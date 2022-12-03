Read full article on original website
John K. “Big John” Mullen
John K. “Big John” Mullen, 59, of Emlenton, passed away Monday evening, December 5, 2022 evening at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness. John was born in Clarion on May 13, 1963. He was the son of Mary Jane Dittman Mullen of Emlenton and the late...
Helen E. Hale
Helen E. Hale, age 92, of Route 28 N Brookville, PA; (Hazen), died on Saturday December 3, 2022 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway. Born on March 4, 1930 in Franklin, PA; she was the daughter of the late Thomas and M. Mildred Best McCall. On July 22, 1954...
Joel L. Saylor
Joel L. Saylor, 51, of Summerville, lost his battle to cancer, Sunday afternoon, December 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born January 29, 1971 in Clarion, he was the son of late Daniel W. Saylor and Peggy Dolby Baughman. He attended Redbank Valley High School and...
R. Jacob Ishman
R. Jacob Ishman, age 24, a Mount Washington Pittsburgh, PA resident; died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday December 3, 2022 at Heritage Valley Hospital in McKees Rocks, PA. Born on December 3, 1998 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of William Ishman who survives and lives in Brockway, PA;...
Thomas Robert Criner
Thomas Robert Criner, 79, of Rimersburg, passed into eternal life on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of a fall from a tree stand. He was born on July 20, 1943 in Butler; son of the late Clarence Robert and Marcella Oswald...
SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC. Is Currently Hiring in Shippenville and Parker
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC. is now hiring at their Parker and Shippenville locations. UFP Parker, LLC. is a small-town company with global connections. UFP Industries, Inc. was founded in Michigan in 1955 as a supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry. Today UFP Industries is a multibillion-dollar holding company with subsidiaries around the globe that serve three markets: retail, industrial, and construction. They have been publicly traded (Nasdaq: UFPI) since 1993 and are headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Memorial Service to be Held for Paige Harrigan
Paige Maddison Harrigan, age 14, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2022. She was REBORN in Clarion, on December 12, 2019 to Michael and Margaret Harrigan. Paige attended Clarion Area High School and was in the 9th grade. Paige is survived by her loving parents: brothers, Elliott Glynn,...
Mary A. McSwain
Mary A. McSwain, 81, of Clarion, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at her home following a decline in her health. Born April 12, 1941 in Santa Maria, California, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Moore and Millie Carpenter Moore Nunes. She was married to William...
Betty F. Way
Betty F. Way, 92, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Dec. 5, 2022 at her home. Born Feb. 20, 1930 in Erie, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley & Sophie Dombrowiak Pohl. Betty went to St. Benedict Academy in Erie and graduated from Clarion University/Venango Campus.
Robert L. “Bob” Jackson
Robert L. “Bob” Jackson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, December 5, 2022, at his home following an illness. Born November 20, 1936, in Turkey City, he was a son of the late Ralph and Dorothy Best Jackson. He served with the United States Army as...
Irma “Irene” Paden
Irma “Irene” Paden, 84, of Franklin, PA, passed away Dec. 2, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Franklin after an extended illness. Born March 14, 1938 in Clintonville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer & Rachael Pearl Surrena Miller. Irene was married to Guy A. Paden, and...
Shirley A. Stuttler
Shirley A. Stuttler, 74, of Cochranton passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at The Caring Place. She was born on March 22, 1948 to the late Clair F. and M. Mildred (Pritchard) Cauvel. Shirley married the love of her life, John E. Stuttler, Jr., on May 7, 1988.
Keystone Approves $250K Donation, Gym to Be Named After Coach Greg Heath
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board has officially approved a $250,000.00 donation for a new gym floor. It was also agreed that the gymnasium will be named after Coach Greg Heath. The official action was taken during the school board’s monthly meeting on Monday night. The motion...
Lorraine I. Harrah
Lorraine I. Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born in Oil City on December 18, 1943 to the late Claude and Dorothy (Carrier) Kightlinger. Lorraine was a 1963 graduate of Cranberry High School. She was affiliated with...
Child Development Centers CEO Receives National Recognition for Leadership
ERIE, Pa. – Rina Irwin, Chief Executive Officer at Child Development Centers, Inc. (CDC), recently received a nationwide recognition for her leadership. At the 11th Annual What’s Right in Education Conference in Pensacola, Florida, Irwin was presented with a 2022 Difference Maker Award by Studer Education. Since its inception in 2018, less than 10 leaders have received this national recognition and distinguished award.
James H. “Jim” Sleigher
James H. “Jim” Sleigher, 83, of Rimersburg, PA, formally of Kissinger Mills, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born February 19, 1939 in Karns City, PA, the son of James C. and Loretta C. (Lewis) Sleigher. Jim attended St....
State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
Missing Clarion Teen Found Deceased
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion teen who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found deceased. Clarion-based State Police said 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in Clarion Township. A family member said a man found Harrigan near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. It is...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Pete
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Pete – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Pete is an adult male Chihuahua & Miniature Pinscher mix. He is house-trained, spayed, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Pete is quiet, curious, smart, gentle, and loyal. For...
Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
