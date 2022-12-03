ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale, GA

Suspect arrested after nephew of Riverdale mayor shot, killed at Clayton shopping center

 4 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County.

The victim is Corey Brooks, the 31-year-old nephew of Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon.

Police say they have since arrested Andre Bullock, 38, and charged him with malice murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Family said that Brooks and a friend pulled up to the Pointe South Shopping Center on Hwy. 85 in Jonesboro on Friday afternoon when another person reportedly walked up and began firing into the SUV. Brooks’ friend was not shot.

Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting.

