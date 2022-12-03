Read full article on original website
Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Miami Dolphins week 14 rooting guide leads us to Sunday Night Football
The Miami Dolphins will know what happens on Sunday when they take the field against the Chargers on Sunday night. So will the Chargers. The Chargers and Dolphins will square off in a game that is a high-stakes showdown with the playoffs and seeding on the line. For the Dolphins, a win keeps pace with the Bills, setting up a divisional game the following week that could decide the AFC East winner.
25-year Phiniversary: Marino’s late drive lifts Miami Dolphins past Lions
Although neither ever won a Super Bowl, Dan Marino and Barry Sanders are probably the all-time faces of their franchises. On this day 25 years ago, the two shared the field for the final time in an absolute thriller. In the end, Marino led a last-second field goal drive to lead the Miami Dolphins past the Detroit Lions, 33-30.
Notre Dame Football: 6 transfer quarterbacks the Irish could target
Drew Pyne was a pleasant surprise with his play this season for Notre Dame football. A third-year sophomore, Pyne was 8-2 as the starting quarterback, throwing for 2,021 yards and 21 touchdowns against six interceptions. According to Pete Sampson of the Athletic, Pyne was informed by the team that they would look for a quarterback in the portal, but he was welcome to stay and compete to start the following season.
