The Miami Dolphins will know what happens on Sunday when they take the field against the Chargers on Sunday night. So will the Chargers. The Chargers and Dolphins will square off in a game that is a high-stakes showdown with the playoffs and seeding on the line. For the Dolphins, a win keeps pace with the Bills, setting up a divisional game the following week that could decide the AFC East winner.

MIAMI, FL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO