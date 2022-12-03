Today's Events 12-3-22

54th Annual Christmas House– 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $6. The yearly holiday craft event returns. Parking will be available at Calvary Chapel Church, where the Cheyenne Trolley will provide transportation to and from the house at 6701 Big Sky Trail.Wyoming State Museum Family Day– 10 a.m-2 p.m. Find out what it takes for humans to get to space, and what we can discover while we’re there. Meet real scientists from the UW Physics and Astronomy and the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium, while enjoying out-of-this-world crafts and activities. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022"A History Lover's Guide to Cheyenne" Book Signing– 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Cheyenne author Starley Talbott will sign copies of "A History Lover's Guide to Cheyenne." Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th Street. 307-632-3905St. Mary's Christmas, Jewelry and Bake Sale– Noon-8 p.m. Free. A craft market that supports St. Mary’s School, Funeral Ministries and Mary’s Fund. This year’s statewide WCCW Mary’s Fund project supports women and families in Ukraine through Cross Catholic Outreach. There will also be a raffle, with the chance to win a sewn Christmas quilt, a weekend stay in Steamboat Springs Grand Hotel and gift baskets. Cathedral of St. Mary, 100 W. 21st St. 307-640-4311The Nutcracker @ the Civic Center– 2 and 7 p.m. $29-$55. Canyon Concert Ballet returns to the stage this December with the classic holiday favorite. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363All City Children's Chorus performance– 4 p.m. Free. This local all children's choral group will perform its second concert of the season, titled "Fire." Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. 307-771-2275The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Comedy– 7:30 p.m. A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543TomorrowSt. Mary's Christmas, Jewelry and Bake Sale– 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Free. A craft market that supports St. Mary’s School, Funeral Ministries and Mary’s Fund. This year’s statewide WCCW Mary’s Fund project supports women and families in Ukraine through Cross Catholic Outreach. There will also be a raffle, with the chance to win a sewn Christmas quilt, a weekend stay in Steamboat Springs Grand Hotel and gift baskets. Cathedral of St. Mary, 100 W. 21st St. 307-640-4311A Longmire Christmas: "The Perfect A" – Dec. 4, 1-2:30 p.m. Wyoming author Craig Johnson will share a Christmas tale from Absaroka County. Johnson will be available to sign books after the reading. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Comedy– 2 p.m. A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543A Chamber Singers Christmas– Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m. Celebrate the season with the return of a joyous holiday concert from Cheyenne Chamber Singers. Free and open to everyone; donations accepted at the door. Cathedral of St. Mary, 100 W. 21st St. 307-635-9261OngoingNew Frontiers Art Show and Sale– Through Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290Cheyenne Artist Guild Show– Through Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday. The Yearly Holiday Arts and Crafts Market features photography, paintings, handmade jewelry, sculpture, tree ornaments, cards, engraved glassware, clocks, coasters and other handmade items. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263Tinsel Through Time: Melodies of Christmas– Through Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. A display of Christmas cheer. This year's theme is "Melodies of Christmas," and is inspired by some of the classic songs of the holiday. Wyoming Historic Governors' Mansion, 3000 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039