint, powering his way to that unanimous decision.

Kennedy wasted no time in taking control of the fight. Aaron raced across the mat right at the opening bell and landed a series of perfectly placed shots. It was a blur of kicks and punches that left Calero reeling, the crowd screaming, and ringside analysts obviously impressed.

“I had a very clear plan going into the fight,” Aaron said. “I attacked without hesitation. It was a five-strike combination that opened with heavy kicks. It was a sequence I saw in my mind thousands of times, and to execute it perfectly in that moment was magic.”

By the end of the first round, Kennedy had already opened a cut over Calero’s left eye. And while the veteran out of New Jersey battled back valiantly, he was clearly gassed and collapsed onto his stool after the bell.

Calero fought for breath while his corner worked feverishly to close the gash. Meanwhile, Kennedy never even sat down. Clearly energized, Aaron paced back and forth, waving his arms and pumping up the crowd.

“In between rounds I was banging on my chest and screaming at my fans while my opponent was sitting on the stool gasping for air,” he said with a smile.

Kennedy controlled the second round as well, piling up the points and gaining confidence with each passing second. He then closed things out with an utterly dominant third round … pinning Calero on his back and raining down blows mercilessly.

When the final bell sounded, Kennedy leapt to his feet and let out a roar. His fans erupted in pandemonium, hugging and cheering themselves hoarse. All that remained was the inevitable confirmation from the ring announcer.

That came moments later, the referee raised Kennedy’s hand in victory after all three judges scored the fight 29-28 (essentially two rounds to one) in Aaron’s favor.

“I feel incredible!” he exclaimed. “I’ve waited a very, very long time for this win. The last few years were not good to me, but that’s about to change.”

Happiness and Gratitude

Following the fight, Kennedy took some time to enjoy this first win of his professional MMA career. Now, though, he’s already back at it.

“It’s my whole life,” Aaron said simply. “This is an everyday endeavor, seven days a week every week.”

Kennedy works and trains out of the Bloomsburg Martial Arts Academy. He’s 28-years-old and sincerely grateful for all the support he’s received over the years … especially from his family.

“My Dad has always been there,” Aaron said. “He’s the one who told me I can do anything if I put my mind to it. My Mom constantly lets me know she’s my biggest fan.”

He’d also like to thank all his Wayne County friends, those who were there at the very beginning of his journey.

“Gotta give a shoutout to the Honesdale wrestling program,” Aaron said. “Those guys raised me. I was a wild kid, so I know it wasn’t easy.

“I started wrestling in second grade and never stopped. Those coaches were absolutely pivotal in my young life. They guided me.”

Kennedy’s fight back in April was promoted by Art of War, while his most recent outing came on a card put together by Maverick MMA. The ultimate goal, however, remains unchanged: The UFC.

“My skills have improved greatly,” Aaron said. “I also have the energy to display my new abilities. I’ll get there. It just takes time.”