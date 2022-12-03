ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honesdale, PA

Honesdale's Aaron Kennedy celebrates his very first professional MMA victory

By Kevin Edwards, Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jp5GK_0jWCYGrO00

STROUDSBURG — Former Honesdale High School wrestling star Aaron Kennedy has been working extremely hard to make a name for himself on the mixed martial arts scene … and now all that effort is starting to pay big dividends.

Kennedy began fighting back in 2014. And, thanks to his natural ability and innate toughness, he quickly climbed the rankings ladder. By 2017, Aaron was Pennsylvania’s top-rated amateur in his weight class.

The future seemed bright, but then came a major turning point. Kennedy, suffered a heartbreaking loss in his professional debut. That setback had a huge impact on Aaron’s career track … and his self-confidence.

“Since that time I’ve spent many hours focusing on rebuilding myself and my life to become a more complete martial artist,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of growing up in the past four years.”

Pivot Point

Finally, after countless hours of training, Kennedy decided he was ready to take that next big step.

Aaron strode back into the cage in April and absorbed what can most charitably be described as a “controversial” loss.

While Kennedy was disappointed in the judges’ decision, his newfound sense of confidence and perspective allowed him to use this loss as motivation. Aaron wasted no time in scheduling his next bout, tweaking his regimen a little bit more in the process.

And so when “fight night” arrived Saturday, November 19, Kennedy was as prepared as he could possibly be.

Aaron put on a dazzling display before a big raucous crowd at Stroudsburg’s Sherman Theater. He dominated this featherweight bout against Steve Calero right from the start. Kennedy used a whirlwind attack and a dizzying array of weapons to post an electrifying unanimous decision.

“That loss in April broke my heart,” Aaron admitted. “So this time I was brutal and aggressive and flagrant. I was brash. But from now on, that’s how I will fight because I refuse to allow an uneducated judge to take away my victory ever again.”

Kennedy’s overall MMA record stands at 8-5 and he’s 1-2 as a pro. Now, he’s laser focused on what promises to be an exciting future … one he hopes will eventually lead him to the UFC and stardom.

“It’s a long game, so you have to be persistent and patient,” Aaron said. “But I’ll rack up three or four fights next year, sharpen my skills and keep plugging away. This is my passion and my purpose, it’s what I need to do.”

On the Mat

Aaron is the son of Paul Kennedy and Donna Schiavo. He grew up in Honesdale and attended Wayne Highlands schools.

Kennedy enjoyed a stellar wrestling career during his varsity years. Aaron amassed 92 wins against just 24 losses while making three straight trips to the Northeast Regional Tournament.

His talent, work ethic and determination made an indelible impression on both of his high school mat mentors.

“Aaron was an absolute hammer for us,” said veteran skipper Ryan Chulada. “He was aggressive and relentless and he never, ever gave up.

“Aaron was one of the hardest working kids I have had the privilege of coaching. It is not surprising to me at all to see him having the same level of success carry over to the MMA discipline.”

Longtime assistant coach Joe Arnone couldn’t agree more.

“I’m not surprised that Aaron is finding success in the cage. There have been few if any wrestlers who have worked as hard as Aaron did in the room.

“He definitely is a driven and determined athlete and won’t be an easy out for any challenger out there. I hope he keeps his vision to reach his dreams and aspirations.”

The Art of War

“Move swift as the Wind and closely-formed as the Wood. Attack like the Fire and be still as the Mountain.”

This quote is taken from The Art of War, a masterpiece of ancient literature written by legendary Chinese military expert Sun Tzu. It was penned sometime in the fifth century BC by a man who’s considered one of history’s great tacticians and analysts.

I couldn’t help but think of The Art of War while talking with Kennedy about his approach to fighting. After all, he’s not just an MMA practitioner … he’s also a deep thinker who studied philosophy in college.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I was captivated by the idea of becoming so strong and powerful that no one could hurt me,” Aaron said.

“As time went on I realized that physical invincibility is impossible. We all die and we all feel pain. However, I believe that our minds are unfathomably powerful. Mental invincibility is attainable. Mental mastery is possible.

“Martial arts is the path I chose to master my mind and cultivate my spirit.”

The truth in those words lies in Kennedy’s actions both in the cage and in everyday life. Aaron trains relentlessly, meditates daily and pays strict attention to nutrition.

He graduated from Bloomsburg University in the Spring of 2018 with an undergraduate degree in philosophy. His unique mixture of athleticism, intelligence, introspection and blue collar work ethic make him as formidable a fighter as you’ll find.

Not surprising then that Aaron “moves swift as the Wind and closely-formed as the Wood … attacks like the Fire and is still as the Mountain" each time he steps into the cage.

All About Redemption

Kennedy’s triumphant return to action turned out to be a vindication of every aspect of his training regimen.

A big vocal group of supporters packed the Sherman Theater to cheer Aaron on and he certainly didn’t disappoint, powering his way to that unanimous decision.

Kennedy wasted no time in taking control of the fight. Aaron raced across the mat right at the opening bell and landed a series of perfectly placed shots. It was a blur of kicks and punches that left Calero reeling, the crowd screaming, and ringside analysts obviously impressed.

