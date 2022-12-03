Read full article on original website
Does that dog exist? Online puppy scams on the rise, BBB says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One scam that’s becoming more common won’t just break your wallet; it could also break your heart. For many, there’s no better time than the holidays to welcome a tail-wagging, four-legged new member to the family. Scammers know that and are ready to take advantage of you.
Pancreatic cancer survivor: ‘There is hope’
The survival rate for people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer is incredibly low, but medical advancements in recent years have improved it.
Cherry Health Is Installing One Of Grand Rapids’ First Narcan Vending Machines
When it comes to an overdose of any time, minutes and seconds matter. So if you're stuck waiting on an ambulance or emergency personnel of any kind to get to you for help, you may be losing precious life-saving time. And while experts have said that everyone should carry the...
Whitehall community hosts fundraiser for beloved therapy dog's surgery
WHITEHALL, Mich. — A West Michigan community is coming together to help a beloved member of the Whitehall School District. During the week, you can often see Winston the therapy dog walking the hallways of Whitehall High School with his dog mom and school administrative assistant, Darci Christensen. “He's...
Grant woman shares story of being shot 5 times while sleeping in bed
A West Michigan woman is sharing her story after being shot five times as she lay sleeping in a back bedroom with a friend.
Catherine’s Health Center expanding to help more patients
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is a non-profit federally qualified health center serving West Michigan and Kent County. We have expanded to four physical sites over the course of the last year and a half and accept all patients regardless of ability to pay or insurance status for primary medical, behavioral, and dental care. They also recently opened the collocated facility with Streams!
New ramen restaurant in GR helping fight childhood hunger with every bowl served
One of Grand Rapids' newest restaurants was created with two goals in mind — serving unique, authentic food while fighting childhood hunger in the process.
Groups request ordinances on sitting, begging in downtown GR
Business and community leaders have asked the city of Grand Rapids to enact two ordinances aimed at people who are homeless asking for money or loitering in downtown.
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
Michigan health officials encourage flu shots as case count climbs
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While Michigan has avoided seeing a high number of influenza cases so far this season, health officials warn it’s just a matter of time. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 35 states have reported high or very high activity levels for the flu since the beginning of October. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 4.4 million people have caught the virus, 2,100 have died and 38,000 were hospitalized in that same time span.
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
New Grand Rapids store offers huge selection of zero proof beer, wine, and spirits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everywhere you look, people are consuming alcohol. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, and for many people, having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail is just part of the norm. But alcohol consumption can also be problematic. According to the CDC, more than 380 people died every day from excessive alcohol use in the US, between 2015 and 2019. Reports also indicate alcohol consumption rose drastically, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safe to say alcohol is not for everyone.
‘December to Remember’ free event to feature crafts, cocoa and trolley rides to Santa
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo wants you to make this month one to remember under the lights at Bronson Park. The community is invited to Bronson Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, for “December to Remember,” a holiday event for Kalamazoo families. Free hot...
House of Dank to open eighth cannabis retail location in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - The Detroit based cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day this Friday, December 9th at 3510 E. Mall Drive in Southeast, Grand Rapids. H.O.D. Grand Rapids will be a recreational location catering to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
Where Can You Go on a Sleigh Ride near Grand Rapids?
We've all heard the song "Sleigh Ride" and the line "It's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you." The weather isn't really cooperating right now, with our lack of snow, but if you did want to go on an actual sleigh ride near Grand Rapids -- where could you go?
Get your finances in order before the new year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holiday season is officially underway! The countdown is on to Christmas and soon to a brand new year! That makes this a great time to take charge of your financial future! Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for your future!
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
City Commission to discuss quality of life concerns in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday will discuss how they will respond to calls for help made by downtown Grand Rapids businesses. This comes after the city received several calls of concern, noting unacceptable behavior in the downtown area. The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to city officials in July asking them to address concerns from business owners who reported having issues like harassment and drug use.
West Michigan home builders 'stuck' as transformer shortage causes major delays
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Building a new home is taking longer than it used to. There's a shortage of of electrical transformers, and it's leaving some nearly-finished homes unlivable. Supply chain shortages have continued to burden the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it's having a huge impact...
