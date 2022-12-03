ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Marshals, FBI warn of phone scams impersonating them

 4 days ago

U.S. Marshals, FBI warn of phone scam 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phone scammers are posing as the FBI, U.S. Marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials, prompting a response from the agencies this weekend.

In the scams, callers tell the victims they can avoid being arrested by sending them cash or a prepaid debit card.

Authorities are reminding people none of these officials would call or offer this deal.

