Management Council blocks request to subpoena attorney general

CHEYENNE – Attorney General Bridget Hill will not be subpoenaed to appear before lawmakers this month after a request from a legislative committee was rejected 6-2 Thursday by the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council.

Members of the Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Interim Committee voted 10-4 at their November meeting to issue a subpoena to Hill when she declined to participate voluntarily, but required authorization and funding for an additional one-day meeting and the issuance of the subpoena.

The committee was allocated $45,000 for three two-day meetings for the 2022 interim, which was spent. It needed close to $11,835 to cover legislator salary, mileage and per diem for one more meeting, as well as $250 for the issuance of the subpoena.

Agriculture Committee co-Chairman Rep. John Eklund, R-Cheyenne, said the desire to have Hill speak before legislators was related to her service as director of the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments from 2013-2019. His committee was studying the state land leasing processes, and a specific lease award dispute case that was handled during her time as director brought up questions about policies and procedures, such as approving and denying leases.

They hoped her answers would shed light on the dispute, as well as direct legislation to prevent similar incidents from happening again. This related to bill drafts on the grazing and agricultural leasing program and state lands grazing that were already being considered by the committee.

“To determine the processes for relaying case files, evidence, testimony, and all other relevant information among decision makers throughout the state land agricultural and grazing leasing process and the processes for determining and addressing conflicts of interest among decision makers,” the request for the subpoena, and the nature of the investigation outlined. “The nature of the investigation includes decision making in the context of the Leman-Wagonhound case regarding state lease number 1-8710.”

However, the complications of the case left many doubtful that one day was enough to handle the issue.

“We are about to transition into an entirely new committee. Some will carry over, but I don’t know that one more day in December fixes this,” said Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, before he voted no. “My concern is not about the cost, or any of that, I just feel like it’s deeper than just one more day of decision making by our Ag Committee.”

Leman case

The origin of the Leman case was in 2018, when Douglas rancher John Leman and Wagonhound Land and Livestock Company both submitted applications for nearly 146 acres in Converse County. The minimum annual rent for the land was $210, and advertised in the Douglas Budget.

Leman submitted a rental offer of $348.84 per year for grazing, and Wagonhound offered $1,360. It was awarded to Wagonhound by former OSLI Director Hill, and challenged by Leman in 2019.

“Objector is asserting that Wagonhound obtained the State Lease at issue based on fraudulent statements; that Wagonhound does not have actual and necessary use for the land and its forage; and/or, that Wagonhound is otherwise not entitled to secure the State Lease based on its application,” documents from the Office of Administrative Hearings stated.

Wagonhound disputed the claims and said its application was appropriate, but the Office of Administrative Hearings sided in favor of Leman. It recommended reversing the decision, which was supported by neither the OSLI nor the State Board of Land Commissioners. Leman didn’t move forward to appeal the decision to district court.

The decision was made in 2020 by the State Board of Land Commissioners, after Hill left the Office of State Lands and Investments for her appointment as attorney general. She advised the commissioners in her role as the attorney general and didn’t recuse herself as the application approver.

“That creates a major conflict of interest,” Leman told legislators Thursday. “And when you talk about the due process, and the rule of law, we were really not afforded that, in our opinion.”

He and his wife expressed frustration with not only the decision made to award the leasing application, but the continued involvement Hill had with the case. He said she was able to justify her actions and advise the State Board of Land Commissioners on how to rule, and it’s not good policy.

“When it comes to citizens who may have a grievance with a state agency, and trying to get remedy, we should be afforded that,” Leman said.

Time sensitive

Members of the Management Council said they appreciated the concern voiced by Leman, but the decision was whether to grant an extra day for the Ag Committee to meet this month. They wanted to know what legislation could be drafted before bills needed to be submitted for the upcoming general session, which starts Jan. 10, what questions could be asked of Attorney General Hill and if there were viable solutions under the authority of the Legislature.

Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said the timing and the logistics of the request from the Agriculture Committee were unusual, and there may be unrealistic expectations set for constituents.

“There are people who have been affected by this decision, and who clearly have been frustrated and felt they have been treated unjustly or unfairly for years,” said Nethercott. “And they’ve driven here today, I believe, with some type of expectation, and I fear that that may be based on beliefs that we can do more than we possibly could today, or even in this next session.”

Eklund said he and his co-chairman, Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, had been honest that they couldn’t fix the issue, but they could find a way to prevent “volatile situations that don’t seem fair.”

“As a rancher, I look at it – it doesn’t seem fair. If I were an attorney, I’d look at it and say, ‘Well, it’s legal enough, so you can do it,” he said. “But I think we can do better than that as an Ag Committee and oversight over state lands, to try to set up rules and guidelines for them to be able to follow.”

Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, sits on the Management Council and was a supporter of the committee’s efforts to bring Hill forward. He said the process was stonewalled, and that there was an issue of accountability to respond to the concerns of constituents in the Legislature.

“The Lemans are patriots, and they believe that we can continue to improve our state, as I believe,” said the future secretary of state. “And we can’t improve if we don’t, if we aren’t open to questions being asked.”

Despite the call for agency oversight, Gray was one of only two lawmakers to vote in favor of the additional one-day meeting. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, joined him because he said a request had never been denied in the decade he had served on the council, and the issue was germane.

His colleagues had a variety of reasons they decided against it, but many reiterated it came down to the need for time.

“It should be the number one topic of the interim,” said Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie. “I so appreciate the Lemans being here. You’ve been talking about how you’ve been doing this for years – I don’t think one more meeting is going to get you the resolution that you are looking for for the future for other landowners.”