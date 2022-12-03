ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Police blotter 12-3-22

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Amber R. Norman, 23, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of East Lincolnway.

Aric M. Gibbons, 35, of 22nd Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for possession of heroin at 5 a.m. Thursday at North College Drive and Greenway Street.

Sammuel Trujillo, 27, of Logan Avenue for misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs, possession/use of a controlled substance and interfering/obstructing at 3:34 a.m. Thursday at Logan Avenue and East Sixth Street.

Victor M. Jaynes, 56, of Cobblestone Court on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for failure to appear at 12:17 a.m. Thursday at his residence.

Damontri M. McCormick, 30, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear, a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation, and misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court.

Dana L. Davis, 44, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for failure to appear at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court.

Victoria B. Hunt, 37, of West 26th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for felony theft (pickpocket, greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor theft (pickpocket, less than $1,000), and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.

Angelique J. Wilson, 28, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday at East Pershing Boulevard and Albany Avenue.

Lynda E. Erwin, 58, of West Lincolnway on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.

Russell D. Barrett, 40, of West 17th Street on a probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office.

John F. Lewis, 45, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear, and a misdemeanor warrant out of Campbell County for failure to pay child support at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday at Logan Avenue and East 13th Street.

Isabella R. Rainwater-Paris, 25, of Melton Street on a warrant for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.

Tyson J. Smith, 35, of East Allison Road for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday at East Fifth Street and Interstate 180.

Marquise D. Benson, 33, of Pershing Pointe Drive on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.

Robert B. McMickell, 30, of East 20th Street for misdemeanor giving false identity at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West 21st Street.

n

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

Trevor A. Wroble, 34, of Casper on a felony warrant out of Campbell County for bond revocation, and on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 3:25 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.

John B. Barker II, 44, of Des Moines, Iowa, on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.

Charles R. Miears, 45, of Leisher Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.

Amanda M. Roberts, 40, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.

n

Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:

Shane M. Anderson, 35, of York Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, third in 10 years), failure to drive within single lane, speeding (6 mph or more over limit) and seatbelt violation at 9:37 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of West College Drive.

n

Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:

Carlos R. Saavedra, 29, of Pine Bluffs on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to pay child support at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/5/22–12/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearences:. Marvell Essjames Evans, 25 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Man arrested in Cheyenne for felony drug possession after fleeing law enforcement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man was arrested for several felony drug possessions after leading a Wyoming State Trooper on a chase into Cheyenne. Joseph D. Hylton, 22, was arrested over the weekend for the following:. Aggravated fleeing: felony. Schedule II controlled substances: felony. Intent to distribute: felony. Speeding. Failure...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne resident arrested for five counts of forgery, three counts of conspiracy

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident has been arrested for allegedly committing several forgeries around the city, along with conspiring to commit more. Marvell Essjames Evans, 25, was arrested yesterday, Dec. 5, for these crimes and saw Judge Antionette Williams today for his initial appearance. His bond is currently set at 10% of $5,000 cash.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Police Department swears in three new officers

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has sworn in three new officers today, Dec. 5. The department announced that Brian Ahearn, Nicholas Gordon, and Brendan Tait have been sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers. Officers Gordon and Tait will be attending the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, located in...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (11/23/22–12/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
coloradosun.com

Weld County jail inmate died after medical staff “recklessly assumed” she faked her symptoms, lawsuit says

Amy Lynn Cross pleaded for help for hours, as her fingers turned blue and she foamed at the mouth, before dying in her Weld County jail cell last year, a new lawsuit alleges. It took seven hours, despite pleas from the 41-year-old woman and deputies’ concerns, before the jail’s health team called an ambulance, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Colorado. Cross might have lived, her lawyers say, if they had paid attention to signs that she was experiencing a drug overdose.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Westword

Amy Cross's In-Jail Meth Overdose Death Prompts Shocking Lawsuit

Amy Cross didn't have to die. Had medical professionals at the Weld County jail in Greeley who were tasked with inmate care properly diagnosed her as suffering from methamphetamine toxicity last year, she would have recovered — and they had more than seven hours to do so. Instead, they allowed her to writhe in agony, brown liquid escaping from her lips and her fingertips taking on a blue tint, until she finally expired on the floor of her cell.
GREELEY, CO
capcity.news

Parts of Cheyenne’s 17th Street closed for fire line repairs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 7, 17th Street from Central Avenue to Warren Avenue will be closed for emergency repair work on a fire line. Access to all businesses will only be allowed to and from Warren Avenue. Depending on the severity of the damage, the City of Cheyenne reports that repairs could take two to three weeks, weather permitting.
CHEYENNE, WY
kfbcradio.com

Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team & Arrest Multiple Wanted Subjects

On Wednesday, November 30th, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were involved in a warrant service at a residence near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court. The wanted subject, 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, of Cheyenne, had four outstanding warrants for. his arrest. Following a period of surveillance, it was determined...
CHEYENNE, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cheyenne, WYDOT, and Colorado Consider Offering Public Transit Along the Front Range

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) have identified a recommended alignment for a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
CHEYENNE, WY
svinews.com

Drug court graduate finds new path as EMT

LARAMIE — For Katie Baker, Thursday, Nov. 10, marked a milestone: she graduated from Albany County Drug Court with friends, family and program professionals rallying around her. Albany County’s drug court program employs a combination of treatment and supervision methods to help people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Woman Accused Of Embezzling $255,500 From Cheyenne Little Theatre

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of embezzling about $255,500 from the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Carissa Dunn-Pollard, of Cheyenne, was charged federally last week with five counts of wire fraud. She faces between zero and 100 years in prison, and up to $1.25 million in fines...
CHEYENNE, WY
bigfoot99.com

Rawlins officials join Cheyenne councilman in developing plan for abandoned buildings

Rawlins City Council has approved $10,000 in funding to help hire a legal specialist to develop a plan for cleaning up abandoned buildings. Many Wyoming communities face a similar problem. Buildings constructed in the early part of the 20th century have little or no historic value, don’t live up today’s architectural standards and are too costly to restore. Some structures are worthy of saving. Many are not and have been abandoned by their owners, who have passed the problem onto local city governments and creditors.
RAWLINS, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy