Business briefs for 12-3-22

Wyoming business leaders join effort to encourage young entrepreneurs

Seven individuals from across the business spectrum in Wyoming have joined the Wyoming Afterschool Alliance effort to encourage young entrepreneurs.

The Pitch Judges represent competing young entrepreneurs’ peers and near peers and more seasoned members of the business community. Wyoming Future Business Leaders of America Student President and Niobrara High School student Larkin Williams, and University of Wyoming College of Business student Tanley Andersen will serve as judges of their colleague’ ideas to develop a good or service of benefit to their community. Additional judges include: Rawlins Downtown Development Authority project coordinator Sondra Dent; Wyoming Business Council’s entrepreneur development manager, Taylor Vignaroli; former classroom educator and eCommerce entrepreneur counselor Karlie Philpott; Community Navigator program manager Nick Giraldo; and Wind River Startup Challenge principal investigator Kyle Trumble.

“We’re so glad to have such diverse talent join us as judges or the Fall Pitch Challenge,” said WYAA Program Associate Emily Vercoe. “Their experiences as business leaders in different spheres around the state will provide useful and relevant feedback for our participants.”

The 2022 Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge is a contest that invites youth across the state to promote their ideas for a product or service that could benefit their community, the environment and/or the state of Wyoming. The Pitch Challenge invites youth into a dynamic conversation about shaping the Wyoming they want to see now and in the future, and provides resources to grow important workforce readiness skills, regardless of whether they become entrepreneurs.

To get involved, WYAA invites young people between the ages of 6 and 18 to develop and present a short video pitch that describes their solution to a problem or need in their own community or state and submit it to the challenge. The deadline for submission is Dec. 30.

Full rules and submission instructions are available at https://wyafterschoolalliance.org/fall-2022-pitch-challenge .

For more information, contact Program Associate Emily Vercoe, 307-721-8300 or emilyv@wycf.org.

Breeze Thru Car Wash donates more than $98K to local organizations in 2022

Locally-owned and operated Breeze Thru Car Wash announced it donated a total of $98,333 to area nonprofit organizations throughout 2022. With 12 locations across northern Colorado and southern Wyoming, Breeze Thru hosts a number of fundraising events each year.

Through its FUNdraising Program, Breeze Thru hosts at least one fundraising event per month, per location. During these on-site fundraisers, Breeze Thru donates $1 per washed car during fundraiser event hours, or $400, depending on which number is greater.

Additionally, Breeze Thru hosts a number of other fundraisers each year, including its annual Larimer County Search and Rescue fundraiser, the Cheyenne Soccer Club fundraiser and the Wildlands Restoration Volunteers fundraiser, where it donates 100% of proceeds from sales on designated days and designated site locations to these organizations.

Milestones

Kris Whitfield assumed the role of executive director for United Way of Laramie County effective Thursday, Dec. 1. Whitfield was originally hired as director of business development and marketing. She is passionate when it comes to nonprofit work, and believes that giving back to one’s community with time, talent and/or treasure is critical for any resident, according to a news release. Her resume is filled with successful public, private and nonprofit leadership.

Whitfield will follow retiring Executive Director Vernon Dobelmann. “Although we are sad to see Vernon move on to retirement with his wife, Margaret, we are very happy for them both. We thank Vernon for his guidance, wisdom and dedication to UWLC,” said Board President Aaron Courtney in the release. Among Dobelmann’s accomplishments in his time with United Way of Laramie County was the hiring of a strong staff focused on a tradition of excellence.

The University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources welcomes Randall Violett as associate director of its Ranch Management and Agricultural Leadership program. An experienced ag educator and researcher, Violett has taught at Northwest College in Powell, Southern Utah University and Utah State University, as well in secondary and adult education programs in Montana. As a research scientist at the Powell Research and Extension Center, he earned a doctorate in agronomy from UW.

Violett joined the Ranch Management and Agricultural Leadership team on Nov. 28. The multidisciplinary program, launched in 2022, seeks to integrate classroom learning with practical experience, connecting students with producers and industry professionals.