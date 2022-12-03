Read full article on original website
WOWT
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to be inaugurated for second term in January
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be sworn in for another full term in January. Following her election win, beating her opponent Deidre DeJear, Reynolds will be sworn in on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The swearing-in will be followed by an Inaugural Ball hosted by Gov....
Auditor rules: No evidence Iowa leader doesn’t live where he claims
DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald ruled Monday that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver lives with his family in Ankeny rather than an apartment in Grimes. Whitver, a Republican, has served in the Iowa Senate since 2011. Redistricting–which occurs every ten years using population data […]
iowapublicradio.org
Wolf meets with landowners, begins road to permitting carbon pipeline
Representatives of Wolf Carbon Solutions are getting an earful from residents of eastern Iowa about the company’s proposed carbon dioxide capture pipeline project. Wolf develops and operates pipelines in the U.S. and Canada. It is owned by CPP Investments, a pension fund. It has experience through affiliate, Wolf Midstream, which operates a 150-mile carbon dioxide capture system.
kmaland.com
Group Wants Rollbacks of Some IA Voting Restrictions
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa League of Women Voters plans to ask the Iowa Legislature to rethink the voting restrictions put in place prior to last month's midterm elections. Among other changes, they limited the number of early voting days. Iowa reduced the number of days that people could cast...
Daily Iowan
A change in the political party of the office of the attorney general could affect abortion in Iowa
Iowa’s next chief legal officer is poised to support Republican efforts to restrict abortion access, as the longtime Democratic Iowa attorney general’s office is among the seats flipped by Iowa Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. Following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson that left...
voiceofalexandria.com
Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues
Peaceful demonstrations against the police for the killing of George Floyd turned to looting and fires across Minneapolis on the night of May 27, 2020. Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police...
KCCI.com
Why doesn't Iowa have 100 counties?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Of all Iowa's 99 counties, Kossuth is the largest in terms of size. This caught the attention of a viral Twitter account called "Terrible Maps." On Saturday, Terrible Maps tweeted, "Iowa has 99 counties. It could have an even 100 if not for this monstrosity."
spartanshield.org
Governor Reynolds’ Students First Act threatens public education in Iowa
Following the most recent midterm election, many are questioning whether Governor Kim Reynolds is fit to hold executive power over Iowa for a second term. Teachers, specifically, have raised concerns regarding Reynolds’ educational policy. “The separation of church and state is guaranteed by the Constitution of The United States....
State Auditor Warns Of Scam
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is warning of a phone scam, in which the caller claims to be representing the auditor’s office. The caller asks about a resident’s mortgage and may have partial information about them, such as their name and address. The Auditor’s Office reminds Iowans their staff will not call and ask about personal finances.
KCRG.com
Iowa auditor warns of phone scam
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand issued an advisory alerting Iowans to a potential phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the Iowa Auditor of State Office. According to a news release issued by Sand’s office, a concerned citizen notified his office on...
‘Democrats have turned their back on Iowa:’ lawmakers react to DNC rule-change
Democrats voted to strip Iowa as the first in the nation in the presidential nominating calendar. The committee made the move after technical meltdowns that sparked chaos and marred results in the Iowa 2020 caucuses.
KCCI.com
Four Iowa State Fair vendors booted after sales tax investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — We now know the identity of allfour Iowa State Fair vendors booted out for allegedly not reporting all their food and beverage sales last summer. “It was hard. It still is,” Iowa State Fair vendor Diane Perry said. Perry said she is devastated that...
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
Iowa State Fair lemonade stand responds to being banned after accusations of underreporting sales
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade Stand has been an Iowa State Fair staple for 70 years. But they may have served their last cold beverage. A letter sent to the vendor cites contract violations as the reason for the termination. Following an audit from the Iowa Department of Revenue, the stand was accused of underreporting sales—an allegation that the owner denies.
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
What losing the Democratic caucus means for Iowa
Iowa's Democratic caucuses will no longer be first in the nation — a delayed announcement we all saw coming this year.Why it matters: Being first gave our state outsized power in narrowing the party's contenders for president.But beyond that, there are a lot more nuanced benefits, such as political favors and party building, said Derek Muller, a professor at the University of Iowa.Driving the news: On Friday, the Democratic National Committee announced South Carolina will go first per President Joe Biden's request, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada a week later.Georgia is fourth and Michigan would be fifth.What we lose:Presidential...
Gov. Reynolds announces new CDL training program
On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new program to provide more opportunities for truck drivers to get their CDL in the state.
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
UnityPoint: Appointments now required for urgent care locations in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint urgent care locations in central Iowa are now asking all patients to reserve a time online instead of just walking in for service starting Dec. 5, according to a press release. This is due to an increased number of respiratory infections like the flu,...
