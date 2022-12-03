ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Farm Share distributes to those in need

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share distribution is partnering with the with Lake City Police Department this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until supplies last at 225 NW Main Blvd., Lake City.

With more than 3.9 million families suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share meets the everyday hunger needs of Floridians by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.

Farm Share currently serves all 67 counties in Florida. Since its inception, Farm Share has distributed more than 751 million pounds of food, with a value of more than 1.9 billion dollars. In 2020 alone, Farm Share distributed more than 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals to Floridians. For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.

Farm Share distributes food to the community through its network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers across Florida, free of charge. To find a food distribution near you, please visit www.farmshare.org/farm-share-find-agencies-food-pantries.

randy love
3d ago

i say no man should have to worry about hunger in the usa .back in the day if a man needed a barn put up they start early in the day make it like a fest were all neighbors would pitch in the woman would cook food and they all have this barn up by nightfall and everyone celebrates. where is days like this? befor u condem a man for not working u should never so this as u havent been in his shoes or walked in his shoes so dont knock this man thers several people in the usa hungry and homeless oustead by gready big corporations who raised the rent ,the food and gas . the places of work cant pay a decent cost of living wage? 8 dollars will not cut it instead of condeming a man for what he dont have .help him for what he needs

