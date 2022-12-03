ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

UPMATTERS

Does that dog exist? Online puppy scams on the rise, BBB says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One scam that’s becoming more common won’t just break your wallet; it could also break your heart. For many, there’s no better time than the holidays to welcome a tail-wagging, four-legged new member to the family. Scammers know that and are ready to take advantage of you.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Catherine’s Health Center expanding to help more patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is a non-profit federally qualified health center serving West Michigan and Kent County. We have expanded to four physical sites over the course of the last year and a half and accept all patients regardless of ability to pay or insurance status for primary medical, behavioral, and dental care. They also recently opened the collocated facility with Streams!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UPMATTERS

Michigan health officials encourage flu shots as case count climbs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While Michigan has avoided seeing a high number of influenza cases so far this season, health officials warn it’s just a matter of time. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 35 states have reported high or very high activity levels for the flu since the beginning of October. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 4.4 million people have caught the virus, 2,100 have died and 38,000 were hospitalized in that same time span.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

New Grand Rapids store offers huge selection of zero proof beer, wine, and spirits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everywhere you look, people are consuming alcohol. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, and for many people, having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail is just part of the norm. But alcohol consumption can also be problematic. According to the CDC, more than 380 people died every day from excessive alcohol use in the US, between 2015 and 2019. Reports also indicate alcohol consumption rose drastically, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safe to say alcohol is not for everyone.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get your finances in order before the new year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holiday season is officially underway! The countdown is on to Christmas and soon to a brand new year! That makes this a great time to take charge of your financial future! Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for your future!
GRANDVILLE, MI
100.7 WITL

Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room

We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

City Commission to discuss quality of life concerns in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday will discuss how they will respond to calls for help made by downtown Grand Rapids businesses. This comes after the city received several calls of concern, noting unacceptable behavior in the downtown area. The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to city officials in July asking them to address concerns from business owners who reported having issues like harassment and drug use.
