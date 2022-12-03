Police blotter 12-3-22

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Amber R. Norman, 23, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of East Lincolnway.

Aric M. Gibbons, 35, of 22nd Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for possession of heroin at 5 a.m. Thursday at North College Drive and Greenway Street.

Sammuel Trujillo, 27, of Logan Avenue for misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs, possession/use of a controlled substance and interfering/obstructing at 3:34 a.m. Thursday at Logan Avenue and East Sixth Street.

Victor M. Jaynes, 56, of Cobblestone Court on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for failure to appear at 12:17 a.m. Thursday at his residence.

Damontri M. McCormick, 30, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear, a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation, and misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court.

Dana L. Davis, 44, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for failure to appear at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court.

Victoria B. Hunt, 37, of West 26th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for felony theft (pickpocket, greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor theft (pickpocket, less than $1,000), and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.

Angelique J. Wilson, 28, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday at East Pershing Boulevard and Albany Avenue.

Lynda E. Erwin, 58, of West Lincolnway on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.

Russell D. Barrett, 40, of West 17th Street on a probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office.

John F. Lewis, 45, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear, and a misdemeanor warrant out of Campbell County for failure to pay child support at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday at Logan Avenue and East 13th Street.

Isabella R. Rainwater-Paris, 25, of Melton Street on a warrant for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.

Tyson J. Smith, 35, of East Allison Road for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday at East Fifth Street and Interstate 180.

Marquise D. Benson, 33, of Pershing Pointe Drive on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.

Robert B. McMickell, 30, of East 20th Street for misdemeanor giving false identity at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West 21st Street.

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

Trevor A. Wroble, 34, of Casper on a felony warrant out of Campbell County for bond revocation, and on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 3:25 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.

John B. Barker II, 44, of Des Moines, Iowa, on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.

Charles R. Miears, 45, of Leisher Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.

Amanda M. Roberts, 40, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.

Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:

Shane M. Anderson, 35, of York Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, third in 10 years), failure to drive within single lane, speeding (6 mph or more over limit) and seatbelt violation at 9:37 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of West College Drive.

Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:

Carlos R. Saavedra, 29, of Pine Bluffs on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to pay child support at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.