“I had a very clear plan going into the fight,” Aaron said. “I attacked without hesitation. It was a five-strike combination that opened with heavy kicks. It was a sequence I saw in my mind thousands of times, and to execute it perfectly in that moment was magic.”

By the end of the first round, Kennedy had already opened a cut over Calero’s left eye. And while the veteran out of New Jersey battled back valiantly, he was clearly gassed and collapsed onto his stool after the bell.

Calero fought for breath while his corner worked feverishly to close the gash. Meanwhile, Kennedy never even sat down. Clearly energized, Aaron paced back and forth, waving his arms and pumping up the crowd.

“In between rounds I was banging on my chest and screaming at my fans while my opponent was sitting on the stool gasping for air,” he said with a smile.

Kennedy controlled the second round as well, piling up the points and gaining confidence with each passing second. He then closed things out with an utterly dominant third round … pinning Calero on his back and raining down blows mercilessly.

When the final bell sounded, Kennedy leapt to his feet and let out a roar. His fans erupted in pandemonium, hugging and cheering themselves hoarse. All that remained was the inevitable confirmation from the ring announcer.

That came moments later, the referee raised Kennedy’s hand in victory after all three judges scored the fight 29-28 (essentially two rounds to one) in Aaron’s favor.

“I feel incredible!” he exclaimed. “I’ve waited a very, very long time for this win. The last few years were not good to me, but that’s about to change.”

Happiness and Gratitude

Following the fight, Kennedy took some time to enjoy this first win of his professional MMA career. Now, though, he’s already back at it.

“It’s my whole life,” Aaron said simply. “This is an everyday endeavor, seven days a week every week.”

Kennedy works and trains out of the Bloomsburg Martial Arts Academy. He’s 28-years-old and sincerely grateful for all the support he’s received over the years … especially from his family.

“My Dad has always been there,” Aaron said. “He’s the one who told me I can do anything if I put my mind to it. My Mom constantly lets me know she’s my biggest fan.”

He’d also like to thank all his Wayne County friends, those who were there at the very beginning of his journey.

“Gotta give a shoutout to the Honesdale wrestling program,” Aaron said. “Those guys raised me. I was a wild kid, so I know it wasn’t easy.

“I started wrestling in second grade and never stopped. Those coaches were absolutely pivotal in my young life. They guided me.”

Kennedy’s fight back in April was promoted by Art of War, while his most recent outing came on a card put together by Maverick MMA. The ultimate goal, however, remains unchanged: The UFC.

“My skills have improved greatly,” Aaron said. “I also have the energy to display my new abilities. I’ll get there. It just takes time.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday

Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Flames tear through Honesdale business

HONESDALE, Pa. — Flames damaged a business in Wayne County on Tuesday. Alert Hook and Ladder Company posted photos of the fire on Facebook. The fire started around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street in Honesdale. You can see the windows of Persist, a gift shop, blown out. The...
HONESDALE, PA
WBRE

Pittston man accused of attempting to solicit a minor

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a 60-year-old man in custody they say attempted to meet up with a boy he believed to be 15. Officials say they received information from a cooperating witness (CW) who provided photos and a video of him meeting with Michael Brown, a 60-year-old from Pittston, who thought he […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

‘Snow Forge’ celebration held for the holidays

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Lackawanna County, an annual celebration, with or without snow is alive and well. Snow Forge was held Sunday on Main Street in, you guessed it, Old Forge. Dozens of vendors were there to sell their wares to Christmas shoppers, and give them a tasty treat along the way. […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Retired nurse to lead Hazleton Area School Board

Ellen McBride was elected unanimously as president of Hazleton Area School Board on Monday. A former school nurse, McBride won a seat on the board in 2019 and takes the presidency while three school building projects are underway. The district is opening a center for its cyber school in Laurel...
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire guts home in Luzerne County

HUNTINGTON MILLS, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County Monday morning. It started around 10 a.m. on Cann Road in Huntington Township, near Huntington Mills. There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire. This is the same property Newswatch 16 was at earlier...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced on attempted murder charges

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday was sentencing day for a man who admitted to shooting another man in the face in Lackawanna County. Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted murder and aggravated assault charges. Police say Oprisko first opened fire at a vehicle on Interstate 84...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New food pantry opens in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The Valley Village of Volunteers formed during the Covid-19 pandemic to deliver free groceries to senior citizens in Olyphant who were unable to leave their homes. It then expanded into an improptu food pantry, serving 8,000 pounds of food every week to 120 families. As...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Card skimmer placed at register in area Walmart

TAYLOR, Pa. — According to Taylor police, four men seen in a security camera photo placed a skimmer on a card reader at an employee-manned register inside the Taylor Walmart days before Thanksgiving. "One has a scanner, and the other three are distracting. And it takes about five seconds,...
TAYLOR, PA
WBRE

More info released in Monroe County deadly crash

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A third victim has died after a deadly crash occurred Sunday night in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to a report of a two-car crash that happened on State Route 611 and State Route 715 in Tannersville. Police say […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Tri-County Independent

Tri-County Independent

1K+
Followers
589
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Honesdale, PA from Tri-County Independent.

 http://tricountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy