Sex Offenders List 12-3-22

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.

Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.

This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The website below can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.

Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.

No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.

The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.

Go to laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx , then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below. (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted.)

Richard Hallie Alford – 1600 Central Ave., Room 130

Alan Lee Bazzle – Transient in Laramie County

Jesse Eugene Bott – 322 W. 17th St.

Keith Delbert Brachtenbach – 8800 Hutchins Drive, Space 14

Kyle Alfred Broberg – 322 W. 17th St.

Wuaquin Sosh Brooks – 515 E. 24th St.

Raymond Martin Brown – 322 W. 17th St

John Wayne Butler Jr. – 209 W. 17th St., Room 217

Daniel Joseph Coop – 906 Alice Court, Apt. C

Danny Dancy Jr. – 515 W Prosser Road, Apt. C106

Rolland Harold David – 3864 K2 Ranch Road

Austin Lee Earl – 4514 Laramie St.

Jade Allen Fuller – 322 W. 17th St.

Siobhan Kathleen Gadd – 322 W. 17th St

John Joseph LaFrance – 209 House Ave. in Camper

David Robert Land – 201 W. 17th St

Arthur Ray Leon Jr. – 1504 Stinson Ave.

Russell Alan Long – 1100 W. Lincolnway, Room 88

Jason Allen Mathis – 2305 Helen Ave.

Rodney Dean Reed – 2410 W. Lincolnway, Room 137

Matthew Joseph Ruby – 4021 Wills Road

Marion Dean Sailors – 322 W. 17th St.

Curtis James Scheckla – 3201 S. Greeley Highway, Space 22

James Paul Smith – 322 W. 17th St.

Andrew Trey Stapelton – 322 W. 17th St

Daniel Erwin Taylor – 3528 Wills Road

James Ervin Walter – 322 W. 17th St.

Gary Brent Weathermon – 416 E. 17th St., Apt 8