Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Betty F. Way
Betty F. Way, 92, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Dec. 5, 2022 at her home. Born Feb. 20, 1930 in Erie, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley & Sophie Dombrowiak Pohl. Betty went to St. Benedict Academy in Erie and graduated from Clarion University/Venango Campus.
explore venango
Helen E. Hale
Helen E. Hale, age 92, of Route 28 N Brookville, PA; (Hazen), died on Saturday December 3, 2022 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway. Born on March 4, 1930 in Franklin, PA; she was the daughter of the late Thomas and M. Mildred Best McCall. On July 22, 1954...
explore venango
John K. “Big John” Mullen
John K. “Big John” Mullen, 59, of Emlenton, passed away Monday evening, December 5, 2022 evening at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness. John was born in Clarion on May 13, 1963. He was the son of Mary Jane Dittman Mullen of Emlenton and the late...
explore venango
Memorial Service to be Held for Paige Harrigan
Paige Maddison Harrigan, age 14, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2022. She was REBORN in Clarion, on December 12, 2019 to Michael and Margaret Harrigan. Paige attended Clarion Area High School and was in the 9th grade. Paige is survived by her loving parents: brothers, Elliott Glynn,...
explore venango
Joyce A. Maitland
Joyce A. Maitland, loving wife, mother, and resident of Kossuth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 80. Born January 13, 1942, in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Bud and Thelma (Weaver) Smith of Smith’s General Store in Nineveh. She...
explore venango
Lorraine I. Harrah
Lorraine I. Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born in Oil City on December 18, 1943 to the late Claude and Dorothy (Carrier) Kightlinger. Lorraine was a 1963 graduate of Cranberry High School. She was affiliated with...
explore venango
Donna (Hoover) Carl
Donna (Hoover) Carl, from Atlantic, PA, died peacefully on December 6, 2022, at the age of 72, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, PA. Donna was born on August 2, 1950, in Brookville, PA. She graduated from North Clarion High School in 1968 and went to the Spencer Hospital...
explore venango
R. Jacob Ishman
R. Jacob Ishman, age 24, a Mount Washington Pittsburgh, PA resident; died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday December 3, 2022 at Heritage Valley Hospital in McKees Rocks, PA. Born on December 3, 1998 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of William Ishman who survives and lives in Brockway, PA;...
explore venango
Arthur “Art” W. Frampton, Sr.
Arthur “Art” W. Frampton, Sr., age 74, of Sligo, went to be with the Lord on Friday evening, December 2, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Born September 12, 1948, in New Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Clark W. Frampton and Ethel E. Miller Frampton.
explore venango
Clifford Kay Hilliard
Clifford Kay Hilliard, 85, of North Washington, Pa, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Visitation was held 2-4 and 6-8 on Monday at Buzard Funeral Home, Eau Claire. Funeral and committal service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Buzard Funeral Home. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group,...
explore venango
James H. “Jim” Sleigher
James H. “Jim” Sleigher, 83, of Rimersburg, PA, formally of Kissinger Mills, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born February 19, 1939 in Karns City, PA, the son of James C. and Loretta C. (Lewis) Sleigher. Jim attended St....
explore venango
Irma “Irene” Paden
Irma “Irene” Paden, 84, of Franklin, PA, passed away Dec. 2, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Franklin after an extended illness. Born March 14, 1938 in Clintonville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer & Rachael Pearl Surrena Miller. Irene was married to Guy A. Paden, and...
explore venango
Mary A. McSwain
Mary A. McSwain, 81, of Clarion, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at her home following a decline in her health. Born April 12, 1941 in Santa Maria, California, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Moore and Millie Carpenter Moore Nunes. She was married to William...
explore venango
Robert L. “Bob” Jackson
Robert L. “Bob” Jackson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, December 5, 2022, at his home following an illness. Born November 20, 1936, in Turkey City, he was a son of the late Ralph and Dorothy Best Jackson. He served with the United States Army as...
explore venango
Shirley A. Stuttler
Shirley A. Stuttler, 74, of Cochranton passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at The Caring Place. She was born on March 22, 1948 to the late Clair F. and M. Mildred (Pritchard) Cauvel. Shirley married the love of her life, John E. Stuttler, Jr., on May 7, 1988.
explore venango
Joel L. Saylor
Joel L. Saylor, 51, of Summerville, lost his battle to cancer, Sunday afternoon, December 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born January 29, 1971 in Clarion, he was the son of late Daniel W. Saylor and Peggy Dolby Baughman. He attended Redbank Valley High School and...
explore venango
Venango County to Receive $600,000 Housing Rehab Grant
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Venango County will receive a $600,000 HOME Investment Partnerships Program grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). Statewide, Governor Tom Wolf announced the distribution of $10,323,668 in funding through the HOME Program to support affordable housing in 16 counties. “Pennsylvanians deserve safe,...
explore venango
Joanne M. Strickland
Joanne M. Strickland, age 76, of Oil City, died on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home. Born in Oil City on March 4, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Elsie H. Strickland. She was devoted to her companion of 47 years, the late Louis...
explore venango
Keystone Approves $250K Donation, Gym to Be Named After Coach Greg Heath
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board has officially approved a $250,000.00 donation for a new gym floor. It was also agreed that the gymnasium will be named after Coach Greg Heath. The official action was taken during the school board’s monthly meeting on Monday night. The motion...
explore venango
Betty R. Gordon
Betty R. Gordon, 89, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca. She was born on June 27, 1933, to the late Clarence and Eleanor (Phenicie) Ritchey. Betty married the love of her life, David A. Gordon. David preceded her in death in 2005.
Comments / 0