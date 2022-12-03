Iowa's Democratic caucuses will no longer be first in the nation — a delayed announcement we all saw coming this year.Why it matters: Being first gave our state outsized power in narrowing the party's contenders for president.But beyond that, there are a lot more nuanced benefits, such as political favors and party building, said Derek Muller, a professor at the University of Iowa.Driving the news: On Friday, the Democratic National Committee announced South Carolina will go first per President Joe Biden's request, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada a week later.Georgia is fourth and Michigan would be fifth.What we lose:Presidential...

