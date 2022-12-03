Chasing a dream: Auburn native shares her journey to Nashville’s music scene in musical “She Believed She Could”

Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
WTVM
Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Melanin Café, a black-owned coffee shop in Opelika, is known for celebrating black history year round. However, on December 2, the café posted to Instagram stating that they’re permanently closed - but the shop was temporarily closed for weeks leading up to the permanent closure, according to posts on their Instagram.
Opelika-Auburn News
New brunch restaurant Flying Biscuit opens Monday in Opelika
A new brunch spot is opening next week in Opelika, serving eggs, bacon, Mimosas and one-of-a-kind biscuits. The Flying Biscuit Café is opening Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 a.m. in Tiger Town, next to Party City and World Market. This is Greg Yund’s second Flying Biscuit location franchise. He...
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Women across Nashville are targeted by criminals who drug them in nightclubs and bars. In most cases, the women have no idea what happened until it's too late.
wrbl.com
“We’re just a bit desperate this time to find him help”: LaGrange mother pleads with community to find assistance for disabled son
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – 22-year-old Gabriel Wentz is one of five children and throughout his life he has been diagnosed with a series of medical conditions. He is developmentally delayed, schizoaffective and autistic. He is currently experiencing a schizoaffective episode where he is experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia at the same time.
‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago
What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
tigerdroppings.com
Tim Tebow Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze
During this last Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida QB Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze... “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,” Tebow said, via 247Sports. “He’s somebody who didn’t back down in a lot of the games, played them competitive, beat them in back to back seasons. He’s an offensive guy, but he also built really good defenses. Fast, physical. This is someone who knows how to build a program and it’s going to be fun to see what happens.”
Former Arkansas, Ole Miss Coach Speaks Honestly on Hugh Freeze
Call Auburn's hire of former Rebels, Flames coach act of desperation
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery’s Eastdale Mall opens new Roller Palace, Dec. 6
Get ready to roll, Montgomery—Eastdale Mall’s former ice rink reopens Tuesday, December 6 as a roller skating rink. Read on for the scoop. Since 1977, the center point of Montgomery’s Eastdale Mall was its ice skating rink. From weekend skate nights with friends to family outings and skating lessons, it was the place to be for locals of all ages.
Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
SEC Football Coach Of The Year Announced Monday
The Associated Press announced its SEC Football Coach of the Year on Monday. To nobody's surprise, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took home the award after he led the program to a 10-2 regular season record. He even had his team as the top team in the country in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing to Georgia.
247Sports
Auburn Transfer Portal Live Tracker
The new era of college football is here. Like it or not, the transfer portal is a huge part of college football in 2022, and for Auburn specifically, it should prove to be beneficial. While players have already begun to announce their intent to enter the transfer portal over the...
Opelika-Auburn News
AVCA names Auburn's Brent Crouch Region Coach of the Year; Anderson and Kemp pick up honors
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Auburn Volleyball’s historic season has come to a close but the postseason awards have started rolling in. Head coach Brent Crouch has been named South Region Coach of the Year the AVCA announced Tuesday. Freshmen Akasha Anderson and Kendal Kemp also picked up honors. Anderson...
Update: Both victims of Saturday Phenix City Riverwalk shooting have now been identified
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — One of the shooting victims of a double-homicide Saturday afternoon in Phenix City has been identified. John Arthur Burkus, 32, was one of two people shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk just north of the Troy University campus, his parents, Dr. Kenneth Burkus and Michelle Burkus tell WRBL. […]
Auburn football: This Malzahn-era coaching duo could return to the Plains
While the Auburn football program has finally turned the page in the head coaching book by officially bringing Hugh Freeze to the Plains, there is still much work to be done when it comes to putting together the coaching staff. One of Freeze’s first moves in his new position was...
Authorities: Two shot to death on Phenix City Riverwalk north of Troy campus, investigation underway
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are dead Saturday afternoon in an apparent shooting on the Phenix City Riverwalk, according to Russell County District Attorney-elect Rick Chancey. The crime scene is just north of the Troy University Phenix City campus and across the Chattahoochee River from the TYSY campus. Phenix City Police and the […]
Daily Delivery: Kansas State will play the team Alabama sends to the Sugar Bowl
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State will send a team of players representing the school and Big 12 to the Sugar Bowl on December 31. The Wildcats will play a team of players representing Alabama and the SEC in the game. That's all that matters, so don't listen to anyone from the SEC complaining that players will be sitting out of the game for personal reasons. Those were the players the school recruited to play for it. Now they will have to play other athletes to represent the school.
Opelika man arrested in deadly weekend shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police have arrested a man on murder allegations in the Saturday morning shooting death of 37-year-old Montavian Demond Collier of Opelika. Police say on December 3 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue about a gunshot victim. “Responding officers located a male suffering […]
Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado
Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
